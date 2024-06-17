Liverpool want Slot FAVOURITE, Kvaratskhelia CHAOS & Bellingham LOVES Trent - Liverpool FC news recap

Liverpool have reportedly 'asked about' Feyenoord defender David Hancko, who was one of Arne Slot's most-used players during his time in Rotterdam.

The left-footed centre-back has been linked with Liverpool previously, even prior to Slot's appointment as Jurgen Klopp's successor.

The 26-year-old, who is currently representing Slovakia at Euro 2024, was one of Slot's favourite players in the Netherlands, with Hancko turning out 92 times for Feyenoord under his guidance.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are one of two Premier League clubs to have 'asked about' Hancko.

Hancko will set Liverpool or any other suitor back €35m (£29.6m) according to the Spanish report.

KHVICHA KVARATSKHELIA FEUDING WITH NAPOLI

There is civil war brewing at Napoli between Antonio Conte's new team and reported Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The battle lines were drawn over the weekend when the Georgian’s agent and his father dropped the bombshell that ‘Kvaradona’ is DONE at Napoli and will seek a move as soon as his country’s interest in Euro 2024 is ended.

It was revealed by Georgian sources a couple of months ago that Liverpool and Barcelona were the two most prominent teams chasing the €100 million rated ace amid a contract standoff with Napoli that has led to bad blood between the two parties.

And now TBR Football is reporting that Liverpool have indeed made contact with Napoli over signing the creator.

Kvaratskhelia is under contract at the Diego Maradona Stadium until 2027, having signed from Dinamo Batumi in 2022.

JUDE BELLINGHAM HAILS TRENT-ALEXANDER ARNOLD

Trent Alexander-Arnold played his first tournament match as a midfielder for England as the Three Lions defeated Serbia 1-0 in their opening Euro 2024 match on Sunday night.

England v Iceland - International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft Trent Alexander-Arnold of England on the ball during the international friendly match between England and Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7, 2024 in London, England. London Wembley Stadium England United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xNigelxFrench/Sportsphoto/APLx 14040447

While some have questioned the decision to play Alexander-Arnold further forward, with Roy Keane reckoning the 25-year-old will get ‘ripped to shreds’ in midfield, the Reds’ homegrown star has been given a ringing endorsement by colleague Jude Bellingham.

"Brilliant," Bellingham told ITV of Alexander-Arnold after the game. "He makes it so easy for me because he can control the game so well.

"Defensively I think in that position, I know people talk a lot of rubbish, but I think he was so aggressive with the back to goal pressure and it really helped me as well because it meant that I got a breather when he went out.

"I think we understand each other well with the ball. He wants to play positive all the time, he wants to play forward all the time."

CODY GAKPO STARS IN NETHERLANDS TRIUMPH

Trent Alexander-Arnold wasn't the only Liverpool star in action on Sunday, with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo featuring for the Netherlands during their 2-1 victory over Poland.

However, it was Gakpo who stole the show with a Man of the Match display in which he netted the Dutch equaliser, shining from the left-hand side of attack.

"I thought Gakpo played great,” Dutch manager Ronaldo Koeman said, according to De Telegraaf afterwards. "It went really well on the left side, we were very threatening there.

"At half-time we should have been 3-1 or 4-1 ahead, that would have been normal. But creating chances is one thing, finishing them is another."

POSITIVE UPDATE ON RECOVERING ALAN HANSEN

The most positive news from today was broken by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness, who revealed that former Red Alan Hansen is recovering well having been taken seriously ill in recent days.

Hansen, who turned 69 on Thursday, had been sent good wishes from former football and television colleagues after falling ill, with Liverpool also reaching out to send their love and support to Hansen’s wife, Janet, and their children.

"Under the weather is a bit of an understatement," Souness told talkSPORT on Monday

"I spoke to him yesterday, and he sounded fabulous, so I hope he's on the way to a full recovery. He's definitely on the way back because he did nothing but take the mick out of me, so he's definitely on the way back.

"He's been in a difficult place, but the way he sounded yesterday, he's back, and I hope I'm right."

