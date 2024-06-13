Liverpool want to recreate Wataru Endo MAGIC with Team of the Season star

Liverpool want to recreate Wataru Endo MAGIC with Team of the Season star

Liverpool are looking into recreating their Wataru Endo success with a Bundesliga Team of the Season star.

Sport Bild reports that Liverpool have interest in Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton. The 27-year-old is coming off a fantastic season with his club that saw them finish second in the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern Munich.

And Anton was one of those who really shone. He was named in both the Bundesliga and Player’s Team of the Season alongside Jonathan Tah at the centre-back.

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher: Pep's City and Klopp's Liverpool would 'f***ing annihilate' Man Utd 1999 treble winnersby Peter Staunton

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp linked with SHOCK return to football that could see him in charge of Leedsby Peter Staunton

Leeds star Archie Gray makes HUGE future decision after Liverpool discussionsby Peter Staunton

Stuttgart’s club captain is now in the Germany squad and will go to Euro 2024 where the host nation hope to compete for the trophy. It’s safe to say eyes will be on Anton, then, and certainly Liverpool’s as they look to find a new centre-back.

Liverpool chase Waldemar Anton

Liverpool do need a new centre-back as Joel Matip departs this summer. The Cameroonian has been a legendary figure at the back but with the end of his contract comes his exit.

Thus Liverpool are potentially a little short at the back. Virgil van Dijk is still there, of course, but both Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez have doubts over their futures.

Jarell Quansah is there to step up but it remains to be seen how much Arne Slot rates him. There is, then, every reason to keep an eye on the centre-back market.

And Liverpool have had success from Stuttgart. They signed the club’s previous captain Wataru Endo from there last summer and may try to repeat that trick in 2024.

Statistically, Anton is exactly what Liverpool would want. He's in the 92nd percentile for centre-backs when it comes to attempted passes and 90th for take-ons. The German is a progressive, reliable defender coming off a fantastic season and boasts the leadership qualities they've just lost with Matip's exit.

All in all, then, this one makes a lot of sense. This probably won't be the last you've heard of Liverpool wanting Anton.

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire