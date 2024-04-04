Liverpool vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score, updates today after Nunez goal

Liverpool vs Sheffield United – LIVE!

Liverpool are looking to reclaim top spot in the Premier League when they host Sheffield United at Anfield later today. The Reds were overtaken by Arsenal in this three-horse race for the top prize in English football but are offered a favourable chance to move top of the pile once more.

It would be a major shock to see Jurgen Klopp’s side slip-up to a team who look destined for the drop. The Blades may have put in a valiant performance against Liverpool earlier this season but are rank outsiders this evening, particularly after the disappointment of dropping two points at home to Fulham this weekend.

Liverpool are within touching distance of the ultimate parting gift for Klopp. They have been here before – albeit this is largely a new group of players – so will know exactly what it takes to get over the line. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Liverpool vs Sheffield United latest news

GOAL! Nunez opens scoring in bizarre fashion

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

54 mins: Kelleher out really well to stop Diaz getting in after a Blades clearance.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

50 mins: Salah sees his volley easily saved.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Back underway at Anfield!

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

HT: Nunez’s goal the difference so far.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

44 mins: The Blades are fighting but Liverpool are in almost total control.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

37 mins: Gravenberch tries his luck from range now but it’s well saved.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: As much as Sheffield United have defended well, they’re really not creating much. After a sloppy start, these are the almost perfect conditions for Liverpool.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield Unite

20:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: Mac Allister sees an effort sizzle just wide from around 20 yards. Inches away.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

20:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

27 mins: The Blades are still in this, for now.

Other than the mistake for Nunez’s goal, they’ve actually been pretty solid defensively.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: Great feet from Nunez as he creates space for a shot in the box but he can’t get enough power on it and the ‘keeper saves.

Liverpool 1-0 Sheffield United | Darwin Nunez '16

19:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

16 mins: GOAL!

An absolute gift for Liverpool!

Grbic under no pressure as he attempts to hoof the ball up field but Nunez chases it down and the ball rebounds off the striker into the back of the net!

Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Salah attempts to curl one in from just left of the box but it goes just wide.

Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: It’s all Liverpool now, albeit Salah’s chip is the only chance thus far.

Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: The Reds have settled somewhat and Salah looks to chip Grbic, though the Blades ‘keeper tips it over.

Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: A really sloppy start from Liverpool here.

Liverpool 0-0 Sheffield United

19:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Liverpool almost got cold as McAtee meets Robinson’s long throw but Kelleher saves!

Diaz then just misses another flick on from a corner!

KICK-OFF!

19:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Jurgen Klopp's pre-match message

19:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Liverpool boss insists his side are not looking at the table...

"Calm. I know people might not believe that, I am pretty calm. I cannot force it and it is about making sure the boys enjoy it because it's still a game,” he said.

A sight Liverpool fans will enjoy seeing

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

A big boost for the squad!

Liverpool team news: Jones returns but no Endo

18:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

It is a welcome return to the bench for Curtis Jones, who was in good form before getting injured at Brentford almost two months ago.

Wataru Endo, however, misses out on the squad entirely.

Confirmed Sheffield United lineup

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sheffield United XI: Grbic; Trusty, Ahmdhodzic, Holgate, Robinson, Bogle; Hamer, Souza, Arblaster; McAtee, Diaz

Subs: Foderingham, McBurnie, Norwood, Osborn, Slimane, Larouci, Curtis, Osula, Brooks

Confirmed Liverpool lineup

18:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrain, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, Danns, Quansah

Jurgen Klopp hails Alexis Mac Allister amid stunning Liverpool form

18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

"I desperately wanted him," added Klopp. "So thank god we got him.

"Everything he learned at Brighton was super useful, but then it is about adapting to a different role. The eight is his best position, but he can play the six role too.

"I am very happy and I have never wanted to restrict him. We had talks before we signed him and after that I was positive that he was a fantastic boy.

"He is just a great player and a super footballer and person."

Jurgen Klopp reacts to claims Liverpool are now favourites for the Premier League title

17:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

"One of the most important things to get through this period is just to ignore the outside mess," he said.

"We have to be emotional but in the right way."

Ruben Amorim: Liverpool could miss out on second manager target as Barcelona step up interest

17:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool face stiff competition from Barcelona to appoint top manager target Ruben Amorim this summer.

According to the Independent, the Catalan giants had hoped to get a clear run at the Sporting head coach with Liverpool and Bayern Munich targeting Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

Read the full story here!

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Tonight's venue

17:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

How it looks before the storm..

Pep Guardiola names new Premier League title favourites with Man City behind Arsenal and Liverpool

17:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool are favourites in the title race after his side drew with Arsenal.

The Gunners held City to a 0-0 draw on Sunday at the Etihad, ending their run of eight straight defeats there.

It was the first time in 57 homes games that City had failed to score at home and the result means they stay third in the League.

Liverpool are now top of the table after beating Brighton earlier on Sunday, with Arsenal two points off them in second.

Read the full story here!

Ruben Amorim hints at Liverpool interest amid release clause boost

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim offered hope to Liverpool fans by admitting this could be his final season in Lisbon last night.

The Sporting CP head coach cryptically responded “we’ll see” when asked by the Portuguese media whether May’s domestic cup final might be his last game with the club, after his side qualified with a 2-2 draw at Benfica on Tuesday.

Read the full story here!

Jurgen Klopp delivers exciting update on forgotten Liverpool man's injury recovery

17:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is set to return to first-team training next week.

The 19-year-old academy product has not featured in the Premier League campaign and has only made two senior appearances this season due to a complex injury situation, triggered by growing pains.

Read the full story here!

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Reds have beaten the Blades in each of their last six meetings, conceding just once along the way.

Liverpool wins: 65

Sheffield United wins: 35

Draws: 41

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: Premier League score prediction today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s a meeting of the league’s best home team and worst away team. It can only go one way...

Liverpool to win, 4-0.

Sheffield United team news vs Liverpool today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cameron Archer and Anis Ben Slimane are nearing their respective returns for Sheffield United but George Baldock and Tom Davies are among those who will miss out.

Ollie Arblaster and Vinicius Souza could be involved, though the Blades remain missing Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Chris Basham, John Egan, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison.

Liverpool team news vs Sheffield United today

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Curtis Jones is the only injured Liverpool player likely to return this week, Klopp has confirmed.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are further away from being involved while Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch could be promoted from the bench.

Andy Robertson is fit though Wataru Endo is a doubt, with Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic all still unavailable.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United: TV channel and live stream today

17:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this evening via Standard Sport’s live blog.

