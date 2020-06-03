Liverpool winning the Premier League 'amazing for football' - Heskey

Emile Heskey believes Liverpool's impending Premier League title triumph is "amazing for football".

Jurgen Klopp's side are 25 points clear of defending champions Manchester City ahead of English football's upcoming restart, needing just two more victories to win the Premier League for the first time and end a 30-year wait for a top-flight championship.

The title would be Liverpool's 19th in all, having dominated the English game in the 1970s and 1980s.

Former Reds striker Heskey believes football will benefit from having one of its grandest clubs on top once more.

"It's huge," Heskey told Stats Perform News.

"It's such a big club, and you don't realise until you go there, until you walk down the streets of Liverpool or anywhere and you realise it's different.

"They are massive and they are so used to winning. If you go back to the 80s, that was their time of winning.

"This is the major one that has eluded Liverpool for 30 years. The Premier League hasn't been won by Liverpool. To get so close on many occasions but fall at that last hurdle...

"But now, being in the prime position to actually take it, is just an amazing feeling for the fans, amazing for the city and amazing for football in general because you've got one of the biggest clubs in the world at the pinnacle again."

The Premier League is set to kick-off again amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Heskey believes Liverpool should have been awarded the title regardless.

"It was a weird one for me," he said. "If you look back at when we went into lockdown, when sport actually locked down, if you think about it, one more week, they could have actually won the league.

"One more week and then, mathematically, we've won it, so you can't take it off us, so give us the league and let's just call off the league.

"Obviously there would be problems with that because relegation is a huge thing as well. With Leeds top of the [Championship] league, trying to get back into the league for 10, 15 years, so you'd have problems there.

"But just think about it, one more week and you could have actually won that."



Emile's book Even Heskey Scored has been shortlisted for Autobiography of the Year at the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards.