Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: FA Cup goals, latest score and updates as Lewis Koumas debuts for Reds

Liverpool return to the pitch tonight as they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round with the aim of keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive.

The Reds triumphed in a tantilising 1-0 win against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, though Jurgen Klopp had to rely on a subs bench of teenagers, plus Virgil van Dijk, to get them over the line. With the squad still injury-stricken and a quick turnaround between these two matches Liverpool look vulnerable against Championship side Southampton.

The Saints, who have their sights set on promotion back to the Premier League, are well-placed to push for a spot in the Championship playoffs after an impressive first half to the season. They are currently fourth in the second tier just five points off the automatic promotion spots.

However, Russell Martin’s side have lost three of their last four league games and could make use of a headline victory over Liverpool to turnaround their fortunes and get their season back on track.

Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest FA Cup odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE

Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round

The Reds are missing several key players including Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, McConnell, Elliott, Clark, Bradley, Gakpo, Koumas

Southampton XI: Lumley, Bree, Stephens, Bendarek, Manning, Charles, Rothwell, Aribo, Edozie, Mara, Kamaldeen

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Southampton FC

4’ - Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

20:08 , Karl Matchett

Nearly scoring chance at one end - woodwork at the other!

Tsimikas overlaps Gakpo down the left and Clark is waiting centrally - but the Greek defender is just offside and the chance is gone.

Up the other end, Sulemana is played in on the left side of the box and side-foots at goal, beats Kelleher...and strikes the outside of the post! Great effort just off target.

One moment later Mara robs McConnell of the ball and shoots low - big Kelleher save to his right this time!

1’ - Liverpool 0-0 Southampton

20:02 , Karl Matchett

Kick-off at Anfield...and the ball is in the net!

Sekou Mara runs through and buries his shot inside 20 seconds but he’s a good five yards offside. Nobody really bothered to run with him - a fairly clear call. Start of intent from Saints though!

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

19:55 , Karl Matchett

A very youthful line-up for the Reds tonight at Anfield.

Quansah is 21 in defence, in midfield it’s two 19-year-olds in Clark and McConnell, then up top Bradley is 20 and Koumas is 18. It is in fact a senior debut for the latter, who starts on the flank in attacker.

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

19:45 , Karl Matchett

Route to the fifth round:

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 away and Norwich 5-2 at home.

Southampton beat Walsall 4-0 at home, drew at Watford 1-1 and won the replay at home 3-0.

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

19:40 , Karl Matchett

FA Cup full quarter-final draw

Wolves or Brighton vs Coventry City

Nottingham Forest or Manchester United vs Liverpool or Southampton

Chelsea or Leeds United vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

19:36 , Karl Matchett

The draw has taken place for the FA Cup quarter-final - the winner from this game will head to the City Ground or Old Trafford.

Nottingham Forest or Manchester United vs Liverpool or Southampton

Wataru Endo’s Wembley masterclass completes rapid redemption arc at Liverpool

19:18 , Karl Matchett

There were two World Cup winners in the middle of the pitch at Wembley and two midfielders who cost in excess of £100m, but the best one on the park was a £16m signing from Stuttgart.

As Liverpool slowly ran out of senior players and replaced the legs of those who did start but ran out of steam, the same indefatigable presence continued to cover the ground, keep the Reds on the front foot and outshine, outrun or outfight anybody in blue he happened to come across.

Wataru Endo’s first trophy in European football might not be the biggest one on offer, but it was certainly merited and, along with matchwinner Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, the Japanese international was arguably the biggest reason for the Reds’ success in the Carabao Cup final.

Karl Matchett on the Reds’ midfield hero:

Endo’s Wembley masterclass completes rapid redemption arc at Liverpool

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

19:10 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has sprung to Chelsea’s defence by insisting they did not “bottle it” in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team came in for heavy criticism after losing in extra time to a Liverpool side featuring the teenagers Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns and doing too little to win the game after Klopp brought on rookies.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville branded the big spenders “blue billion-pound bottle jobs” but Klopp disagreed with that assessment.

He drew on his own experience of being beaten in finals – including his first three with Liverpool and the 2013 Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund – to stand up for Chelsea.

Klopp defends Pochettino and Chelsea from Neville’s ‘bottle jobs’ tag

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

19:02 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups for tonight are in!

