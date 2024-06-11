Liverpool winger addresses future amid Barcelona transfer rumours

With Barcelona seeking a new left-sided winger in the summer transfer window, Liverpool star Luis Diaz has emerged as a target.

In fact, the Colombian international is being touted as the Blaugrana’s top target for the position even though signing him would cost around €75 million.

Barcelona director Deco is understood to be a huge admirer of the Colombian international winger and would push for his signing if finances allow for it.

Diaz happy at Liverpool

However, now, speaking in an interview, Diaz has addressed the speculations surrounding his future, claiming that he is very happy at Liverpool and not thinking about anything else at the moment.

“I’m very happy there at Liverpool, it’s a great team and club, I’ve always wanted to play there, so I’m very happy and calm,” he said, as quoted by SPORT, after Colombia’s friendly encounter against the USA.

“I’m not thinking about anything else, I’m thinking about the national team, that’s where we are,” he added.

Diaz happy at Liverpool amid Barcelona links. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It must be noted that along with Barcelona, Ligue 1 champions PSG are also interested in Luis Diaz, possibly as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The news that the Parisian giants are also in the race, coupled with the fact that the winger’s contract at Liverpool runs until 2027 makes things very difficult for Barça.

Now, with the player himself admitting that he is happy at Liverpool, the possibility of an exit in the summer seems unlikely.

Even if he does opt to leave, Barcelona would likely have to make a big sale in order to create room for the Liverpool forward.