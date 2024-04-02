Liverpool XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Curtis Jones is in line for his first Premier League appearance since mid-February as Liverpool welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on Thursday.

The Reds are unbeaten in the league in two months as Jurgen Klopp continues his farewell tour.

They displaced Arsenal at the top of the table on Sunday after beating Brighton 2-1 before the Gunners held Manchester City to a draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp will hope his side can continue their impressive league form despite their continuing injury woes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and Diogo Jota are still out, while Andy Robertson could also join Jones in returning to the squad.

With a crucial away trip to Old Trafford this Sunday, where they were dumped out of the FA Cup in a 4-3 thriller last month, Klopp may opt to rest Nunez against the Premier League’s bottom side.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Injured: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip

Doubts: Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson

Time and date: 7.30pm BST on Thursday, April 4, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports 2