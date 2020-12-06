Liverpool – Wolves: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds

Andy Edwards
·3 min read

Liverpool – Wolves could see rising Reds star Diogo Jota face his former club for the first time when the defending Premier League champions host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

LIVERPOOL – WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolves in the summer, for a fee of $58 million, and he’s already proving to be a brilliant piece of business for Liverpool. The 23-year-old Portuguese international ranks second among Liverpool goal-scorers with five from his first eight Premier League appearances this season. Given the context flux of injuries and COVID-19 cases at the club (19 Liverpool players have missed at least one game already), Jota’s arrival has also perfectly served to transform the Jurgen Klopp’s vaunted attacking trident into a world-beating front-four.

As for Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will begin life without star striker Raul Jimenez (for a yet-to-be-determined period of time) after the Mexican international underwent surgery after fracturing his skull in a terrifying head-to-head collision with Arsenal’s David Luiz last weekend. Jimenez leads Wolves with four of their 11 goals scored this season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Liverpool – Wolves: (INJURY REPORT)

Liverpool: OUT: Thiago Alcantara (knee), Virgil van Dijk (knee), Alisson Becker (thigh), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (undisclosed).

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Jonny (knee)

 

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp, on backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s performance v. Ajax: “Top. Top, top, top. It is a situation, which I have to say, it was easy to decide for Caoimhin because he just deserves it, but it was difficult to decide against Adrian because he did really well for us ‚ a lot of clean sheets, what a season last year, Super Cup final and all these kind of things. He did a really good job, but tonight we needed the package of Caoimhin – and he is a top talent anyway, but a really good shot stopper and a top footballer, so I like that.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-200) | Wolves (+550) | Draw (+300)

Prediction

Prior to Sunday’s game which he will miss, Jimenez had previously appeared in all 86 of Wolves’ PL fixtures since gaining promotion in 2018. Therefore, it’s not at all a stretch to say that no one — not even Espirito Santo — knows how Wolves will look and function without Jimenez. There are bound to be growing pains, especially right off the bat, especially against the defending champions. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves.

How to watch Liverpool – Wolves: stream and start time

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Liverpool – Wolves: How to watch, start time, team news, prediction, odds originally appeared on NBCSports.com

