Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE! FA Cup draw updates, match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

The fifth-round of the FA Cup concludes tonight with the best of the action perhaps to be found on Merseyside, where Premier League leaders Liverpool face Championship promotion contenders Southampton at Anfield. Fresh from their Carabao Cup heroics, the Reds will not be satisfied with just one trophy to cap Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

Before kick-off, the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place. Manchester City, Newcastle, Coventry and Leicester are all in the hat ahead of this evening’s four ties. Eight-time winners Liverpool have only made the last eight once under Klopp, when they lifted the cup in 2022.

The Reds are sweating over their team news before this game, but the returns of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai would be very welcome amid an injury crisis. Follow the FA Cup draw as well as all the action from Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Tonight's destination

18:40 , Marc Mayo

This is one hell of a view from the back of Anfield.

Team news and the FA Cup quarter-final draw not far away...

Throwback: Saints head to Wembley after Anfield win

18:35 , Marc Mayo

A famous night for Southampton as Shane Long nets late to send them to victory in the 2017 League Cup semi-final second leg.

Head-to-head record

18:30 , Marc Mayo

The Reds have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with the Saints, and last lost to them at home in the 2017 League Cup semi-finals after a late strike from Shane Long.

Liverpool wins: 61

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 26

Is Thiago Alcantara's Liverpool career over?

18:23 , Marc Mayo

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure if Thiago Alcantara will play again this season.

“I don’t know, to be honest (if he will play again this season),” Klopp said.

“It’s a couple of things but what he has to do now from a medical point of view and I don't know if it will mean again if he can play again. It's not a short-term thing and that's why I'm not 100 per cent in it. I'm not sure if it's the same but the region is the same.”

That raises the possibility that Thiago has played his final match for the club, with the 32-year-old out of contract in the summer.

Read the full story!

Liverpool vs Southampton match odds

18:16

Liverpool to qualify: 1/4

Southampton to qualify: 14/5

Southampton team news hint

18:08 , Marc Mayo

Saints coach Russell Martin has confirmed he will make several changes to his team for tonight’s game.

After back-to-back defeats, Southampton probably don’t know their best line-up anyway at this moment in time.

"We have such a relentless schedule and such a big game on Saturday so it is inevitable there will be some changes," he told his pre-game press conference.

"But we will put out a team that we think is capable of a performance we are proud of and that can win.

"We are going there to win, we’re all winners otherwise we are not in this job. It’s a cup game so we are not going to sit back."

Liverpool vs Southampton | Countdown to kick-off

18:00

We’re expecting team news at any point of the coming hour, with lots of anticipation around the hosts’ line-up.

The draw is set for around 7pm GMT, with kick-off at Anfield coming at 8pm.

Looking for some #EmiratesFACup magic 🪄



MATCHDAY on Merseyside 👊

Bring your brolly!

17:52 , Marc Mayo

It’s set to be wet and wild at Anfield tonight, with little sign of the rain easing during the game.

It's a wet one tonight at Anfield ☔️🏟️

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

17:45

It is simply so difficult to see past a Liverpool victory tonight. Southampton could well cause problems for their creaky defence but the sheer goalscoring might possessed by the hosts makes them big favourites.

Liverpool to win, 4-1.

Our prediction for the visitors' team

17:37

Predicted Southampton XI: Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Walker-Peters; Smallbone, Charles, S. Armstrong; A. Armstrong, Adams, Edozie

Early Southampton team news

17:30

Southampton made five changes on the weekend before a home defeat to Millwall, leaving boss Martin with a number of selection decisions.

Sam Edozie, Joe Rothwell and Adam Armstrong are among those pushing for a recall while Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are unavailable. Ryan Fraser will be out of action until after the March international break and David Brooks is cup-tied.

How the Reds could line up tonight

17:25

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Mac Allister, McConnell; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Early Liverpool team news

17:18 , Marc Mayo

Mohamed Salah should be fit for the hosts but question marks remain over Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, plus Wataru Endo who picked up an injury on the weekend.

Youngsters such as Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley are set to play a role once again amid the injury absences of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and more.

Ryan Gravenberch has been ruled out after a bad challenge from Moises Caicedo in the Carabao Cup final, while Thiago Alcantara may not play again this season.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

17:12 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

When is the FA Cup draw?

17:06 , Marc Mayo

All eight teams playing tonight will discover their potential quarter-final opponents before kicking off.

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals is slated for 7pm GMT, live on ITV4 plus the FA’s social media.

We’ll have the draw as it happens right here, too.

Hello and welcome!

16:59 , Marc Mayo

The fifth-round of the FA Cup concludes this evening.

Right here, we’ll be bringing you updates from Liverpool vs Southampton as well as the draw for the quarter-finals.

The Reds are fresh off their Carabao Cup glory and are eyeing another piece of silverware to cap Jurgen Klopp’s historic time in charge at Anfield - but can the Saints spring a surprise in a competition the German has often struggled in?

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news, match action and of course the live FA Cup draw on a big night in this most esteemed of competitions.