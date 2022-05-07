Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Reds drop crucial points

Liverpool host Tottenham tonight in a Premier League clash that will have ramifications on both the title and top-four races. The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.

Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.

Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side can spoil the Reds’ quadruple chase as Spurs arrive at Anfield desperate for a victory to aid their own top-four bid. Three points would put them above the Gunners – who face Leeds tomorrow – and ensure they are within touching distance of the top four ahead the crucial north London derby on Thursday.

Follow the action and updates as Liverpool take on Tottenham at Anfield:

Liverpool vs Tottenham

FULL-TIME! Liverpool drop two vital points in title race (1-1)

74’ - GOAL! Diaz equalises for Liverpool (1-1)

56’ - GOAL! Son fires Spurs into a shock lead! (0-1)

39’ - CROSSBAR! Van Dijk hits the bar (0-0)

Liverpool one point behind Premier League leaders Man City

Tottenham two points off Arsenal in race for top four

Liverpool FC 1 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur FC

Full-time: Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:39 , Michael Jones

90+5 mins: There’s the full-time whistle! The points are shared at Anfield. 1-1 is a compromise result that neither team wanted.. Liverpool move to the top of the table but Manchester City are yet to play Newcastle tomorrow.

The point for Spurs keeps them in fifth and allows Arsenal the chance to move four points clear in the top four race.

Story continues

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:34 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: Son Heung-min is replaced with Steven Bergwijn for Tottenham. There’s still time for either team to get a winner but in truth it deserves to be a draw. Liverpool have chucked everything at Spurs but they’ve resolutely kept them out.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:32 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Close! Salah has another shot deflected behind for a corner. Davinson Sanchez with the block this time. The corner is whipped in by Tsimikas but he can’t find Konate and Spurs head it away. Keita passes it back to Salah who floats a cross straight into the hands of Hugo Lloris.

Five added minutes to play.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:30 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Hojbjerg recovers himself in time to head Alexander-Arnold’s corner out of the box. Liverpool send it back into the middle but Bentancur clears it this time.

Naby Keita comes on to replace Fabinho for Liverpool.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:28 , Michael Jones

86 mins: Dejan Kulusevski is replaced with Harry Winks for Spurs. The visitors have everyone bar Harry Kane back to defend when Liverpool are in possession.

Hojbjerg blocks a cross from Tsimikas and stays on the deck after the ball goes out for a corner. More time goes out of the game.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:25 , Michael Jones

83 mins: Alexander-Arnold sends the ball up to Diogo Jota who feeds it out wide to Luis Diaz. He brings the ball into the box and pulls it back to Jota who loses it to Cristian Romero.

Harry Winks is about to come on for Spurs.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:22 , Michael Jones

80 mins: Fabinho goes in the book for a foul on Son Heung-min. Spurs have the ball inside their own half but Son is taking his time getting back to his feet and time is going out of the game.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham

21:19 , Michael Jones

77 mins: The nerves around the stadium have gone and the fans are in full voice. They believe Liverpool will go on to win this game now. Tsimikas’ sends another cross in from the right but somehow Tottenham scramble it away.

Davinson Sanchez comes on to replace Ryan Sessegnon.

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 1 Tottenham (Diaz, 74’)⚽️

21:16 , Michael Jones

74 mins: You can’t keep them down! Luis Diaz receives the ball on the inside left and twices shifts it inside to evade the Spurs defenders. He brings the ball into a central position and shoots. Rodrigo Bentancur tries to block the shot but the ball hits his outstretched leg. It wrongfoots Hugo Lloris and nestles in the bottom corner!

Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham

21:15 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Great defending! Liverpool work the ball over to Mo Salah who darts into the box and shifts the ball to the left. He belts his shot at goal but Ben Davies leaps in front of it and blocks the effort!

Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham

21:13 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold swings a free kick into the box from the inside right channel but curls it over everyone’s head and out for a goal kick.

There’s a bit of frustration beginning to show in the Liverpool players. It’ll be a big point if they can rescue this game.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham

21:10 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Chance! Tottenham have plenty of men back to defend making it hard for Liverpool to create a clear chance at goal. Kostas Tsimikas whips the ball into the box from the left and finds Luis Diaz but he’s penned in by two defenders and can only head the ball wide of goal.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham

21:06 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Tottenham clear the corner without too much trouble but Liverpool recover the ball.

Here too come the Liverpool subs. Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota come on to replace Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham

21:05 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Jurgen Klopp is preparing a change for Liverpool. Kostas Tsimikas is stripped and ready to go on the sidelines, Diogo Jota is also getting ready.

Jordan Henderson sends another cross into the box but Cristian Romero turns it behind for a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham

21:01 , Michael Jones

59 mins: That’s a big goal in relation to the top four race as Tottenham are moving above Arsenal as it stands. Liverpool are also affected in their title challenge. The Reds need to respond as soon as possible. The next 30 minutes should be fascinating.

GOAL! Liverpool 0 - 1 Tottenham (Son, 56’)⚽️

20:58 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Huge goal! It’s beautifully worked by Spurs as Hugo Lloris fires the ball over to Emerson Royal. He attempts to flick the ball over the top and picks out Harry Kane. Kane holds the ball up and brings it to the edge of the box. Ryan Sessegnon comes sprinting into space on the left side and Kane sends him the ball, he squares it into the six yard area where Son Heung-min is wide open for a tap in!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:57 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Mo Salah is brought down by Ben Davies who picks up a yellow card. The Liverpool free kick is easily defended and Tottenham send Son Heung-min flying up the pitch on the counter-attack. He’s got Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski to his right but Son goes it alone and sees his effort blocked by a back tracking Andy Robertson.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:55 , Michael Jones

51 mins: It’s Tottenham’s turn to get forward as Harry Kane’s ball over to the right side drops perfectly for Emerson Royal. He brings the ball into the box and looks to cross it but Andy Robertson puts the block in and deflects it out for a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:52 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Hugo Lloris breathes a sigh of relief as he throws the ball straight to Mo Salah whose chip into the box is cleared by Eric Dier. It was a mistake from the Spurs goalkeeper but Liverpool fail to capitalise on it.

Jordan Henderson then makes a run into the right side of the box and Thiago Alcantara picks him out with a diagonal pass. Henderson cuts the ball back into the middle of the box but can’t find a teammate and Spurs boot it out for a corner.

Second half: Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:47 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes made by either manager at half-time as Liverpool get the match back underway. Ibrahima Konate fires the ball over to Sadio Mane who loses the ball to Emerson Royal in the air.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:46 , Michael Jones

A draw here would put Liverpool level on points with Manchester City but they will have played a game more than the Premier League leaders who face Newcastle tomorrow. Liverpool know any dropped points could be fatal for their title hopes.

Brighton humiliate dismal Manchester United with dominant four-goal thrashing

20:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s players were subjected to chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” from their own fans as their faint hopes of Champions League qualification were extinguished by a 4-0 thumping at Brighton.

Goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard humiliated United and ensured they will finish with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

Protesting travelling supporters once again took aim at the club’s ownership, in addition to their outclassed and outfought team, on a remarkable and chastening evening in front of record crowd of 31,637 at the Amex Stadium.

Ralf Rangnick’s sixth-placed side were second best for the duration and can now only accumulate a maximum total of 61 points this term – three fewer than they managed in 2013-14, which began under David Moyes and finished with the caretaker management of Ryan Giggs.

United’s performance was arguably their worst of a miserable season – which has featured 11 defeats – to highlight the extent of the job facing incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Brighton humiliate dismal Manchester United with dominant four-goal thrashing

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:36 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the two teams at half-time. Who will take the initiative in the second half?

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Half-time: Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:32 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: A blistering half of football comes to an end with the teams of level terms. Liverpool have created the most chances but Spurs have defended well and even hit the woodwork themselves.

All square at the break.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:28 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Save! Liverpool are playing with such intensity. Andy Robertson sends an outswinging corner into the box that Tottenham work over to Dejan Kulusevski. He tries to carry the ball to safety but is swarmed by red shirts and loses possession. The Reds send it to Luis Diaz who shifts the ball onto his right foot and drills a low effort at goal only to be denied by Hugo Lloris leaping across to his left.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:24 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Off the bar! Liverpool’s free kick comes into the box and Spurs send it out for a corner. This set piece is swung into the middle of the box where Virgil Van Dijk makes a run from deep. He meets it with a strong header and rattles the top crossbar with his effort!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Mo Salah gets clipped by Ben Davies but the referee plays on. Rodrigo Bentancur then leaves a pass to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg short and Thiago Alcantara nicks it away from the the midfielder. Hojbjerg attempts to quickly recover possession but gives away a free kick after fouling Thiago.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:17 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold floats a free kick into the box from the right wing. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg heads it out to Thiago Alcantara who dinks it over to the right hand post. Luis Diaz peels away from Harry Kane and tries to knock the ball down for Sadio Mane but Hugo Lloris jumps onto it and safely smothers the ball.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:14 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! Liverpool float the ball into the box from the left side as Jordan Henderson attempts to get in behind Ryan Sessegnon. The defender gets his head to the ball first and knocks it back towards his own goal. Mo Salah is hovering in the six-yard box but Hugo Lloris leaps across and pushes it wide of the back post!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:12 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Fabinho catches Harry Kane in the middle of the pitch after the Tottenham forward shifts the ball away from him. Spurs win a free kick but send it back to Hugo Lloris.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:09 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Andy Robertson swings the ball into the box from the corner and picks out Virgil van Dijk. He gets a good chunk of the ball but can’t direct it on target and sends his effort wide of the far post.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:08 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Jordan Henderson brings the ball into the left side of the box but gets forced wide by the defending duo of Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal. Henderson holds the ball up at the byline but Romero dives in and knocks the ball out for a corner. He clatters Henderson to ground in the process and earns a grimace from Liverpool captain.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

20:04 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold whips it a pacey cross from the right wing and Liverpool have Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz waiting to receive it. Emerson Royal squeezes in between both players and leaps to win the ball in the air. He meets it with a good header and clears it out of the box for Spurs.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:59 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Great defending! Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg comes over to the right side and receives the ball. He chips it into the box for Harry Kane who chests the ball down and looks to shoot only for Jordan Henderson to slide across him and take the ball out from under the striker’s feet.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:57 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Another counter-attack comes from a Liverpool clearance. Henderson passes the ball up to Mane who threads it behind the Tottenham defence to play Salah free on the right. He carries the ball into the box, cuts inside onto his left foot and shoots but his effort is blocked and goes out for a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Nearly. The pace of this game is lightning in these early stages. Son Heung-min is played into the right side of the box and squares it into the middle. Alisson palms the ball away but it drops to Rodrigo Bentancur who shoots and sends the ball straight back to the goalkeeper.

Liverpool then fly up the pitch with Jordan Henderson driving the ball forward. He passes it to Luis Diaz who feeds it up to Sadio Mane. Mane sends it wide to Mo Salah but his pass into the penalty area doesn’t find a teammate.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:51 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Mane has a first sight at goal with an effort from range that he puts straight down the throat of Hugo Lloris. Liverpool are quick to win the ball back and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s switch of play it headed clear by Emerson Royal.

Tottenham are shaping up with five at the back when they’re out of possession. It’s not going to be an easy night for Liverpool.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:48 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Close! Andy Robertson bombs down the left side and gives the ball to Luis Diaz. Emerson Royal and Dejan Kulusevski close him down but he squirts away from them and brings the ball into the box. It comes across to Trent Alexander-Arnold who flicks it back into the middle. Robertson wins the header and nods it over to Sadio Mane who misses the ball as he attempts to volley it on the spin.

Kick off: Liverpool 0 - 0 Tottenham

19:46 , Michael Jones

Dejan Kulusevski kicks off the match for Tottenham who then float the ball over to the left side of the pitch. Ibrahima Konate comes out and meets the ball in the air nodding it out for a throw in.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:42 , Michael Jones

The players make their way out onto the pitch at Anfield. The Liverpool fans are out in full voice yet again. The Reds will move to the top of the Premier League table if they win or draw tonight.

If Spurs pick up three points they’ll move into fourth ahead of Arsenal.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:40 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is set to play his 250th game in all competitions for Liverpool. Salah’s next Premier League goal will be his 118th for the Reds, matching Michael Owen’s tally for the club.

Only Robbie Fowler and Steven Gerrard, with 128 and 120 goals respectively, have netted more for the Merseysiders.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:37 , Michael Jones

Tottenham can become the fifth club to record 500 Premier League wins, following Manchester United (703), Arsenal (617), Chelsea (616) and Liverpool (606).

Spurs have scored multiple goals in 11 of their last 16 league games, but failed to score in the other five matches. They are vying to keep a clean sheet in a fourth consecutive Premier League away fixture, which would equal their club record.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:34 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have earned 12 successive league wins at Anfield and are unbeaten in 21 top-flight home matches, scoring 52 goals and conceding nine.

The Reds have won each of their last five Premier League home fixtures without conceding - a sequence they have only bettered with an eight-match run between October 2005 and January 2006.

They have claimed 40 points from the last 42 available, only failing to win in April’s 2-2 draw at Manchester City. They have kept 11 clean sheets in those 14 games.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost one of the last 18 Premier League meetings with Tottenham - with 12 wins and five draws. Spurs ended a run of seven consecutive defeats versus the Reds in all competitions when the sides drew 2-2 in December.

There have been 23 penalties awarded in Premier League matches between these sides, more than any other fixture, while the total of 170 goals is the second highest in the competition’s history.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:29 , Michael Jones

The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.

Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.

Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool vs Tottenham

19:25 , Michael Jones

There’ll be a bit of reaction to come from the Amex Stadium but out focus moves over to Anfield where there’s going to be a huge clash at the top of the table.

Liverpool take on Tottenham in a game with implications for both the title race and the race for the top four. Here’s a look at the two teams:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Sessegnon, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Son, Kane

Full-time: Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:22 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: There goes the full-time whistle. Brighton have blown Man Utd away at the Amex Stadium to move up to ninth in the Premier League table. They’re going to finish with their highest points tally of a Premier League season.

Manchester United’s vague hopes of top four are gone. They’ve fallen apart here and will do well to cling onto sixth place by the end of the season.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:19 , Michael Jones

90 mins: Three minutes of added time to play. Three minutes too many for Manchester United.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:19 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Pascal Gross’ corner finds the head of Adam Webster who knocks it over to the right-hand post where David De Gea plucks it out of the air.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:15 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Chance! That would have been the icing on the cake! Danny Welbeck nicks the ball off Scott McTominay and cuts inside to the tip of the ‘D’. He shoots and curls his right-footed effort agonisingly wide of the left hand post.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:12 , Michael Jones

82 mns: Neal Maupay will have been watching this game from the bench hungry to get on. He replaces Leandro Trossard for the last few minutes needing one goal to set a new club record for the most Premier League goals scored for Brighton.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:06 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Tariq Lamptey gets a run out for Brighton as he comes on to replace Solly March. The Seagulls are heading for their highest ever finish in the top flight. What a season it’s been for them.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:03 , Michael Jones

76 mins: Another shot from range by Bruno Fernandes is sent straight into the arms of Robert Sanchez. Fernandes is trying to salvage a bit of pride for the visitors. They’ve not been at the races today, their season is limping to a predictably poor end.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

19:01 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Disallowed goal! Harry Maguire is brought on for the final 20 minutes or so and wins the ball in the air from a United corner. He knocks it at Sanchez who keeps it out but pushes the ball back ot Maguire. This time he shoots with his left foot and pulls the ball across to the far post. It’s going wide but Edinson Cavani turns it into the back of the net before getting flagged offside.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

18:59 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Another fine save from Robert Sanchez! Man Utd play the ball across to Bruno Fernandes who meets it with a first time shot from outside the box. He gets a good strike on the ball and puts a touch of swerve on the effort but Sanchez has it covered and palms the ball safely away.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

18:55 , Michael Jones

67 mins: That shot was also Alexis Mac Allister’s last involvement in the game as Graham Potter brings on Adam Webster to replace him. The Brighton fans are in full voice now and give a huge cheer as Robert Sanchez keeps out a headed effort from Edinson Cavani.

Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd

18:54 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Off the post! Alexis Mac Allister and Danny Welbeck combine to work the ball around Victor Lindelof who steps too far up the pitch and leaves a gaping hole in the back line. Mac Allister then slides the ball over to Pascal Gross who brings it into the box. He squares it back ot Mac Allister to confuse Raphael Varane but Mac Allister’s effort hits the near post and bounces wide!

GOAL! Brighton 4 - 0 Man Utd (Trossard, 60’)⚽️

18:49 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Another one! Manchester United are gone. They’ve checked out and are already thinking about the beach holidays this summer. This is woeful defending. Pascal Gross slides a through ball into the box as Danny Welbeck runs in behind Raphael Varane. Welbeck looks to chip David De Gea but Diogo Dalot sprints back to clear the ball off the line. Leandro Trossard goes with him and gets in front of the ball as Dalot tries to clear it. It hits Trossard in the chest then bounces over the line!

There’s a VAR check for a potential handball by Trossard but he’s fine and the goal stands.

GOAL! Brighton 3 - 0 Man Utd (Gross, 58’)⚽️

18:46 , Michael Jones

58 mins: How easy was that! Robert Sanchez fires a long diagonal ball over to Marc Cucurella on the left wing. He brings the ball down and slides it in front of Diogo Dalot to give Leandro Trossard space to run into. He takes the ball into the penalty area, draws Victor Lindelof out of position then passes it to Pascal Gross. Gross splits the centre-backs and coolly guides the ball into the far bottom corner.

Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd

18:46 , Michael Jones

55 mins: Cucurella and Trossard make for a solid combo on Brighton’s left side. Dalot and Lindelof are having real trouble keeping them at bay especially when the left-back pushes high into the visitor’s final third.

Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd

18:43 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Marc Cucurella emulates Moises Caicedo in scoring his first Premier League goal for Brighton in this game.

Man Utd are all at sea but they win a corner that Alex Telles puts into the middle. It comes all the way through to Fred who gives it to Bruno Fernandes. He switches the play back over to the left side where Diogo Dalot’s cross goes out of play.

GOAL! Brighton 2 - 0 Man Utd (Cucurella, 49’)⚽️

18:37 , Michael Jones

49 mins: Brighton have picked up where they left off! The home side win a throw in on the right wing and send it into the box for Alexis Mac Allister. He drills a pass across the six-yard box and finds Leandro Trossard on the opposite side of the area. Trossard brings the ball under control then lays it off to Marc Cucurella who runs onto a first time strike and blasts it past David De Gea.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:36 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Diogo Dalot blocks a shot from Pascal Gross inside his own box then breaks away down the right wing. He knocks it past Marc Cucurella who forces him to run off the pitch. Alexis Mac Allister is quickly across to pick up the loose ball but Dalot dives into a tackle and cleans him out. He goes in the book.

Second half: Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:33 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Nemanja Matic and Anthony Elanga are hooked at the break by Ralf Rangnick with Edinson Cavani and Fred brought on to replace them.

Brighton restart the game.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:26 , Michael Jones

Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:22 , Michael Jones

Moises Caicedo gives Brighton the lead over Manchester United. Can they extend their advantage in the second half?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:18 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: An enjoyable first 45 minutes comes to an end of Brighton who have more than held their own against Man Utd. The Seagulls haven’t won here since Boxing Day but they take a one goal advantage into the break as well as the knowledge that they’ve been the better team.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:17 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo is played down the left wing but the pass is overhit and Lewis Dunk takes over possession for Brighton. A frustrated Ronaldo chases after it and slides into a tackle expecting Dunk to pass. He doesn’t and Ronaldo trips the defender picking up the first yellow card of the game.

Two added minutes to play in the first half.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:13 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Pascal Gross swings a free kick from the right wing into the Manchester United box. Raphael Varane glances the ball over to Leandro Trossard who knocks it back into the middle. Lewis Dunk wins the next header and nods it onto the arm of Scott McTominay who scrambles it clear. There’s a shout for hanball but nothing comes from it.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:09 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Bruno Fernandes is clipped by Moises Caicedo about 25-yards out from the Brighton goal. Maybe slightly further.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets the ball and shoos away all of his teammates. He takes a breath then scoops his shot over the wall and over the crossbar!

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Chance! Man Utd want more time on the ball than Brighton are allowing them. Scott McTominay loses it deep in his own half and allows Leandroo Trossard to burst into the box from the left. He shoots but pulls his effort wide of the far post just as Solly March was arriving to provide an option on the other side of the penalty area.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:04 , Michael Jones

33 mins: March and Gross combine on the right side of the pitch to whip a cross into the penalty area. McTominay back tracks for the visitors and glances the ball over to the far side of United’s final third. Elanga chases after it and manages to clear the lines.

Brighton have stepped up a gear. They passing it beautifully around Man Utd and forcing them to defend deep here.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

18:00 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Danny Welbeck makes a run off the shoulder of Diogo Dalot as Pascal Gross chips a free kick over the top of the Man Utd defence. Welbeck goes for the volley on the left side of the box but doesn’t catch it right and spoons his effort high and wide.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:57 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Trossard carries the ball into the United box from his position on the left and his shot is deflected behind for a corner. The cross comes into the middle and Lindelof deals with it well for the visitors.

Elanga brings the ball down the inside right channel and is heavily hit with a tackle from Yves Bissouma. Elanga goes down and needs some medical treatment.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:55 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Bruno Fernandes floats a free kick over to the far side of the Brighton box where Scott McTominay wins the header. He nods it over to Anthony Elanga but the youngster can’t control it and Moises Caicedo shuffles the ball out of the penalty area.

This is better from Man Utd. They’re getting the ball into the final third and are starting to up the ante on the Seagulls.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: There’s no way through for Ronaldo after some fine footwork from Elanga keeps the ball away from Cucurella and Caicedo. He then slots it up to Ronaldo who takes a touch and wants to shoot but Veltman scurries across to tackle him and he comes away with the ball.

Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd

17:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Manchester United try to responde immediately with a pass up to Ronaldo in the box. Joel Veltman nips in front of the striker and puts the ball out for a corner.

United play it short with Fernandes giving it to Telles who swings in a cross. McTominay tries to win it over near the back post but his headed into the six-yard box gets booted away.

GOAL! Brighton 1 - 0 Man Utd (Caicedo, 15’)⚽️

17:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: There’s the opener! Moises Caicedo gets his first goal for Brighton! Leandro Trossard’s cross comes into the box from the left side. Alex Telles fails to deal with it properly and nods the ball straight up into the air. Solly March wins it as it drops down and sets up Pascal Gross for a shot just inside the box. The effort is rebounded out to Moises Caicedo who follows up with a low driving effort of his own that bursts through the defence and sneaks into the near bottom corner!

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Caicedo knocks the ball up to Solly March who is closed down quickly by Scott McTominay. McTominay’s tackle is a little clumsy and he takes out the Brighton man.

The resultant free kick comes into the box where Victor Lindelof wins it and nods the ball away.

