Liverpool XI vs Burnley: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Liverpool have made five changes for their Premier League trip to Burnley tonight.

Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez all come into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI at Turf Moor.

Kostas Tsimikas is absent after breaking his collarbone against Arsenal, leading to Gomez coming in at left-back with Andy Robertson still out.

Young Quansah also rotates into the defence with Klopp looking for fresh legs among the busy festive period, with Ibrahima Konate dropping to the bench.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones also drop out as Elliott and Gravenberch come in, while Luis Diaz is only a substitute as Nunez is brought into the attack.

The Colombian winger came off in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal after a blow to his knee, which the player described to Klopp as being a "little pain" at the time.

The Liverpool boss said post-match: "The physios were not too concerned, but you never know and we play in three days, so we have to see."

Liverpool are without long-term absentees Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic as well as Alexis Mac Allister, but Diogo Jota is fit enough for the bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Konate, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Chambers, McConnell, Kelleher, Bradley

Injured: Tsimikas, Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Matip, Robertson, Mac Allister

Date and time: 5:30pm GMT on Tuesday December 26, 2023

Venue: Turf Moor

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video