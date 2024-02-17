Liverpool XI vs Brentford: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, Mohamed Salah injury latest

Mohamed Salah is back on the bench and ready to make his return for Liverpool as they face Brentford in the lunchtime kick-off.

The 31-year-old has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury a month ago while playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, but he is now closing in on a comeback.

Salah was back in training for the first time earlier this week and Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that the forward was on track to be involved as the Reds have the chance, potentially briefly, to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

"Mo is back in full training, that brings him automatically into contention, of course,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

It would have been a surprise if Salah came straight back into the starting lineup, with Klopp keeping faith with the front three of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Salah could get minutes off the bench, as he builds his fitness ahead of the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the defender facing a number of weeks on the sidelines after aggravating a knee injury.

Conor Bradley, so impressive during Alexander-Arnold’s absence last month, comes into the side at right-back, having returned to the club after a period of compassionate leave following the death of his father. Ibrahima Konate is available again after suspension and partners Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Alisson Becker was set to return as well after missing the win over Burnley due to illness but a reported hamstring injury will keep the goalkeeper out for potentially several weeks.

The match will come too soon for Dominik Szoboszlai, who continues to battle a hamstring issue, and Thiago Alcantara is out with a muscle injury.

Confirmed team news

Brentford XI: Flekken, Collins, Ajer, Mee, Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay

Subs: Wissa, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Strakosha, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Yarmolyuk

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Salah, Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, McConnell, Quansah

Injuries: Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Thiago, Bajcetic, Matip, Doak

Time and date: 12:30pm, Saturday February 17, 2024

Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports