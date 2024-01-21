Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool remain without a number of important players as they face Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

Three points on the south coast would see Jurgen Klopp’s side extend their lead over Manchester City at the summit to five points, albeit they will have played a game more than the reigning champions.

Reds boss Klopp has lost both Mohamed Salah - now out with a hamstring issue suffered at the tournament with Egypt - and Wataru Endo to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has a knee injury.

Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas and Joel Matip are all long-term absentees.

Dominik Szoboszlai will also miss the game at Bournemouth but there is hope that he could return in the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Wednesday, alongside both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson.

"I hope that nobody else will be out," Klopp said on Friday.

"After Bournemouth and maybe for Fulham, see how they do. Trent is close, Robertson close and Dom close. So all going in the right direction but for the weekend's game, no."

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz

Unavailable: Salah (AFCON), Endo (Asian Cup)

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Szoboszlai, Bajcetic

Time and date: 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, January 21

Venue: Vitality Stadium (Dean Court)

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports