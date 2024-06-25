Liverpool winger shows exactly why Barcelona want him

FC Barcelona have an idea of what exactly they need to do this summer to improve their squad. Through some proper planning this time around, the Catalan club has highlighted some key targets. One of the main positions in which Barcelona would reportedly like to recruit in is the left-wing role.

Previously, it was heavily reported that Spanish winger Nico Williams might be their best option and utmost priority for that position. However, in recent days, new reports have begun to claim that Barcelona might have made a certain Liverpool winger their new priority.

Luis Diaz, aged 27, is a Liverpool winger and an international star for Colombia. Barcelona seem to reportedly value his experience at the top level playing for a club like Liverpool and for being as key a player as he is for his national team.

The player ended up proving the latter in his most recent game with Colombia, starring in the Copa America for his country. As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, the 27-year-old winger and Barcelona target made sure to shine for his country in their recent group-stage encounter against Paraguay.

Colombia ended up winning 2-1, with MD highlighting the major players for the South American nation being Diaz himself and James Rodriguez. However, it was in one particular sequence of play that Luis Diaz showed exactly why Barcelona may value him so much and why exactly he is a direct competitor to Nico Williams for the interest of the Catalan club.

In that particular sequence, the Colombian winger showed his dribbling sense and technique. A player known for his tricks and skills, the dribbling he put on display ended up getting many fans to get off their seats and on their feet in the NRG Stadium in Houston. Beyond just his goals, Diaz continues to showcase why exactly he deserves the attention he is getting from Barcelona.

It remains to be seen what happens in the future, but some interesting opportunities are lining up. There may even be a possibility of a domino effect, one that involves Barcelona with Liverpool and their two main left-wing targets.