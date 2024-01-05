Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup game

Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai for their FA Cup trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Hungarian midfielder picked up a hamstring issue in the recent win over Newcastle and manager Jurgen Klopp has now ruled him out of both this weekend's heavyweight third-round showdown and the first leg of Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Fulham at Anfield on Wednesday night.

“I can confirm it’s not a potential injury – it is an injury. Muscle, hamstring. But now we have to see,” Klopp told reporters at his pre-Arsenal press conference.

“Dom is very positive, doesn’t have a lot of pain but we have to wait a little bit. So, no chance obviously for Sunday, not for Wednesday. No.

“And then we will see, after that hopefully he might be back but we don’t know.”

A month or so without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo - now away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively - begins at the Emirates Stadium for the Reds.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota could both be handed starting berths against Arsenal as they look to complete their comebacks from injury, while Harvey Elliott may be the man chosen to replace Salah on the right wing.

Klopp would usually be expected to rotate his side in the early stages of the FA Cup, but he has hinted at fielding a strong team for a high-profile clash between Premier League title rivals.

“I am not sure if Arsenal now is a game to rotate,” he said. “I sit here, I don’t know 100 per cent if we have the opportunity to do so, to be honest, whatever it means.

"It’s not that we have the biggest squad available. We have players available and we can line the team up 100 per cent, a good team, and I think that’s what we will do.

"If that then looks afterwards like rotation, I don’t know yet because we have six days between the games. So that’s long, there is no need for rotation. You can say: ‘Three days later we have another game’. That’s true, but we can think about that game when the other game is over.

“That’s what we do usually and both have the same importance. There is nothing in between. We want to win these games, we want to go to the final, we want to go to the next round, but it’s probably about as tricky draw as you can get.

“It will be a tough one, but the game here was a good one and let’s hope we can show a good performance there as well.”

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Injured: Thiago, Bajcetic, Robertson, Tsimikas, Doak, Matip, Szoboszlai

Unavailable: Salah, Endo

Time and date: 4.30pm GMT, Sunday January 7, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV channel: BBC One