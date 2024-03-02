Liverpool XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Mohamed Salah will miss Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest this afternoon as the Premier League leaders wait on a potential quadruple fitness boost.

The Reds travel to the City Ground looking to build out their lead atop the table, having won the Carabao Cup and reached the FA Cup quarter-finals in the past week.

Jurgen Klopp has been able to call upon a number of youth players to fill out his desperately depleted squad in that time with a hefty 14 players absent due to injury and fitness issues for the midweek win over Southampton.

Reinforcements could yet arrive for the trip to the City Ground, with Klopp revealing on Friday that both Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez have trained this week and could be in contention.

Darwin Nunez is in contention for Mohamed Salah is not (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

However, Salah will require further time to recover from a muscle injury that has seen him miss the last three games.

“I don’t think Mo is too far off but he will not feature tomorrow,” said Klopp. “Next week, at any point, it’s possible. He’s on the way back, definitely.”

Andrew Robertson was also on the sidelines in midweek due to illness and is set to train on Friday afternoon in a bid to prove his fitness. Wataru Endo could also rejoin the squad, according to Klopp, having suffered a “proper knock” in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool’s injury crisis has gripped the club as they compete on multiple fronts and the manager addressed the huge uncertainty he faces with his team selection ahead of the game.

“If you wanted to ask me what’s the definite line-up for tomorrow, I couldn’t give you an answer,” he told reporters. “And it’s 12.30 minus-one [days from the game]. We have to stay flexible in these things and trust in the process.”

Even if their first-team regulars are passed fit, the Reds may still prefer to introduce them via the bench or even at a later date considering the multitude of games to come and the emerging success of young stars such as Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns.

Among the selection decisions to consider are whether to continue Joe Gomez in the midfield anchor role which received a mixed reception in the win over Southampton.

Teenagers Bobby Clark and James McConnell are making a strong case for continued involvement in a particularly thin area of the pitch for Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out due to the ankle injury he suffered against Chelsea.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk split the FA Cup tie between them with 45 minutes apiece and should reunite in the heart of a defence, with Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas alternative options to flank them if Robertson isn’t fit or Conor Bradley requires a rest.

Up front, Luis Diaz should return having been rested last time out. Salah and Nunez would be welcome additions but Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo will be trusted should their absence continue.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gomez, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Robertson, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Endo

Injuries: Salah, Gravenberch, Jones, Jota, Alisson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Alexander-Arnold, Matip

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Venue: City Ground