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:40 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Bruno Fernandes threads a through ball up to Juan Mata who is the most advanced United player. He slides a pass across to Alex Telles who whips a cross into the box towards Cristiano Ronaldo. Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella both block Ronaldo’s route to the ball and Caicedo heads it clear.

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:38 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Solly March floats a cross into the box from the right side and almost picks out Leandro Trossard who arrives in the box from the opposite wing. Diogo Dalot adjusts his position well and wins the ball in the air before it can reach the Brighton midfielder.

Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:36 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Brighton win a couple of early corners but can’t find a way to create a shot at goal. The first corner was played short and seemingly confused United’s defence but the cross into middle by Leandro Trossard was turned behind. The second corner gets cleared fairly easily by the visitors.

Kick off: Brighton 0 - 0 Man Utd

17:32 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the game started and send the ball long over to the right wing. The visitors win a throw in but lose the ball when it’s sent into the middle of the pitch.

Brighton are set up with a back three of Marc Cucurella, Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman. Can Brighton put the pressure of Man Utd?

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:27 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. Manchester United still have a mathematical chance of making the top four.

If they win their last two games they’ll finish with 64 points. Arsenal and Tottenham then both have to lose their last three matches and United will be in the Champions League next year.

It’s highly unlikely to happen but they’ll need to win today to take a step closer to making it so.

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:23 , Michael Jones

Less than 10 minutes to go until kick off at the Amex Stadium. Can Manchester United pick up all three points away from home?

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:20 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in his last four top-flight appearances, as many as he mustered in his previous 13 matches.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:16 , Michael Jones

Leandro Trossard has three goals in his last four league appearances, doubling his tally from the previous 24 top-flight outings.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:12 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in four league meetings with Brighton, with four goals and two assists.

(Getty Images)

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:08 , Michael Jones

Former Manchester United striker, Danny Welbeck, has scored in his last four starts against his old club across all competitions.

(Getty Images)

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was Manchester United’s endgame after years of collective underachievement

17:04 , Michael Jones

After his final match in charge at Old Trafford, Sir Alex Ferguson took the microphone in the centre circle to declare that managing Manchester United had been “the most fantastic experience of my life” and urging supporters to “stand by the next manager.”

Ralf Rangnick didn’t do likewise. Unsurprisingly, given that the Scot lasted 27 seasons and he has had 27 games. The interim at least bowed out on home turf with his biggest win as United manager, 3-0 against Brentford. He spent his evening facing the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. There won’t even be a Ralf Rangnick Cupboard at Old Trafford. His legacy is threadbare. Rangnick has been a piercing critic of United’s recruitment and an ineffective manager of their team. A hugely influential figure in German football has had no impact in England.

“In the end I’m not happy with the results,” said Rangnick in a succinct appraisal of his reign. Performances, he might have added, haven’t been great either. The league position certainly isn’t. “I am not completely happy with those six months. I would have expected to qualify for Champions League, that was the goal we had.” He was brought in for a short-term task. His rescue mission has proved a failure.”

Ralf Rangnick’s regime was the endgame after years of United underachievement

Brighton vs Man Utd

17:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have lost their last four Premier League away games, their worst run since they suffered six successive away defeats between December 1980 and March 1981.

The Red Devils are 12 points worse off than at this stage last season and they have conceded 30 Premier League away goals this term, the most they’ve shipped in a top-flight season since 1989-90.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United after too many broken promises

16:56 , Michael Jones

Jesse Lingard is intent on leaving Manchester United this summer due to what he feels are too many broken promises by the club, believing it is pointless to see if things change under Erik ten Hag.

The 29-year-old is determined to work his way into England’s World Cup squad at the end of the year, and has interest from Newcastle United, AC Milan, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations with two of the clubs are at an advanced stage.

While Ten Hag is prepared to give every player a chance, Lingard is unwilling to stick around because he feels he has been let down by United too many times. That stings the player all the more since he has been at the club since the age of nine, a point he made clear with a Tuesday-evening social media post of a photo from him at that age in United gear.

