Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League final team news: Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita back in training Naby Keita has been named in Liverpool’s 26-man squad for their warm weather training camp in Marbella.The 24-year-old has been sidelined with a groin injury but travelled with the rest of his team-mates to Spain on Monday.Keita had been expected to miss the rest of the season when he limped off in the first-leg of Liverpool’s semi-final against Barcelona three weeks ago, but is currently ahead of schedule with his rehab and could yet play a part in the final against Tottenham.Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino, whp missed the Reds’ last two games with a thigh injury, is also understood to be winning his fitness battle for the Madrid final.He has joined the rest of his team-mates in travelling to Marbella and is also in contention to feature against Tottenham.Liverpool's 26-man training camp squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Jones, Keita, Kelleher, Lallana, Lovren, Mane, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Moreno, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Woodburn.

