Liverpool XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest today

A number of rotations are available to Jurgen Klopp tonight as he picks his Liverpool team to face Sheffield United.

The trip to Bramall Lane can be classified as a 'banana skin' for the Reds, as they take on the Premier League's bottom club after the return of manager Chris Wilder.

Liverpool's major team news before this evening's game is the absence of Joel Matip, who has been ruled out for a number of months with a knee injury.

Ibrahima Konate will come into defence at centre-back and could be joined by Joe Gomez at left-back should Konstantinos Tsimikas get a rest.

Curtis Jones could be afforded a start but faces a tall order breaking up the midfield partnership of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Cody Gakpo is also pushing for an outing, which would see Darwin Nunez get a rest up front.

Mohamed Salah is rarely rested - and will be chasing his 200th Liverpool goal - and Luis Diaz should continue in the front three with Diogo Jota out injured.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Injuries: Allison, Jota, Matip, Thiago, Robertson, Bajcetic

Time and date: 7.30pm GMT, Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Venue: Bramall Lane

TV channel: Amazon Prime