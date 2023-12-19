Liverpool vs West Ham: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield on Wednesday night with a place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on the line.

Jurgen Klopp's side are favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley in February, as they did in 2022, and with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal already out of the competition, the Reds look well-placed to pick up English football's first major piece of silverware this season.

West Ham have made a habit of producing their best in cup competitions though, whether that be in Europe or when knocking Arsenal out with a superb performance last month.

The Hammers go into this match on a high too, having cruised past Wolves to move up to eighth in the table, while Liverpool must improve significantly from the display they produced in a low-quality goalless draw with Manchester United.

Liverpool are the favourites to win the Carabao Cup this season (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs West Ham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Anfield will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news

Ryan Gravenberch is likely to miss out for Liverpool, after Klopp confirmed the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury against Man United. Harvey Elliott could come into the side after a string of impressive performances off the bench.

Klopp may opt to rotate his side, with a huge Premier League clash against Arsenal to come this weekend. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal, while Jarell Quansah and Cody Gakpo will hope to get chances to impress.

West Ham can be expected to name a strong side, with David Moyes fully aware that a victory here would leave the club as one of the big favourites to win the competition. Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus all shone against Wolves and it would be a surprise if that was not the front three at Anfield.

Konstantinos Mavropanos could come into the side at the back, while Alphonse Areola faces a battle to win back his place in goal from Lukasz Fabianski.

David Moyes must decide between his goalkeepers with both fit (REUTERS)

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction

Real Madrid are the only team to have beaten Liverpool at Anfield so far in 2023, while the draw with Man United on Sunday ended the 11-match winning run Jurgen Klopp's side had put together on home soil this season.

West Ham will believe they can cause Liverpool real problems on the break and they will likely get space to exploit at times, but the Reds will be desperate to return to winning ways and can be expected to take out some of the frustration from the weekend on the Hammers.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Hammers have won at Anfield just once since 1963.

Liverpool wins: 82

Draws: 37

West Ham wins: 29

Liverpool vs West Ham latest odds

Liverpool to qualify: 4/9

Draw (90 mins): 15/4

West Ham to qualify: 11/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.