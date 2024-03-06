Liverpool XI vs Sparta Prague: Mohamed Salah injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

The fitness of Mohamed Salah is the chief question mark for Liverpool ahead of their Europa League trip to face Sparta Prague.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian winger appeared during the Reds’ open training session in a positive sign that he will make the flight to Czech Republic.

There have been few clues over Salah’s return to this point, with Jurgen Klopp unable to offer a definitive timeline for his return when discussing the matter last week.

In the meantime, a row between the player’s club and country has broken out over claims that the Egypt medical staff have been unable to contact Salah over a potential call-up to their friendly tournament in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Liverpool fly out to the continent this afternoon and Klopp will face the media for a further update on the situation at around 7pm GMT.

Elsewhere, the Reds are not expected to welcome back any of their lengthy list of injured stars. The timeframe for Ryan Gravenberch’s return from an ankle injury is not yet clarified while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Curtis Jones are out until after the international break.

With this the first leg of a last-16 tie, Klopp may feel able to rest certain players particularly ahead of Sunday’s visit of Manchester City.

Darwin Nunez, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai both returned from injury via the bench for last weekend’s late win over Nottingham Forest.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Endo, McConnell; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Salah

Injuries: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Doak, Matip, Bajcetic, Thiago, Jones, Jota, Gravenberch

Time and date: 5.45pm GMT, Thursday March 7, 2024

Venue: epet ARENA

TV channel: TNT Sports