Liverpool vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League final result, score and reaction

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are aiming to secure a famous cup treble this season and win the seventh European Cup in their history. Real Madrid, the most successful team in the competition, are targeting a record-extending 14th crown. It is, of course, a repeat of the 2018 final when Gareth Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick as Madrid snatched glory in Kyiv. The Reds redeemed themselves with victory against Tottenham in the 2019 final, but tonight offers a special chance for revenge, particularly for Mohamed Salah after he was forced off early against Madrid four years ago. Klopp was keen to play down that theme ahead of kick-off, though. “I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea,” he said. “I understand what Mo said. He wants to put it right, but in Germany we say you always meet twice in life.”

Madrid have produced a series of spectacular comebacks against Paris Saint-German, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach tonight’s final, with Karim Benzema in devastating form. Victory for the Spanish giants would also see Carlo Ancelotti become the most successful manager in the tournament’s history, having already won it on three occasions. He has faced Liverpool on this stage many a time too, suffering heartbreak in Istanbul in 2005 before leading AC Milan to victory over the Reds two years later. “We have faced each other many times,” Ancelotti said. “The first time was in 1984, the final in Rome. I didn’t play because I was injured. Then, in 2005 and 2007, and of course, the rivalry was accentuated during the period I worked at Everton. They play at a very high level, with great physicality, but it’s a pleasure to play against them in the final.”

Follow all the action, goal and score updates from Paris:

Champions League Final 2022

Match starts 36 minutes late after fans struggle to enter stadium

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Mane, Salah

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema

Liverpool FC 0 - 1 Real Madrid CF

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:22 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Federico Valverde is taken off by Carlo Ancelotti with Eduardo Camavinga replacing him for the last five or six minutes. Real Madrid are heading towards a 14th Champions League title.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:20 , Michael Jones

83 mins: What a save! A diagonal ball comes over to Salah who brings it down, touches it past Mendy then smokes a shot at goal only for Courtois to stick out a hand and palm it wide of goal!

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:18 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Eder Militao stays on the deck feigning an injury and the referee jogs over to tell him to get up which he does. The referee won’t be standing for any time-wasting attempts.

Save! Another effort from Salah comes flying towards the goal and once again Courtois can’t be beaten even with Diogo Jota charging at him.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:14 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Thiago and Henderson are hooked by Jurgen Klopp with Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita brought on. Liverpool are effectively playing 4-2-4 now. Can they get an equaliser?

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:12 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Nearly. Alexander-Arnold sets himself on the inside right and drills the ball into the box. Diogo Jota flings his foot at the ball but can’t divert it at goal and the effort goes wide.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:10 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Courtois makes another blinding save as he somehow scrambles over to the left side of his goal to deny Salah from close range. He’s been Madrid’s best player so far.

Vinicius Jr wants another goal. He cuts inside of Konate and runs it along the front edge of the box only for the centre-back to time his tackle perfectly and disposses the Real forward.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:06 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Liverpool win another corner but Robertson doesn’t beat the first man and Carvajal nods it away.

Liverpool recycle the ball and win another set piece. This one comes in to Konate who can’t control the ball. Fabinho gets to it next and heads it towards Salah but Madrid scramble it clear.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:03 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Can Diogo Jota have more of an impact for Liverpool? He replaces Luis Diaz as Jurgen Klopp goes to the bench first. Sadio Mane looks to have moved out to the left with Jota slotting in through the middle.

Liverpool win a free kick that Robertson floats into the box. Militao gets up highest and heads it clear.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

22:01 , Michael Jones

65 mins: Save! A typical Mo Salah move. He receives the ball out on the right wing and darts inside rolling the ball onto his left foot. He strikes it brilliantly but Real Madrid’s big goalkeeper flings himself across to the right and palms the ball away! Another huge save from Courtois.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid

21:59 , Michael Jones

62 mins: You’d have to say that goal came against the run of play but it was beautifully worked from the Spanish champions. Liverpool have plenty of time to get back into the game but they’ll need to be more clinical in the final third.

Dani Carvajal once again dispossesses Luis Diaz and Madrid knock the ball into midfield to Valverde who is cleaned out by Fabinho. The Brazilian picks up the first yellow card of the game.

GOAL! Liverpool 0 - 1 Real Madrid (Vinicius Jr, 59’)⚽️

21:57 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Real Madrid take the lead! They quickly break with the pitch and Federico Valverde brings it into the right side fo the box. He fizzes one over to the far post where Vinicius Jr arrives in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold who turns it home!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:55 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Real’s free kick is sent up to Casemiro who wins the ball but is flagged offside.

Liverpool work the ball up to the right side and into Salah who darts inside. He has one, two shots both blocked and there’s a loud appeal from handball as David Alaba stops the second attempt then boots it clear. The ball does strike his arm but there’s no way that’s being given.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:52 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Another cross from Alexander-Arnold is fizzed into the box from the right. Thiago makes a darting run to the near post but he can’t get a touch to the ball and Courtois palms it away.

Eder Militao is then brought down by Luis Diaz and Real Madrid win a free kick.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:49 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Fabinho works the ball over to Mo Salah who drives at the right side of the box and dinks a cross into the middle. Diaz and Mane make runs to get to the ball but Courtois runs through the middle of them and plucks the ball out of the air.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:45 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Close! Liverpool flick the ball over to Mo Salah but Ferland Mendy nips in front of the forward and knocks it to Trent Alexander-Arnold. He curls a cross over to the far post where Luis Diaz arrives to meet it with a flying header but Dani Carvajal does enough to put him off and the bounce skips away.

Second half: Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:43 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Luka Modric gets the ball rolling for the second 45 minutes. No changes for either team at the break.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:39 , Michael Jones

Former referee Peter Walton on BT Sport explaining why the Real Madrid goal was ruled out. He says: “It is easy. Benzema is in an offside position. The offence is committed if the ball is deliberately played back to him.

“Fabinho, the ball deflects off him, he doesn’t deliberately play the ball to him. He doesn’t play Benzema onside. It’s only deemed onside if the Liverpool player has deliberately played it.”

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:28 , Michael Jones

This was the moment Liverpool thought they’d messed up...

(Getty Images)

...only to be rescued by VAR.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:26 , Michael Jones

45+5 mins: Benzema scowls as the whistle goes for half-time. Nothing to separate the teams at the break but after Liverpool’s dominance, Real Madrid had the best chance of the half but Benzema’s goal was chalked off.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:25 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: That was a long, long check. Benzema was in an offside position but the decision was whether Valverde or Fabinho played the ball to him.

Eventually it’s decided that it was the Real Madrid player who got to the ball first and the goal doesn’t stand. That took about three minutes which is how much is being added on before half-time.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:23 , Michael Jones

43 mins: Disallowed goal! A long diagonal ball comes over the top as Karim Benzema makes a run inside the box. He brings it down and cuts inside of Andy Robertson. Alisson comes out to close him down but Benzema loses it. The ball bounces off the goalkeeper, Valverde and Fabinho converge on the ball which squeezes out to Benzema who curls it into the open net.

The offside flag goes up but it’s going to be checked by VAR.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:18 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Chance! Robertson swings the ball into the box where it is headed out to Jordan Henderson. He brings it under control and drills one form just outside the box where it skips through the penalty area and bounces wide of the left-hand post!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:17 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Close. Liverpool work a throw in quickly over to Andy Robertson who brings the ball into the box and gives it to Sadio Mane. He turns around Eder Militao and shoots but the defender recovers to deflect it out for a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:13 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Real Madrid win a corner after Vinicius nutmegs Konate before being tackled by a back-tracking Jordan Henderson. The corner is sent in by Benzema and Thiago is first to the ball, he nods it up and Vinicius taps it straight to Alisson.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:12 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Chance! Ibrahima Konate drives through the right channel and flicks it over to Alexander-Arnold. He swings a cross in from the wing with his left foot and picks out Mo Salah in the box. Salah whips his head onto the ball and directs his effort straight into the hands of Thibaut Courtois.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:10 , Michael Jones

32 mins: The tempo has eased up a touch as Real Madrid retain more of the ball and slow down play. Karim Benzema almost plays in Vinicius Jr but Van Dijk intercepts the ball and clears.

Sadio Mane is once more taken out, this time from Eder Militao but the referee doesn’t see it as a foul.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:06 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Liverpool have had six shots with four on target so far. Real Madrid have had zero.

Make that seven for the Reds as they pass the ball to Fabinho who has a shy from range and lifts the shot over the crossbar. It was an optimistic attempt at best that one.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

21:04 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Good defending from Carvajal. Luis Diaz attempts to shimmy his way into the box but Carvajal sticks with him and forces the winger wide where he eventually runs the ball out of play.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:59 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Save! Thibaut Courtois to the rescue for Real Madrid after Sadio Mane is given the ball inside their box.

He shifts it to his right foot and drills a low effort towards the near corner but Courtois leaps across and tips the ball onto the post before recovering quickly enough to smother the ball!

Huge save from the Real keeper.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:57 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Salah is given a second chance at goal, he cuts onto his left foot and shoots but Courtois is in behind it again.

The Reds keep coming though. Calm, patient play from Liverpool sees them pass the ball around the right wing, switching it between Salah, Mane and Henderson.

Salah brings it into the box and lays the ball off to Alexander-Arnold who booms one over the crossbar!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:54 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Chance! The first effort on goal comes from Liverpool ad Alexander-Arnold twists and weaves his way into the box before slotting the ball across to Mo Salah. Salah drags the ball towards goal with his right foot but Thibaut Courtois dives low to palm it away.

Madrid’s clearance only comes out as far as Thiago Alcantara who rolls the ball onto his right foot and curls an effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:53 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Carvajal gives the ball away to Luis Diaz who drives into the middle of the pitch but gives it back to Madrid with an poor pass to Salah.

Madrid send it quickly up to Vinicius who runs in behind Alexander-Arnold as the right-back has came forward before the Reds lost the ball.

Ibrahima Konate is rapidly across the box and tackles the winger to stop Madrid’s attack.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:50 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Luis Diaz plays a one-two with Sadio Mane who flicks the ball over the top of Real’s defence. Diaz is crowded out by Dani Carvajal and Casemiro but is adamant that the ball bounced out of play off the defender. The referee disagrees and awards a goal kick.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:47 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Sadio Mane is clattered by Casemiro but the referee lets play go on. Mane hobbles back to his feet and seems to have a bit of trouble with his thigh.

After Real Madrid’s early possession, Liverpool have started to exert some control of their own. They’re working it through Mo Salah who seems confident enough to run at Ferland Mendy.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:43 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Vinicius Junior is given the ball on the left wing and carries it towards Liverpool’s final third. Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah crowd him out and poke the ball away for a throw in.

Real Madrid send the ball back to their own back line and Militao fires a long ball up to Federico Valverde on the right wing. He tries to beat Andy Robertson in the air but the Liverpool left-back is strong enough to hold him at bay.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:39 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Thiago Alcantara is fit to start for Liverpool and wins a free kick on the inside left channel, just inside Real Madrid’s final third. Trent Alexander-Arnold whips the set piece into the box but Karim Benzema knocks it clear.

Kick off: Liverpool 0 - 0 Real Madrid

20:37 , Michael Jones

Jordan Henderson gets the game underway. He gives it to Virgil van Dijk who belts it up the left side towards Luis Diaz but he’s beaten in the air by Eder Militao who nods it away for Madrid.

Champions League final 2022

20:33 , Michael Jones

The Champions League trophy is brought out and the teams are ready in the tunnel.

Finally, they head out onto the pitch.

Kick off is up next.

Champions League final 2022

20:30 , Michael Jones

Both sides have only lost three European Cup finals. Liverpool have won six out of nine and Real have won 13 from 16.

Only Real and AC Milan (seven) have won more than the Reds.

Two of Liverpool’s previous three defeats have been against Carlo Ancelotti or Real Madrid.

Champions League final 2022

20:23 , Michael Jones

More delays. Kick off has been pushed back for an additional six minutes but it looks as though they’re preparing for the opening ceremony out on the pitch.

Champions League final 2022

20:18 , Michael Jones

There are stories coming through of fans being pepper sprayed outside the crowd. Mass clusters of people trying to get into the stadium but are unable to due to closed gates.

The Liverpool end is only about halfway full. Shambolic organising from Uefa.

I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous. @UEFAcom — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022

20:16 , Michael Jones

Trent Alexander-Arnold on what the Champions League means to him: “To even be in with a chance of a second Champions League title at this age is special for me.

“There’s been many legends of the game who haven’t had this opportunity. It’s a privilege but we have a world-class opponent in front of us.

“You can try your best to say it’s another big game but everything around it, it’s something we don’t do regularly. I think we embrace these occasions. These are the ones in your mind when you’re working hard behind the scenes.

“We deserve to be here.”

Champions League final 2022

20:12 , Michael Jones

Reasons for the delay to kick off:

Cameramen, journalists and fans reporting that supporters have been tear-gassed while waiting outside gates that have been closed. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022

20:08 , Michael Jones

The two teams have come back out onto the pitch to warm-up again. There has been a further delay to the kick off time. The game will now start at 8:30pm.

Champions League final 2022

20:07 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spent a year in charge of Everton last season and is expecting the blue half of Merseyside to be supporting Real Madrid tonight.

“I know that the Evertonians support us on Saturday, for sure,” said the Italian.

“I know there is a big rivalry on Merseyside. I have a good memory from my time spent in Liverpool on the blue side and I’m sure they will support me.”

Champions League final 2022

20:03 , Michael Jones

Spanish clubs have won their last 16 European finals against non-Spanish sides.

The last time a foreign team beat a Spanish team in the final was the 2001 Champions League when Bayern Munich beat Valencia on penalties.

Earlier that year, Liverpool beat Alaves 5-4 in extra time in the Uefa Cup final.

Champions League final 2022

19:59 , Michael Jones

Toni Kroos will appear in his fifth Champions League final, with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Maldini appearing in the showpiece more often (six).

(EPA)

Champions League final 2022

19:56 , Michael Jones

Jordan Henderson is starting a European Cup/Champions League final as captain for the third time, more than any other Englishman in the history of the competition.

(REUTERS)

Champions League final 2022

19:52 , Michael Jones

Can Karim Benzema score for a sixth successive Champions League appearance?

(EPA)

Champions League final 2022: Kick off delayed!

19:47 , Michael Jones

Kick off has been delayed by 15 minutes due to problems getting people into the ground. The management and crowd control has been very poor.

Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022: Keita for Thiago?

19:46 , Michael Jones

No official word has come through that Naby Keita will be replacing Thiago Alcantara for Liverpool but there have been conversations between the two players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

Thiago has embraced Keita, who has just been given an impassioned chat from Klopp. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022: The rise of Luis Diaz

19:42 , Michael Jones

Luis Diaz has scored six goals and created five in 25 games since his £37.5m move from Porto in January. He has forced his way into the Liverpool starting XI ahead of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino and has forced Sadio Mane to move into a more central role.

What kind of an impact will he have on this final tonight?

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Champions League final 2022: A late change for Liverpool?

19:37 , Michael Jones

Naby Keita has moved up to train with the starting XI as Thiago Alcantara shuffled off down the tunnel. He returned to the pitch but is doing a warm-up on his own.

Will there be a late change to the starting XI for Jurgen Klopp’s men?

Thiago doing a separate warm-up at the moment - looks OK. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022: Warming up

19:32 , Michael Jones

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Champions League final 2022: Henderson on winning Europe’s biggest competition

19:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson explained what it feels like to win a Champions League and why he is determined to repeat that feat again tonight.

“To finally win the Champions League [in 2019], after missing out the year before was an emotional time.” he said, “That’s definitely number one in my career. It’s why I have the motivation for Saturday.

“You never know when your last chance is, so that’s why the next opportunity is the biggest one. This is everything for us. We never know what’ll happen in future, so we have to cherish every moment.

“We’ve worked for a long time for these opportunities. We need to be ready.

We have given absolutely everything all season. Saturday is a huge opportunity to finish on a high. It was a tough time after [the 2018 defeat]. We all used the experience to be better and stronger.”

Champions League final 2022

19:21 , Michael Jones

The Liverpool team jog out to a thunderous cheer in the Stade de France. They’re warming up ahead of kick off.

(Getty Images)

Champions League final 2022

19:19 , Michael Jones

Sir Kenny Dalglish has laid a wreath before kick-off in memory of the 39 football fans who lost their lives at Heysel Stadium in Belgium, ahead of tomorrow’s 37th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/r1XZqsFYgg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022: Real Madrid are the underdogs?

19:15 , Michael Jones

Speaking on BT Sport former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch says that Real Madrid will be the underdogs for tonight’s final and have been operating under that assumption for most of the campaign.

“Real Madrid have been the underdog in every game they have played.” he said, “The weight of the shirt and the history of the club comes into play as they keep finding a way [to win].”

Battle between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Vinicius Junior set to decide Champions League final

19:10 , Michael Jones

That Liverpool are a better team than Real Madrid is a fairly uncontroversial point ahead of this year’s Champions League final. The consensus is that they will have the edge in many of the individual match-ups across the pitch at the Stade de France. There is no easy way to stop Jurgen Klopp’s side from playing their game. There is an obvious way to hit them back, though.

And in Paris, they will come up against the opponents who were responsible for their most recent Champions League exit in April of last year. Liverpool were short of any of their first-choice centre-backs then, due to the freak run of injuries that made last season the most difficult that Klopp has experienced in six and a half years at Anfield. Their exit at the quarter-final stage to Madrid was not especially surprising given those wider difficulties.

