Liverpool vs West Ham, League Cup: How to watch, stream link, team news

West Ham find themselves as close as 270 minutes from the club's first domestic trophy since 1980, beginning with a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool in the League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

David Moyes' side lifted the Europa Conference League trophy last season, but it has been more than 40 years since the Hammers were claimed one of England's three major trophies — not since Sir Trevor Brooking, now 75 years old, scored the only goal in the 1979-80 FA Cup final against Arsenal. West Ham have already downed the Gunners in the League Cup this season, thanks in large part to stars Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen, both of whom scored a goal in the round of 16 last month.

Alas, Liverpool have won the League Cup itself nine times, including just two seasons ago, since West Ham's 1980 triumph, to go with six FA Cups and eight top-flight league titles. That's 23 domestic trophies during the Hammers' drought. Jurgen Klopp's side will need to bounce back from its disappointing 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday, a game they failed to win despite out-shooting their rivals by a jaw-dropping margin of 34-6.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Wednesday (Dec. 20)

Online: Watch via ESPN+

Liverpool team news, injuries

OUT: Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (knee)

West Ham team news, injuries

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee)