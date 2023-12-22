Liverpool XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

Darwin Nunez looks set to continue up front for Liverpool in Saturday's Premier League title clash with Arsenal.

Although the Uruguayan failed to score for the 11th game in a row as the Reds smashed West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, Jurgen Klopp insisted that any narrative over the striker's place in the team is false.

He told reporters: "I think in the moment we're second in the league, which is not that bad, but because we have to talk every day about us, you make stories up and all of a sudden from everything is fine after a 0-0 [against Manchester United] we start discussing who is not scoring and the frontline is not firing and stuff like this.

"If I would read all these things, I get told sometimes that it's a story and then I look at the headlines and just think, 'Oh my God. I really feel for you all that you have to make these stories up'."

Cody Gakpo started as the central striker and scored in midweek but Klopp will likely trust his first-choice starters for the visit of Arsenal.

The key questions come in midfield, where Ryan Gravenberch is fit after being rested due to fatigue. However, Curtis Jones starred with two goals against West Ham.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are both nearing returns from injury but this match will come too soon, while Andy Robertson won't be back until January and the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees.

In defence, Jarell Quansah has made a strong case to continue in the team of late but Virgil van Dijk is perhaps more likely to be partnered by the experienced Ibrahima Konate in such a big game.

Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas are competing to start at left-back, after both played in midweek when Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested.

Young winger Ben Doak is facing a lengthy period out after surgery on a serious knee injury.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Thiago, Bajcetic, Doak, Robertson, Jota, Mac Allister, Matip

Time and date: 5.30pm GMT, Saturday December 23, 2023

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: Sky Sports