Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United: Late surge returns Reds to top of the table

Liverpool beat Sheffield United 3-1 at Anfield on Thursday as Jurgen Klopp's men navigated a tricky 90 minutes to go back to the top of the Premier League table.

Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the lead after forcing a goalkeeping error but Sheffield United were plucky and made it 1-1 after Conor Bradley's own goal.

But just when nerves looked to be getting the better of Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister stepped up in the big moment to smash home a stunner, then Cody Gakpo added some extra gloss to the scoreline.

The win moves Liverpool on to 70 points, two clear of second-place Arsenal and three clear of third-place Manchester City as all three teams have eight games to play. 20th-place Sheffield United remain on 15 points and are 10 points from safety with eight games to go.

Midfield newbies driving title push

It took a while for Alexis Mac Allister to settle in at Liverpool. Dominik Szoboszlai has flitted in and out form this season. But both after arriving in the summer both are now a big reason why Liverpool are top of the league with eight games to go. Mac Allister's stunning strike to make it 2-1 underlined his importance in recent weeks as he now has 10 goal involvements in his last 11 games in all competitions for Liverpool and the Argentine wizard is looking more and more comfortable wearing the No. 10 shirt. It's probably because he's now playing in a more advanced role, which is his natural position. Szoboszlai is also becoming a machine as he won the ball back so often and is really clever with how he uses it. These new midfielders arrived were supposed to give Liverpool a new dynamic to their game. It took a little while for them to settle down and for this well-drilled Liverpool side to learn how to get the best out of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. But now it all looks seamless and this duo playing ahead of fellow new signing Endo in midfield will flourish for many seasons. The balance that trio has is perfect and both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are standing up as leaders as Liverpool surge towards the Premier League title.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United player ratings

Via our friends at FotMob.com you can see Alexis Mac Allister was the star man for Liverpool. Aside from his wonderful goal he dictated the tempo and turned things up a few notches after Sheffield United's shock equalizer. He has grown into a real leader for Liverpool and has consistently chipped in with goals and assists during the run-in. Diaz, Nunez and Szoboszlai were all excellent too. Sheffield United's McAtee, on loan from Man City, was also very busy and whipped in a great cross for their goal.

What’s next?

Liverpool head to bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, April 7, while Sheffield United host Chelsea on the same day.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United final score: 3-1

Nunez 17', Mac Allister 77', Gakpo 90'; Bradley OG 58'

Full time: Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United

They made hard work of that Liverpool but they got the win they needed and eight more wins and they are Premier League champs. Fair play to Sheffield United. They had big chances early on and never gave up but Liverpool's quality made the difference.

Game. Set. Match. Gakpo heads home - Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United (90th minute)

Robertson with a wonderful cross from the left flank and Gakpo is a long way out but he heads home to seal the win. Liverpool are going back to the top of the Premier League table.

Mac Allister hits the bar with a fine free kick

The Argentine wizard almost wraps it up from distance as his beautiful free kick hits the bar and comes back out. So close a second for Mac Allister and a third for Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister smashes home a stunner! - Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United (77th minute)

And there is that obligatory goal in the final 15 minutes from Liverpool. A cross is half-cleared by Sheffield United and the loose ball falls to Alexis Mac Allister who drills a beauty into the far corner to send Anfield wild. It is, as they say, absolute scenes.

Robertson goes close

Oh that was inches away. Robertson arrives at the back post but his effort is wide. A lot of people in the stands thought it was in. 15 minutes to go. Liverpool are the leading scorers in the Premier League (24) in the final 15 minutes of games.

Blades pushing for a second

They're going for this you know. A cross into the box is pulled back across goal by substitute Ollie McBurnie and Liverpool hack clear. There is a nervousness about Anfield now. Sheffield United are feeding off it. Gakpo and Jones are on for Szoboszlai and Gomez for Liverpool.

Grbic denies Van Dijk

How do you give Virgil van Dijk a free header? Sheffield United did and luckily for them Ivo Grbic gets down well to push it wide.

Sheffield United are level! Liverpool 1-1 Sheffield United (58th minute)

Oh my word. Sheffield United are level at Liverpool! Gus Hamer started the move and James McAtee's cross to the back post is headed against Bradley by Hamer and the ball deflects past Kelleher and in. Wow. What a twist in the title race. Liverpool respond by making a two subs and Salah and Gravenberch are off with Robertson and Elliott on.

Half time: Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

Nunez's goal separates the two teams and Liverpool have done enough to get their half time lead. The Blades had chances early and late in the first half just to give Jurgen Klopp's side enough to think about. Can the Reds score early in the second half to ease to victory? That will be their plan...

Good stop from Kelleher

A rare foray forward from Sheffield United sees Bogle in down the right and his low shot is saved by Kelleher and Liverpool clear. The longer it stays 1-0, the more hope the Blades will have they can nick a point here.

Liverpool continue to force the issue

Sheffield United are really struggling to get on the ball here. Liverpool are winning it back and causing problems every time they come forward. It seems like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool get their second. Szoboszlai is denied by Grbic with Liverpool's latest effort from outside the box.

Bizarre goal as Nunez blocks Grbic’s clearance and it trickles in - Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United (17th minute)

What a weird way for Liverpool to take the lead. Nunez charges down Ivo Grbic's clearance and the ball hits the Uruguayan and trickles over the line. Fair play to Nunez for chasing that down. It's a mistake by Grbic but it's also a freak incident.

The hosts are cranking through the gears

This is more like it from Liverpool. They're starting to generate chance after chance and the latest sees Salah play in Nunez and the Uruguayan gets past his man but he can't find Diaz in the box. Pressure is building.

Salah has a shot tipped over

Liverpool have woken up and Grbic claws a cross away but it falls to Salah who tries to lob him but Grbic tips it over for a corner.

Oh my, Sheffield United should be ahead inside the first minute

A long throw is flicked on to McAtee at the back post and he should score but Kelleher saves down low. From the resulting corner Ben Brereton Diaz almost gets in at the back post. Liverpool need to wake up. Fast. Huge chances for Sheffield United.

Liverpool lineup

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Sheffield United lineup

Grbic; Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Robinson; McAtee, Diaz

Liverpool focus, team news

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (knock), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Cameron Archer (calf)