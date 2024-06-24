Liverpool winger willing to wait for ‘dream’ Barcelona move

Heading into the summer, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has emerged as one of the top targets for FC Barcelona.

The Catalans seek a dynamic player on the left flank – someone who can make an instant impact and be a difference-maker on the pitch.

Nico Williams has been the dream target for some time now, but a move for the Spanish international will be difficult to pull off.

As such, Diaz is also an option on the table for Barcelona, with sporting director Deco even seeing him as a dream target.

Luis Diaz prepared to wait

Now, Mundo Deportivo has come forward with an update on Barcelona’s interest in Luis Diaz and the player’s stance on the transfer.

Barcelona are aware that any move for Diaz would only take place if they are able to offload Raphinha, for whom they are seeking at least €90 million amid interest from Al Hilal.

Luis Diaz is ready to wait for Barcelona.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Colombian international, for his part, is very much aware of the situation and knows that Barça would first need to sell Raphinha before a transfer can be considered.

Despite that, Diaz is prepared to wait for Barcelona as it is a ‘dream’ for him to don the Blaugrana colours.

Where would Diaz fit in?

As mentioned earlier, Barcelona are eagerly looking for a top-notch left-winger – a position that they had some troubles with in the last season.

Raphinha did put in some hard-working displays towards the backend of the season, but he is best suited on the right. As such, replacing him with Diaz, who is a much better player on the left, is seen as an ideal step by the Catalans.

Barcelona also value Diaz’s experience at the highest level, with him having played for FC Porto and Liverpool.

The winger, though, has a long-term contract with Liverpool and would command a big fee. But Raphinha’s potential sale for the big fee of €90 million+ could sort things out.