No player did more to bring about that exit, though, than Vinicius Junior. By repeatedly finding space in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold down Liverpool’s right, he scored twice in Madrid’s 3-1 first leg win and had chances to settle the tie once and for all in the goalless draw at Anfield. It is easy to read too much into those games. That was a different Liverpool. Yet it was also a different Vinicius.

The battle between young stars set to decide the Champions League final

Champions League final 2022: Another one to the tally

19:06 , Michael Jones

One of these team will add another Champions League trophy to their tally this evening. Real Madrid are well out in front as the club who have won this competition the most (13) but Liverpool are third on the list with six and can move up to second if they win tonight.

Which will it be? 14 for Madrid or 7 for Liverpool?

Champions League final 2022: Brilliant Benzema

19:00 , Michael Jones

Karim Benzema, a 34-year-old forward, has 15 goals to his name in this season’s Champions League, and is making his 142nd appearance in the competition overall – moving him level with former team-mate Raúl González in joint-fifth in terms of most games overall.

He has seven Champions League goals against English teams this season; the most by a player in a single campaign in the competition’s history.

'The game of the season’: Weight of history adds to Champions League final shaping up to be a modern classic

18:57 , Michael Jones

Although the Liverpool players attempted to treat this like any of the many big games they’ve played, it took a mere step on the Stade de France pitch to change that. This is the club’s third Champions League final in five years, but there’s still that extra electrical charge to the air.

“It’s the occasion, it’s talking in a press conference here,” Trent Alexander-Arnold said. “There’s different things you do around the game. It’s the special game, the one that everyone wants to play in.

“It’s the game of the season.”

The hope is that it will also be the game of the season in terms of spectacle. That is one thing the Champions League has not really served up amid all its drama, and you arguably have to go back to 2005 for the last truly great showpiece, but there are little elements coming together that could set up a classic.

Weight of history adds to Champions League final shaping up to be a modern classic

Champions League final 2022: Liverpool’s team changes

18:52 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the Liverpool starting XI that faced Wolves on the final day of the Premier League season last Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk returns and Ibrahima Konate is preferred over Joel Matip who drops to the bench. Naby Keita is replaced with Fabinho in midfield and Diogo Jota gives way for Mo Salah.

Champions League final 2022: Liverpool starting XI

18:47 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Here's how we line up for the #UCLfinal



👊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022: ‘No revenge’ in mind for Klopp

18:45 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp says he isn’t motivated by getting ‘revenge’ on Real Madrid who beat the Reds in the 2018 Champions League final. Mo Salah had to be subbed off during that game due to an injury and earlier this month said that he has ‘a score to settle’ with Los Blancos.

“This was a harsh night for us - it was tough to take,” said Klopp. “But I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea.

“I understand what Mo said - he wants to put it right. But in Germany we say you always meet twice in life. If we get the chance to win it this time it will be a great story, but it will not be because of what happened in 2018.”

Champions League final 2022

18:40 , Michael Jones

The scene about 90 minutes before kick-off pic.twitter.com/b1CQZvzlXq — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 28, 2022

Champions League final 2022: Alaba tons up

18:35 , Michael Jones

David Alaba is set to make his 100th start in UEFA competitions when he lines up for Real Madrid tonight.

(AP)

Fans vow to ‘make Paris a nightclub’ if Liverpool win Champions League final

18:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool fans have promised wild celebrations in Paris if their side wins the Champions League final.

The Reds will take on 13-time winners Real Madrid at the Stade de France, just north of the city, on Saturday evening.

A carnival-like atmosphere swept the streets of the French capital as tens of thousands of supporters crowded across the city.

One supporter, named Henry Lyne, 31, told the PA news agency: “We’re on the home stretch now, I’m nervous but excited at the same time.”

Fans vow to ‘make Paris a nightclub’ if Liverpool win Champions League final

Champions League final 2022: Gerrard speaking to BT Sport

18:25 , Michael Jones

Former Liverpool captain, and current Aston Villa boss, Steven Gerrard is in Paris for tonight’s game and spoke to BT Sport ahead of kick off saying:

“It’s very rare that Real Madrid are underdogs. They are a very dangerous opponent. They’re at full strength and they’ve had two or three weeks to prepare for this.