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, McConnell, Elliott, Clark, Bradley, Gakpo, Koumas

Southampton XI: Lumley, Bree, Stephens, Bendarek, Manning, Charles, Rothwell, Aribo, Edozie, Mara, Kamaldeen

Here’s how we line up to face Southampton tonight 👊#EmiratesFACup | #LIVSOU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2024

Ready for the Reds 👊



Your #SaintsFC starting XI to take on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/jdZBkCAoHB — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 28, 2024

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

18:55 , Karl Matchett

The FA Cup fifth round takes place this week – with an important change to the rules of the competition.

The old tradition of drawn Cup ties being replayed still applies to the third and fourth rounds, but fifth-round replays were scrapped during the 2018-19 season as part of a gradual slimming down of the tournament.

So every round from the fifth onwards will be decided by one tie, with extra-time and a penalty shootout available to settle drawn games.

The topic of FA Cup replays remains one of some controversy. For clubs participating in European competition after Christmas, the fixture congestion can become almost unmanageable, particularly given that Carabao Cup semi-finals are still played over two midweek legs. Fitting in FA Cup replays can be a challenge.

More here on the scrapping of replays:

Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

18:45 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp may have to start with Liverpool’s Carabao Cup-winning kids to try and keep their quadruple bid going against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Jayden Danns, who has never begun a first-team game, and James McConnell and Bobby Clark, who have only started one each, all came off the bench against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, along with 20-year-old Jarell Quansah.

And with Ryan Gravenberch added to Liverpool’s lengthy injury list and Klopp admitting he may need “miracles” for others of his senior players to be available on Wednesday, he could field an inexperienced side at Anfield on Wednesday.

Team news is up soon - here are Klopp’s hints ahead of kick-off.

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool injuries ahead of Southampton FA Cup tie

FPL GW27: Kelleher and five transfer tips for players to sign this week

18:35 , Karl Matchett

After a week of Fantasy Premier League managers juggling their squads to account for teams not in action and the Carabao Cup final, it’s back to the grind for gameweek 27 - which started after Monday night football.

It’s a straight-up, everybody-plays-once gameweek this time around to make matters more simple, though for bosses considering transfers, next week again sees two clubs face double gameweeks so our transfer tips this time around have that in mind as well.

FPL GW27: Solanke and five transfer tips for players to sign this week

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

18:25 , Karl Matchett

There are plenty of times when Jurgen Klopp scarcely has the feel of a 56-year-old: when he is bounding about on the touchline or berating fourth officials, when he is at the centre of celebrations with men decades his junior, when, last week after beating Luton, as his captain Virgil van Dijk smiled on benevolently, it was Klopp who turned to all found stands of Anfield to perform his trademark fist pumps.

There are occasional other moments when perhaps he does: when in November he realised his energy was not endless and concluded this had to be his final season at Liverpool or when he was pictured on the plane back from Wembley, dozing with the Carabao Cup in his arms; for the record, Klopp insists he only had a sip of beer.

Rich Jolly on the Cup-winning boss:

‘Impossible’: Liverpool’s ‘unforgettable moment’ makes Jurgen Klopp believe

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

18:15 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool completed the opening leg of their quadruple attempt this season when they defeated Chelsea in extra-time in the EFL Cup final at Wembley. Next on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp’s side is the FA Cup and a fifth round tie against Southampton on Wednesday evening (8pm, ITV1).

The Merseyside club defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium and then blew Norwich away 5-2 at Anfield to reach this stage of the competition. With a home draw against a Championship club, they will fancy their chances of booking a spot in the last eight.

Liverpool are second favourites in the FA Cup odds for the trophy this season. The eight time winners last lifted the FA Cup in 2022 when they beat Chelsea on penalties in the final.

Here are the latest odds and pre-match tips:

Liverpool vs Southampton predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool will look to keep their faint hopes of a quadruple alive when they host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Fresh off their dramatic 1-0 win against Chelsea in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, Jurgen Klopp’s injury-stricken side face a quick turnaround before their latest cup clash against Championship side Southampton.

The Saints, looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League after last year’s relegation, are well-poised for a playoff push after an impressive start to the season.

Russell Martin’s side, though, have lost three of their last four league games, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home against relegation-threatened Millwall.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Liverpool vs Southampton on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch

Liverpool vs Southampton - LIVE

17:01 , The Independent