Liverpool want £20m transfer fee for rising star

Liverpool are receiving transfer interest from across Europe for one of their brightest young prospects.

Tyler Morton shone on loan with Hull City in the Championship last season, registering three goals and five assists in 39 league appearances.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent the prior campaign on loan with Blackburn Rovers, where he made 40 league appearances and provided two assists.

The England U21 international has also featured nine times in the Liverpool first team, with his Premier League debut coming in a 4-0 win over Arsenal in 2021.

Morton could leave his boyhood club in the summer transfer window though, as clubs line up to gauge the Reds’ openness to a sale.

RB Leipzig, Sevilla, Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt are among the biggest clubs looking to sign the youngster, according to The Athletic. The report claims that Liverpool value Morton at around £20 million.

Any number of Championship clubs would like to bring him in on loan, but it seems likely that the player will want to move on from the second tier and make the next step in his career.

Whether that’s at Liverpool remains to be seen. Morton is due to link up with Arne Slot’s squad for pre-season training, where he will given a chance to impress the new manager ahead of 2024/25.

