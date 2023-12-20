Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE!

The semi-final lineup for the 2023/24 Carabao Cup will be completed tonight. A third and final all-Premier League showdown of the last eight gets sole billing on Merseyside on Wednesday evening, with Liverpool and West Ham both hoping to join Chelsea, Fulham and Championship side Middlesbrough in the draw which takes place shortly after this game.

For Liverpool, this quarter-final clash is sandwiched between high-profile Premier League tussles against fierce rivals Manchester United and title rivals Arsenal, with the record nine-time winners hoping to avoid a three-match winless run at fortress Anfield. They meet a West Ham team that look to have rediscovered some form after being ravaged by illness and fatigue, brushing aside Wolves on Sunday after qualifying directly for the last 16 of the Europa League with ease.

The Reds easily saw off tonight's opponents 3-1 in the top-flight meeting on this ground back in September, though Jurgen Klopp may well make changes here with that massive contest against the Gunners looming large at the weekend. Follow Liverpool vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals live below, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at Anfield.

Liverpool vs West Ham latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Gravenberch fit to play

West Ham team news: Antonio still sidelined

Standard Sport prediction

Liverpool vs West Ham predicted lineups

17:50 , George Flood

Here is how Standard Sport sees both teams lining up tonight:

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Szoboszlai; Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

17:48 , George Flood

Real Madrid are the only team to have beaten Liverpool at Anfield so far in 2023, while the draw with Manchester United on Sunday ended the 11-match winning run Jurgen Klopp's side had put together on home soil this season.

West Ham will believe they can cause Liverpool real problems on the break and they will likely get space to exploit at times, but the Reds will be desperate to return to winning ways and can be expected to take out some of the frustration from the weekend on the Hammers.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

West Ham team news

17:46 , George Flood

Resurgent West Ham seemed to be largely over the sickness bug that was ravaging the squad when they were thumped 5-0 at Fulham a couple of weeks ago, with Freiburg brushed aside to seal direct qualification for the Europa League last 16 before Wolves were also put to the sword on Sunday.

However, David Moyes' assistant Billy McKinlay admitted at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that the illness was still lingering a bit and that they would need to make a final check on the squad ahead of travelling to Anfield.

West Ham's only known absentee at present is Michail Antonio, who remains sidelined with the knee injury he sustained while away on international duty with Jamaica last month.

Moyes faces his biggest dilemma in goal, with Lukasz Fabianski the usual cup 'keeper but now back in favour in the league despite Alphonse Areola's recovery from a wrist problem.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

17:40 , George Flood

Liverpool should have Ryan Gravenberch available for selection tonight.

Their impressive summer signing was forced off in the second half of Sunday's goalless Premier League draw with fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield with a hamstring problem, although subsequent scans revealed it was only fatigue and he returned to training on Tuesday.

However, this game comes too soon for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota, while Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all remain out.

It will be interesting to see what changes Jurgen Klopp makes from the United game with the small matter of a mammoth title showdown with Arsenal to come back at Anfield on Saturday evening.

[object Object] (Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

17:36 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Liverpool vs West Ham live coverage

17:29 , George Flood

Good evening and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport's live coverage of Liverpool vs West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

This is the third and final all-Premier League showdown of the round as the Reds and Hammers look to join Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough in the hat for the last four.

Kick-off tonight is at 8pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, live updates and expert analysis from Standard Sport's reporter Malik Ouzia at Anfield.

We'll also have full live coverage of the semi-final draw, which will follow hot on the heels of the full-time whistle tonight.