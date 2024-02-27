Liverpool vs Southampton: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Anfield will welcome cup winners Liverpool back to Merseyside this week as they prepare to do it all again, this time in the FA Cup - starting with a fifth-round tie against Southampton.

Russell Martin may well have hoped this daunting trip would provide a window into how his Saints team could fare on a return to the top flight for next season, but a pair of home defeats in the past week have kicked them out of the Championship automatic promotion places.

And losing form before a trip to Anfield is rarely a good idea with Liverpool riding the crest of a wave having beaten Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp may not like talking about his farewell tour but one last journey to Wembley to win this competition at the end of May could prove his final outing in the Reds dugout.

To make that happen, he will have to rally his depleted squad once again with this tie having to be settled on the night - opening up the prospect of extra-time and penalties.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Southampton is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

These two teams played out a 4-4 draw in their last meeting (PA)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Southampton team news

Mohamed Salah should be fit for the hosts but question marks remain over Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, plus Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo who picked up injuries on the weekend.

Youngsters such as Jarell Quansah, Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley are set to play a role once again amid the injury absences of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and more. Thiago Alcantara may not play again this season.

Southampton made five changes on the weekend before a home defeat to Millwall, leaving boss Martin with a number of selection decisions.

Sam Edozie, Joe Rothwell and Adam Armstrong are among those pushing for a recall while Ross Stewart and Juan Larios are unavailable. Ryan Fraser will be out of action until after the March international break.

Liverpool vs Southampton prediction

It is simply so difficult to see past a Liverpool victory on Wednesday night. Southampton could well cause problems for their creaky defence but the sheer goalscoring might possessed by the hosts makes them big favourites.

Liverpool to win, 4-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Reds have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with the Saints, and last lost to them at home in the 2017 League Cup semi-finals after a late strike from Shane Long.

Liverpool wins: 61

Southampton wins: 31

Draws: 26

Liverpool vs Southampton match odds

Liverpool to qualify: 13/20

Southampton to qualify: 15/4

Odds via Bet 365 (subject to change).