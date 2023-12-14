Liverpool XI vs USG: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his plan to make changes to his Liverpool team tonight when they face Union Saint-Gilloise to complete their Europa League group campaign.

The Reds have already qualified as winners of Group E, thus avoiding a play-off round to make the last-16 and giving manager Klopp the chance to bring in youngsters for a dead-rubber in Belgium.

USG do hold an outside chance of leapfrogging Toulouse to qualify for the knockouts however, and Klopp intends to ensure there is still balance in the rotated side.

"The line-up in my mind and the line-up we used in training would mean we have a good mix between experience and youth," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. "We want to go for it, that's it.

"We have a really good group of young boys and some of then we shall see tomorrow, that's clear."

The Premier League leaders host Manchester United on Sunday before meetings with West Ham and Arsenal before Christmas, so plenty of changes are expected.

That could means chances for Ben Doak and Conor Bradley, while James McConnell and Kaide Gordon have also been involved in matchday squads of late.

Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the Liverpool stars who have not travelled, with only 12 senior first-team players making the trip.

Alexis Mac Allister will not be involved as he continues to recover from a cut to his knee that required stitches.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Gomez; Elliott, Jones, Gravenberch; Doak, Gakpo, Diaz

Injuries: Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Jota, Matip, Mac Allister

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT, Thursday December 14, 2023

Venue: Lotto Park

TV channel: TNT Sports