Liverpool XI vs Fulham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Liverpool tonight welcome back Virgil van Dijk for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham.

Van Dijk missed the FA Cup win over Arsenal due to illness, but Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders confirmed that the centre-back is available to face Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday night.

He said: “Virgil ran yesterday [Monday], while we were doing the training with the subs. He did a few jogs and was smiling and looked good. He will be back. He will be back.”

Alexander-Arnold, however, suffered a knee injury against the Gunners, and he is now expected to miss about three weeks of action.

It means the full-back is expected to miss both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final, a Premier League clash against Bournemouth and an FA Cup match at home to Norwich or Bristol Rovers. He faces a race to prove his fitness ahead of Chelsea's visit to Anfield on January 31.

The Reds will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield (REUTERS)

“He hyperextended his knee in the game," Lijnders said of Alexander-Arnold.

“There’s a little tear in the collateral ligament. He will be out probably three weeks. A big blow — he was one of our most important players, creates a lot of dynamics and is always decisive. Even in bad spells, he was the one who put the ball where it would make the difference. We will have to find new dynamics without him.”

Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas all remain on the sidelines, but Lijnders was positive when asked about the four players’ potential returns.

“Dom is progressing well on the pitch, running, so he’s not far away," he said. “Robbo is on the third month mark, so he has another scan and if that goes well then we can decide when to have more contact. That’s the tricky thing with this injury.

“Kostas is going as quickly as expected. Robbo and Kostas will be back probably at the end of this month training with the team. Stefan and Thiago will be into next month, but no complications so that is good.”

Northern Irish right-back Conor Bradley comes in for Alexander-Arnold against Fulham, while Joe Gomez starts at left-back, where Robertson and Tsimikas remain unavailable. In goal, Lijnders had confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will start.

There remains no Mohamed Salah due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, nor Wataru Endo, due to compete for Japan at the Asian Cup.

Confirmed team news

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Alisson, Nunez, Gakpo, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Beck, Quansah, Nyoni

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Injuries: Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Thiago, Szoboszlai, Robertson, Bajcetic, Matip

Unavailable: Salah (AFCON), Endo (Asian Cup)

Date and time: 8pm GMT, Wednesday January 10, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports