Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news for Carabao Cup final

Multiple injury worries hang over Liverpool’s preparations for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea.

A whopping 11 first-team players missed the midweek win over Luton as the Reds turn their attention to lifting the League Cup for a record 10th time.

Darwin Nunez was absent having picked up an issue in the previous win over Brentford, along with Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian suffered from muscle fatigue having only recently returned from a hamstring complaint.

Both players are racing back to fitness to make the trip to Wembley and assistant manager Pep Lijnders has provided an update on their fitness.

Dominik Szoboszlai has previously been rated as having an outside chance of featuring against Chelsea while recovering from a hamstring injury. Even if fit, it feels unlikely that he will be thrust straight back into starting line-up for such a big occasion.

Assistant coach Lijnders told reporters on Friday: “We come in a crazy schedule again, so we play every three days. It's important for us to use each minute, use each day to really look how the players are. This is for Mo, Dom and Darwin.

“Two training sessions to go, let's see how they are and then we can make a decision in the last minute. And all the others, we know it's longer.”

Caoimhin Kelleher will start in goal after Alisson Becker was ruled out by the Brazilian national team boss for a month, with Conor Bradley primed to continue at right-back amid Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence. The right-back is expected back at the end of next month.

Otherwise, Klopp has the rare luxury of a first-choice central defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to join Andrew Robertson at the back, after the Scot and Konate were rested in midweek.

An ankle sprain means Curtis Jones will miss out until after the March international break, handing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch a clean run at lining up alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool still have plenty of options in attack even after Diogo Jota was ruled out for a number of months with a knee injury.

Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo scored in midweek and they will be the prime candidates to start if Salah and Nunez fail to make the final.

Speaking after the win over Luton, Klopp was downbeat about Liverpool’s injury situation and how it will affect their chances of beating Chelsea.

“We don’t know [about Salah and Nunez],” he declared.

“We have to see, but I said it before the game - as long as we have 11 players, we will go for it. Will we be big favourites? Definitely not. Since we [last] played [Chelsea], they have improved a lot and it will be tricky. This was exceptional tonight [vs Luton].”

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Doubts: Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai

Injuries: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jones, Jota, Matip, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak

Time and date: 3pm GMT, Sunday February 25, 2024

Venue: Wembley Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports