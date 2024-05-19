Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Anfield, home ground of Liverpool (Getty Images)

Liverpool FC 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

16:49

Due to injuries and a long VAR check, there will be at least seven minutes added to the end of this first half. On the ropes now, Wolves will be wishing those seconds away.

16:49

Yellow Card Tote António Gomes

16:49

Diaz drives inside from the left, beating three men afraid of tackling him inside the area; his shot is blocked at source, before Gakpo shins the rebound well wide of the right-hand post.

16:45

SAVE! Sa dives low and left to tip away Endo's goalbound strike! The midfielder picked the ball up 20 yards from goal and guided a curling effort towards the target, but he was denied by the Wolves 'keeper!

16:43

After a dangerous ball is whipped along the six-yard box by Bellegarde, the unfortunate Hwang just can't make contact with it at the back post. That was an incisive counter by 10-man Wolves, who will have to rely on such raids if they are to get back into this match.

16:42

Goal Jarell Amorin Quansah

16:42

Robertson crosses from the left, pulling the ball back for fellow full-back Alexander-Arnold, who lurks on the edge of the area. However, the latter's first-time volley is skewed wide of the target.

16:40

Kilman makes an important block inside his six-yard box, as Van Dijk rises highest in the area and forces a header towards goal. The home side are totally on top now, with Wolves simply hanging on.

16:37

Goal Alexis Mac Allister

16:35

Only just returned to the starting XI, Robertson is left down on the turf nursing an injury, so the game comes to a temporary halt. He collided with a Wolves player, taking quite a knock.

16:35

Wolves were already defending deep and soaking up plenty of pressure, so perhaps not too much will change now that they're a man down. O'Neil is discussing matters with his coaching staff on the sidelines, but for now, no personnel changes have been made.

16:32

RED CARD CHECK! After overrunning the ball, Semedo lunges over the top to try and win back from Mac Allister. He catches the Liverpool midfielder on the ankle and picks up a deserved yellow card. However, his reckless challenge has been reviewed by the VAR, and now the referee will re-examine it on the pitchside monitor!

16:30

Red Card Nélson Cabral Semedo

16:29

After a brief halt to proceedings due to an injury for Semedo, the action resumes. He's fine to continue his role on the right side of Wolves' defence.

16:29

Yellow Card Nélson Cabral Semedo

16:29

Liverpool haven’t lost on any of the last 16 occasions when they’ve finished their league campaign with a home game, winning 14 times - including the last eight in a row. Early events at Anfield suggest that trend is set to continue, but they could do with a goal to settle the nerves. Wolves will be relatively content so far.

16:24

Liverpool continue to press hard for an opening goal: Robertson's corner from the left is delivered towards the near post, where Gakpo pokes out a leg and diverts the ball wide by at least one yard.

16:23

Salah strikes low and hard from 15 yards out, but Bueno intervenes with a well-timed block. This game is increasingly open now, with Wolves being lured out of their tight defensive shape more often.

16:22

DOUBLE CHANCE! First, Van Dijk has two close-range shots blocked near the goal-line, and after Wolves escape their biggest scare yet, Hwang races away down the other end and is left free to take an attempt from inside the box. Via a deflection, his strike slips just wide of the left-hand post! Either side could be leading, but it stays 0-0!

16:20

Sa makes another straightforward save, this time bowing down to pick up a scuffed shot from Diaz. The Colombian took the ball in from Mac Allister, just outside the box, but he couldn't produce a testing effort.

16:18

Wolves have lost 13 of their last 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool, with the sole exception being a 3-0 win at Molineux in February last year. Understandably, that could lead to an inferiority complex, and they've certainly started this game quite passively.

16:18

Allowed to stride forward from defence, with nobody closing him down, Van Dijk receives a low pass from the left and tries his luck from more than 20 yards out. However, his shot is sent straight at Sa, who makes a simple stop in the centre of his goal.

16:15

Elliott takes a quick corner-kick short, and the ball is then teed up for Alexander-Arnold on the edge of the area. Again, two committed Wolves players charge out to close him down, and the shot is blocked.

16:13

With his route to goal obscured by several defenders, Diaz takes a shot from just inside the area but sees it blocked. It's attack versus defence at the moment, and the play is all going one way.

16:12

The hosts have had some 81 per cent of possession so far, as they zip the ball around in midfield; in front of them, a large bank of gold shirts occupy Wolves' defensive third. The visitors will sit deep and hope to strike on the counter.

16:10

Tidy footwork from Joao Gomes opens up a crack in Liverpool's defence and he lines up a shot from the edge of the area; Quansah lunges in, though, to make a crucial block. Hwang is then unable to squeeze his way through on the left byline.

16:09

This is Klopp’s 334th and final Premier League match in charge of Liverpool. The German coach won his final league game in charge of both Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, though none of Liverpool’s last six managers have won their last league fixture in charge of the club - can he end that curious run today?

16:07

As expected, Liverpool have taken the initiative on a sunny final day, in front of their own fans. Salah's throughball down the right side of the area is slightly overhit, allowing Sa to claim it quite comfortably.

16:03

Wolves kick off, and we are under way in Liverpool!

16:03

The players are out on the pitch at an emotional Anfield, where Klopp receives a rapturous reception. After an airing for the club anthem of 'You'll Never Walk Alone', kick-off in this Premier League contest is now just moments away!

15:55

Wolves make three changes to the side that lost to Crystal Palace last week, as Bentley, Doherty and Traore are replaced by Sa, Bueno and Bellegarde. Neto is back on the bench, but Craig Dawson and Pablo Sarabia are still sidelined by injury.

15:55

Klopp's final XI as Liverpool boss sees just one change from the side that started at Villa Park, as Robertson replaces Gomez at left-back. Ex-Wolves forward Diogo Jota is back on the bench, but Thiago Alcantara and long-term absentee Joel Matip have been denied a final appearance Anfield by injury - both will depart at the end of the season.

15:50

SUBS: Dan Bentley, Matt Doherty, Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Hugo Bueno, Tommy Doyle, Enso Gonzalez, Tawanda Chirewa, Nathan Fraser.

15:44

WOLVES (3-5-2): Jose Sa; Santiago Bueno, Max Kilman, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha.

15:44

SUBS: Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch, Conor Bradley.

15:40

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz.

15:40

Wolves, who lost September's reverse fixture 3-1 at Molineux, could still sneak into the top half of the table if results go their way today: the Midlands club occupy 13th place, but trail 10th-placed Brighton by just two points. However, they have been tapering towards the end of the season with a dismal run, suffering seven defeats in their last 10 matches. Most recently, Gary O'Neil saw his side beaten by Crystal Palace in their final home fixture - and Wolves last won a Premier League game at Anfield way back in 2010.

15:34

Drawing the curtain on an illustrious spell as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp leads his side out at Anfield on the final day of an eventful 2023-24 season. After their title challenge faltered, there is nothing significant on the line for this year's EFL Cup winners, who are already guaranteed to finish third in the Premier League table. Monday's six-goal contest against Aston Villa saw the Reds leading 3-1 with just 10 minutes to go, but a recent trend of leaking multiple goals continued and they ultimately had to settle for a draw. As a result, Klopp's men have posted just three wins from their last nine matches.

15:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield!

15:00

