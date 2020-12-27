Liverpool vs West Brom LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

(Getty)

Liverpool host West Brom at Anfield looking to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League and begin their festive period with victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are hitting their best form now, having destroyed Crystal Palace with a 7-0 demolition at Selhurst Park, while the Baggies have turned to Sam Allardyce to inspire a great escape, though his first game in charge failed to provoke the required response, with rivals Aston Villa inflicting defeat on them, while Jake Livermore’s red card angered his new manager, who could now consider whether to strip him of the captaincy.

Klopp has already pinpointed the difficulty in preparing to face Allardyce's side with very little information given the premature stage of his reign at the Hawthorns: "I haven't got to know him too well, we only met at the sideline and obviously he is very animated and I'm very animated but I respect him a lot. It will be a tricky one because, I wouldn't say we are obsessed, but we love to analyse the opponent before a game to know as much as we can. That makes it really difficult this time." The Reds are braced for a run of West Brom at home, before trips to Newcastle and Southampton, with nine points a very realistic prospect, while the Baggies will consider today's game as a bonus, before home games against Leeds and Arsenal