“It’s not ideal [the pitch has been relaid this week] but it’s the same for both teams. Both teams trained on it 24 hours ago and to for me it looks fine.

“I’ve also heard Liverpool trained on it again this morning.”

Champions League final 2022: Klopp on Mane

18:20 , Michael Jones

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp spoke about Sadio Mane’s mindest especially with the rumours that he may leave Anfield in the summer. He said:

“Sadio is in the shape of his life, for sure. He is in brilliant shape, it’s a joy to watch him in the moment in training and the game. We ask him a lot; football asks him a lot this year.

“He had an incredibly long season, a lot of finals and these kinds of things. That’s for sure so far one of the most successful as well, for him and for us.

“The Bayern Munich rumours, I couldn’t care less in the moment. We are all fully focused on this game. Sadio is completely focused on the game, he knows exactly how important it is to him and how important it is to us.

“So, no concerns, completely normal. It’s not the first time in my career that before decisive games Bayern Munich rumours [are] coming up. I don’t know exactly what I did that that happens. But no problem at all.”

Champions League final 2022: Liverpool fans arrive in Paris

18:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool supporters arrive in Paris in big numbers ahead of tonight’s Champions League final.

(AFP via Getty Images)

(EPA)

(AP)

Champions League final 2022: Stade de France

18:10 , Michael Jones

Champions League final 2022: Real Madrid’s team changes

18:05 , Michael Jones

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the Real Madrid side that lined up against Real Betis in La Liga over a week ago. David Alaba was rested for that game and he returns ahead of Nacho. Federico Valverde is also preferred to Rodrygo who starts on the bench.

Champions League final 2022: Real Madrid’s starting XI

18:00 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema

Champions League final 2022: Record breaker Ancelotti?

17:55 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reached a record fifth Champions League final, more than any other manager. The 62-year-old is hoping to lift the famous old trophy for a fourth time – becoming the first boss to do so.

Liverpool’s Bob Paisley and Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane have also won the tournament three times as managers, alongside the current Madrid boss.

Ancelotti’s only failure in a Champions League final came against tonight’s opponents.

His AC Milan team famously led 3-0 just before the break in 2005 before a three-goal burst from Liverpool in the space of six minutes ahead of the hour mark drew them level. The Reds then went on to win the resultant penalty shoot-out.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to watch Champions League final for free

17:50 , Michael Jones

Liverpool and Real Madrid descend on the Stade de France on Saturday night for the Champions League final.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are seeking redemption after losing an acrimonious 2018 final against Madrid, when Mohamed Salah was forced off with an injury and Gareth Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick.

Liverpool are the slim favourites heading into the clash but few will discount Madrid after a series of spectacular comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City to reach the final.

But how can fans watch and when is kick-off? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Champions League final for free

Champions League 2022: Ah Paris!

17:45 , Michael Jones

The Champions League final is being played at the Stade de France on the edge of Paris.

It was originally meant to be played in the Russian city of St. Petersburg but after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, it was moved to France.

This is also the third year in a row the venue of the Champions League final has been moved - the previous two due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(REUTERS)

Champions League final 2022: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

17:40 , Michael Jones

Tonight’s match will be the third time these two sides have met in the final of this competition – after 1981 and 2018 – making it the most-played showpiece in the history of this tournament.

(Getty Images)

Champions League final 2022: Madrid enjoy finals

17:35 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid have triumphed in each of their last seven finals in this competition since 1981.

That year they succumbed to a Liverpool side in Paris, with Alan Kennedy’s late goal clinching it for Bob Paisley’s Reds 41 years ago yesterday.

A sign of things to come perhaps?

Andy Robertson reaping rewards of improvement to gain edge in Liverpool full back rivalry

17:30 , Michael Jones

Andy Robertson has found a new way of winding up Trent Alexander-Arnold. When their paths cross, he just utters three words and they need no elaboration for either of Liverpool’s flying full backs. “I just say to him ‘by a mile’,” the Scot smiled. “I just keep saying it to him. I walk past and that’s all I need to say.”

Those three words have given Robertson a chance to gloat in a friendly rivalry that has helped drive Liverpool to greatness. There are two times in recent weeks when former full backs have brought a sudden influx of messages to Robertson’s phone. One is a Liverpool icon, in Alan Kennedy; another was long a hate figure at Anfield, in Gary Neville.

When it became apparent that, as in 1981, the European Cup final would be Liverpool versus Real Madrid in Paris, it brought back memories of Kennedy. Robertson was sent footage of an unlikely scorer’s winner, often with the suggestion he could emulate a predecessor. “If we get a good basis then I will let someone else try and be the hero,” he countered.

