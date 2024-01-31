Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

Liverpool should have Alexis Mac Allister back against Chelsea tonight, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold also pushing to start in the Premier League clash.

The Reds continue to impress on all fronts, easing through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday with an entertaining 5-2 win over Norwich.

Alexander-Arnold made his return off the bench in that match after three weeks out with a knee injury, while Robertson was also introduced in the second half for his first appearance since early October having undergone shoulder surgery.

Liverpool can be expected to be particularly cautious about Robertson's fitness, after so long out, while there is also a crucial trip to Arsenal this weekend for Jurgen Klopp to keep in the back of his mind.

Joe Gomez may therefore keep his place at left-back, having impressed in recent weeks, while captain Virgil van Dijk will come back into the side after he was a goal-scoring substitute against Norwich.

Dominik Szoboszlai is also now available for Liverpool, having featured for 35 minutes off the bench in the FA Cup win.

Alexis Mac Allister was not involved at all, but Klopp confirmed that the midfielder is expected to be available to face Chelsea.

"Macca trained yesterday so should be fine," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"Thiago [Alcantara] trained which was an incredible moment after all these months - and to train at the level he does. But he needs time."

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz should once again get the nod in the front three, with Diogo Jota's form potentially enough to force Cody Gakpo to settle for a place on the bench.

Mohamed Salah will not return to the Africa Cup of Nations after Egypt were knocked out, but he remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Injured: Tsimikas, Matip, Salah, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak

Unavailable: Endo (Asian Cup)

Time and date: 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday January 31, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: TNT Sports