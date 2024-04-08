Liverpool’s wastefulness risks derailing Jurgen Klopp’s farewell – but goals can yet save them

Darwin Nunez was particularly wasteful in front of goal - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Liverpool may end this season as a quiz answer to the most unlikely sporting question.

Which team scored more than 100 goals but lost the title because they were not clinical enough?

Jurgen Klopp’s side passed the century in all competitions a few weeks ago. In the Premier League, only one side has scored more than Liverpool this season.

But if Klopp is not waving goodbye to English football as champion for the second time, the forensic analysis will lead back to a series of critical, wasteful moments in the most consequential games.

Think about Trent Alexander-Arnold striking the crossbar from close range against Arsenal in December.

Recall Luis Diaz wasting a one-on-one chance against Manchester City in March.

And then try to fathom the multiple situations against Manchester United at Old Trafford, a list so extensive that had Liverpool showed a fraction more poise they may have cut the goal difference deficit to Arsenal in one afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's frustration grew as chances went begging - AFP/Paul Ellis

Over two league games this season, Liverpool had 62 shots against United. That’s the most any team has had against a single opponent since records began.

Klopp will be able to separate events at Old Trafford from the previous examples, Arsenal and City as likely to recall their own squandered opportunities in tight encounters between the title contenders.

United’s capacity to expose anxieties is well documented and was predicted before the game – Jamie Carragher’s Telegraph Sport column was a cut-out-and-keep reminder of the peculiarities of meetings between the clubs.

“They put in an extra shift in when they play us,” Klopp caustically observed in an echo of what Sir Alex Ferguson often said (and certainly always thought) about Liverpool in most of the years between 1993 and 2013.

The Old Trafford factor obviously played its part, reducing would-be assassins in the penalty area to pacifiers.

But even when accounting for the change in atmosphere for the 17 minutes after United were gifted their equaliser, the joint-characteristics of Liverpool’s front three is not conducive to serene, cold and calculated finishing, even when they’re purring.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, in particular, operate at their best in fifth gear, and when they enter panic mode their default response is to push down the pedal and move into sixth.

They always look better in the penalty area when they have as little time as possible to ponder what to do.

Mohamed Salah has built his career being a far more accomplished operator, but even he was contaminated by the sense of frenzy when somehow shooting over from six yards.

Mohamed Salah missed a golden opportunity from close range - Getty Images/John Powell

Just like the FA Cup tie, there were moments when it seemed to be too easy, as if Salah, Diaz and Nunez are unaccustomed to having so many options, or realising how time and space is their friend.

You can rehearse five-against-two counter-attacks all week at the AXA Training Centre, but in the heat of battle you could be forgiven for thinking some voodoo-loving United fans were sticking pins in dolls just as a Liverpool striker prepared his final pass or shot.

It was not just the strikers. Dominik Szoboszlai began his Liverpool career looking like he might reach double figures from midfield. He would have been closing in on that target by half-time at Old Trafford with more of that early-season swagger.

The Premier League table never lies. Liverpool have three fewer goals than Arsenal. Their two games against United should have seen that situation reversed.

That’s why, to paraphrase Virgil van Dijk, they have entered new territory as the first Liverpool team to go to Old Trafford and ‘feel like they have lost’ with a 2-2 draw.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.