The latest source of frustration was that Ralf Rangnick left Lingard on the bench for the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday evening, denying him one final home appearance at Old Trafford. The player had already turned down a loan move in the summer, because he had been assured by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be given more game-time. The Norwegian then only started Lingard in one game, a Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United where he scored.

There was also an opportunity to move in January, when Newcastle initially attempted a loan deal, only for the move to fall apart when the Old Trafford club demanded a £2.5m loan fee and a £12.5m bonus if Eddie Howe’s side avoided relegation. Lingard felt this was unfair treatment as it effectively ensured the switch couldn’t happen for a loyal servant.

Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United after too many broken promises

United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

16:52 , Michael Jones

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has dismissed criticism that it was “classless” to deny Jesse Lingard an Old Trafford send-off earlier this week.

Lingard is one of several players due to leave United this summer as his contract expires in June, but although Rangnick gave Juan Mata and Phil Jones farewell home appearances in the 3-0 win over Brentford on Monday night, Edinson Cavani got the nod ahead of Lingard with 15 minutes to go.

That prompted Lingard’s brother Louie Scott to hit out at Rangnick on social media, pointing to Lingard’s two decades of service since he joined United aged seven in 2000.

United boss defends decision as Jesse Lingard misses out on Old Trafford send-off

Brighton vs Man Utd

16:48 , Michael Jones

Brighton have won three of their last five top-flight matches, as many as they managed in their previous 25. However, Graham Potter’s side have gone eight Premier League home games without victory - four draws, four defeats.

(Getty Images)

RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku

16:45 , Michael Jones

RB Leipzig have insisted Christopher Nkunku will remain at the Bundesliga club beyond the end of the season.

The 24-year-old France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer as part of their squad overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag.

But Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has now told Sky Sports that “Nkunku will be our player next year”.

However, he did still somewhat leave the door open when it came to the forward being sold, adding that “in football, nobody is unsellable”.

RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku

Brighton vs Man Utd

16:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won the last seven meetings between the teams in all competitions. Brighton’s three victories in 27 competitive matches against Man Utd have all come at home - they’ve drawn five and lost 19 in that run.

Brighton vs Man Utd team changes

16:35 , Michael Jones

Graham Potter makes just one change to the Brighton XI that defeated Wolves last time out. Enock Mwepu is out with an injury so Pascal Gross comes in to replace him.

There are no changes for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Harry Maguire is fit again to play but he only makes the bench.

Brighton vs Man Utd line-ups

16:30 , Michael Jones

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck

Man Utd XI: Dea Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Mata, Ronaldo

🚨 Here's your United starting XI to face the Seagulls 👇#MUFC | #BHAMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 7, 2022

Joel Veltman on Man Utd

16:25 , Michael Jones

Brighton defender Joel Veltman is not underestimating Manchester United despite the Red Devils underperforming this season but he is hopeful that the Seagulls can pick up all three points today.

Speaking about the match he said: “We need to be humble, right?We have 44 points – that’s an amazing record for the club. That’s perfect, but one of the things I love about this club is that we still want to improve.

“Hopefully we get can get to 47 points after Saturday. Manchester United want to be in the top four – they are not there these days so their new manager [Erik ten Hag] already has some headaches going into the club this summer.

“We will do our best to win the game and we want to win in front of our home supporters.

“Away from home we’re amazing, and against Manchester United at Old Trafford we had a lot of opportunities and we created a big chance through Jakub [Moder] with his header – it was an amazing save by [David] De Gea.”

Ralf Rangnick on ending the season well

16:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, was asked about the importance of ending the season well to set up the Red Devil’s rebuild under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. He replied:

“Yes, it’s important, both for the qualification of the Europa League, but also for creating a good atmosphere for the next season. I think we have to proceed playing like that.

“We need to get the best performance level in both games. Also in order to convince and to help our fans to get on with next season.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website