Robertson reaping rewards of improvement to gain edge in full back rivalry

Champions League final 2022: Klopp on facing Real Madrid

17:25 , Michael Jones

How does Jurgen Klopp feel about reaching the Champions League and having to face Real Madrid?

“Outstanding, massive – it feels like the first one because it’s always so special.” He said, “The mood is good, very good. We’re really excited about being here now and getting a feeling for the stadium and the occasion. History will tell us what people say about us, but I’m very proud of what we’ve done so far.

“They’re the most decorated club in the competition. Some of their players can win it for a fifth time and the manager can win it for the fourth time. We can’t buy that experience, but we’re here for the third time in five years – that’s special. We’re not thinking about how it will feel to win. Being ‘us’ at the highest level would be really cool.”

Meet Clement Turpin, the referee for the Champions League final

17:20 , Michael Jones

Clement Turpin will referee the Champions League final between Liverpool fc and Real Madrid on Saturday.

Turpin, who has been an international referee since 2010, has a wealth of European football experience including seven Champions League games this season.

He was the man in the middle for last season’s Europa League final between Manchester United and Villarreal and also officiated at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Meet Clement Turpin, the French referee in charge of Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp dedicates Champions League final to the people of Ukraine

17:15 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated their Champions League final to the people of Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of the country in February.

The Reds face Real Madrid, in a rematch of their 2018 encounter in Kiev which they lost 3-1, at the Stade de France after the showpiece was moved from St Petersburg following Vladimir Putin’s decision to start a war against their neighbours.

Klopp, after much consideration of his answer, felt the decision to play the match in Paris sent an important message.

Jurgen Klopp dedicates Champions League final to the people of Ukraine

Champions League final 2022: Liverpool’s last win

17:10 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid are unbeaten in the last five meetings between these two sides, since a 4-0 Champions League round of 16, second leg defeat at Anfield back in 2009.

Steven Gerrard chipped in with two of the goals that night, including one from the penalty spot.

Champions League final 2022: Is Salah Liverpool’s star man?

17:05 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah became the fourth player to end a Premier League season top for both goals (23) and assists (13), after Andy Cole (93-94), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (98-99) & Harry Kane (20-21).

He won a third Premier League Golden Boot with only Thierry Henry (4) having more.

Can he take that domestic form into the Champions League final this evening?

(Getty Images)

Sadio Mane reveals how Jurgen Klopp stopped him joining Manchester United

17:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed just how close he was to signing for Manchester United, and how a phone call from Jurgen Klopp persuaded him to move to Anfield instead.

Mane was a £30 million signing from Southampton in 2016, Klopp’s first summer at Liverpool, and has had a transformative effect on the team under the German’s management.

The 30-year-old will play in his third Champions League final in five seasons on Saturday against Real Madrid, as Liverpool attempt to win the treble by adding to their Carabao and FA Cup wins this season.

But in an interview with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, Mane revealed there was a contract offer from United that he was close to accepting before Klopp managed to change his mind.

Sadio Mane reveals how Jurgen Klopp stopped him joining Manchester United

Champions League final 2022: Europe’s deadliest duo?

16:55 , Michael Jones

Vinícius Júnior (10) and Karim Benzema (8) have assisted each other a combined 18 times for Real Madrid this season; the most of any duo among the big five European leagues in all competitions.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Champions League final 2022: Henderson’s long year

16:50 , Michael Jones

Jordan Henderson is set to make his 57th appearance of the season for Liverpool tonight; this would see him end 2021-22 as the player with the most games played for a club within Europe’s big five leagues across all competitions.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Is Karim Benzema the deadliest finisher in Europe? The data behind the world’s best goalscorers

16:45 , Michael Jones

After one of Karim Benzema’s 10 goals during the Champions League knockouts, someone on BT Sport’s commentary team declared we were watching “the best finisher in the world”.

It is hard to argue (though we will). Benzema has had an incredible season, scoring 44 goals in 45 games, including 15 in the Champions League which puts in reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 in a single campaign – Benzema scored hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea, and it is not unimaginable that he might leave Saturday’s final against Liverpool with the match ball under his arm and Ronaldo’s record too.

But finishing is different to goalscoring. The best finisher in the world does not necessarily score the most goals, but makes the very most of the chances they have. If every forward in Europe had exactly the same chances this season, would Benzema have scored the most goals?

