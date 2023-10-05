Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise live: Score and latest updates from the Europa League

Union Saint-Gilloise fans gather outside Anfield - Reuters/Phil Noble

06:53 PM BST

The Reds to take on Union SG tonight 📋#UEL | #LIVUSG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 5, 2023

06:52 PM BST

The Mac Allister match

We mentioned it earlier, but the story of the Mac Allister brothers (Kevin of Union SG and Alexis of Liverpool) facing each other tonight is a lovely little yarn.

They hail from a storied Argentinian footballing family – their father was an Argentina international who played with Diego Maradona at Boca Juniors and their elder brother is also a pro.

In this interview with Telegraph Sport’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt, Kevin tells of the family’s excitement about tonight’s clash – and of how their childhood games often end with bloody noses and head injuries!

“I can’t understand why my name is the same as a character in Home Alone.”



Kevin Mac Allister on his link to Macaulay Culkin – and facing brother Alexis when Union SG visit Liverpool in the Europa League.



✍️@JBurtTelegraph#TelegraphFootball | #LFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) October 4, 2023

06:45 PM BST

The Belgian side appear a little star struck...

Union at Anfield, let that sink in. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gC1uVhECwB — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 4, 2023

06:44 PM BST

Forget The Beatles, Union SG fans brought their own tunes to the Cavern Club...

From Brussels, over or under the North Sea to Liverpool. 💛💙



ℹ️ Info for travelling supporters: https://t.co/wqIUFow6dd pic.twitter.com/EFI1eYvtAf — Royale Union Saint-Gilloise (@UnionStGilloise) October 5, 2023

06:42 PM BST

Second refereeing error from Spurs match

Having just said Liverpool are hoping to put off-field matters behind them... this afternoon another piece of news re the refereeing debacle that was Tottenham 2 Liverpool 1 on Saturday emerged.

As well as disallowing Luis Diaz’s goal which the Var thought should stand, the officials, it now seems, erred in the sending off of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

It has been reported that the Premier League’s Independent Key Match Incidents Panel disagreed with referee Simon Hooper’s decision book Jota twice. Smoke may well emerge from Jurgen Klopp’s ears upon hearing this news.

Read the full story here.

06:34 PM BST

A welcome return to the pitch

After a week of statements, not wanting the Tottenham game replayed, maybe wanting the Tottenham game replayed and talk of “escalation and resolution”, Liverpool return to on-pitch action against Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League.

It will have to be a heck of a game to gain more traction than the fallout from Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal against Spurs, when Liverpool were the victim of a truly egregious Var error.

That might be bad news for Union SG, who could face an angry Liverpool determined to put things right, even if Jurgen Klopp is expected to make numerous changes.

Klopp said: “I hope our people show the well-deserved love after a difficult weekend and create a special atmosphere. I’m sure they will.”

An interesting facet of tonight’s game is that Alexis Mac Allister could line up against brother Kevin Mac Allister (and yes, as you can read here, he is named after the main character in Home Alone). It is not the first instance of brothers playing each other in European competition – the Pogba brothers Paul and Florentin played against each other when Man Utd played St Etienne in the Europa League a few years ago.

Klopp said: “Their father is here, whole family is a here. A big moment for them. It’s special. They are brothers and love each other, but brothers fight sometimes. It’s a nice side story. Hopefully not the main story afterwards.”

The usual amount of rotation in the Europa League could mean starts for Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliot. Liverpool’s two red cards at Spurs meant a night off for Nunez, who looked thoroughly peeved to stay rooted on the bench. At one stage, he looked like the perfect substitute before Diogo Jota’s red card forced a rethink.

Full team news on the way shortly.