We decided to try and find out.

Is Karim Benzema the deadliest finisher in Europe?

Champions League final 2022: Surprise starters for Liverpool?

16:40 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp was asked whether he might spring a few surprises on Real Madrid by starting some players who may not have featured in most of the competition this season, to try and throw them off track at kick off.

“I believe when you do the right stuff all the time then it is the right thing to do in the final as well. But, it has to be on the highest level possible,” he replied.

“We obviously played some really, really good stuff this season, we are not here by surprise or we got a ticket or something like that – we deserved it as well.

“So, being us on the highest level would be cool. If we could do that then, as I said, we are a really uncomfortable opponent. A really uncomfortable opponent. That’s what we have to be.”

I think that’s safe to say he’ll be sticking with the core group of players that have brought the Reds this far already.

Battle between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Vinicius Junior set to decide Champions League final

16:35 , Michael Jones

That Liverpool are a better team than Real Madrid is a fairly uncontroversial point ahead of this year’s Champions League final. The consensus is that they will have the edge in many of the individual match-ups across the pitch at the Stade de France. There is no easy way to stop Jurgen Klopp’s side from playing their game. There is an obvious way to hit them back, though.

And in Paris, they will come up against the opponents who were responsible for their most recent Champions League exit in April of last year. Liverpool were short of any of their first-choice centre-backs then, due to the freak run of injuries that made last season the most difficult that Klopp has experienced in six and a half years at Anfield. Their exit at the quarter-final stage to Madrid was not especially surprising given those wider difficulties.

No player did more to bring about that exit, though, than Vinicius Junior. By repeatedly finding space in behind Trent Alexander-Arnold down Liverpool’s right, he scored twice in Madrid’s 3-1 first leg win and had chances to settle the tie once and for all in the goalless draw at Anfield. It is easy to read too much into those games. That was a different Liverpool. Yet it was also a different Vinicius.

The battle between young stars set to decide the Champions League final

Champions League final 2022: Returning victors

16:30 , Michael Jones

Tonight will be the fourth Champions League final between two managers who have already previously won the competition, after 2007 (Ancelotti vs Benítez), 2010 (Mourinho vs Van Gaal) and 2011 (Guardiola vs Ferguson).

Who will triumph between Ancelotti vs Klopp in 2022?

Champions League final 2022: Odds in Liverpool’s favour

16:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are tipped to win the Champions League final and Betfair’s historical odds reveal 8 out of last 10 pre-match favourites have gone on to lift trophy.

Liverpool are the Evens favourites to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final with the Spanish side 13/5 to win in 90 minutes the same odds as the final ending in a draw.

Only Chelsea, both in 2012 and 2021, have prevailed against the odds to win the Champions League

Elsewhere Liverpool are 8/15 to lift the trophy and Real Madrid are 11/8 to add to their impressive Champions League collection.

‘The game of the season’: Weight of history adds to Champions League final shaping up to be a modern classic

16:20 , Michael Jones

Although the Liverpool players attempted to treat this like any of the many big games they’ve played, it took a mere step on the Stade de France pitch to change that. This is the club’s third Champions League final in five years, but there’s still that extra electrical charge to the air.

“It’s the occasion, it’s talking in a press conference here,” Trent Alexander-Arnold said. “There’s different things you do around the game. It’s the special game, the one that everyone wants to play in.

“It’s the game of the season.”

The hope is that it will also be the game of the season in terms of spectacle. That is one thing the Champions League has not really served up amid all its drama, and you arguably have to go back to 2005 for the last truly great showpiece, but there are little elements coming together that could set up a classic.

Weight of history adds to Champions League final shaping up to be a modern classic

Champions League final 2022: ‘Nobody has to worry about Mo'

16:15 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp was asked whether Mo Salah was too intense in his focus for tonight’s game after being injured in the 2018 Champions League final between these sides - a match that Liverpool went on to lose.

“Nobody has to worry about Mo and that he takes it too much. It’s completely normal.” replied Klopp. “For him it was a very special situation [in 2018]. We all lost that day but he got injured early in the game; he is now in a very good shape, he was then in a very good shape so it feels for him different.

“You ask him, that’s a normal feeling. We all get motivated by different things. I have here 26, 27 players and they all get motivated by different things. That’s completely fine and I have no problem with that.

“The only thing is if that’s the only motivation, but that’s not the case in Mo’s case that it’s the only motivation he has. But it’s normal that he wants to put things right. We want to put things right.

“We didn’t forget what happened that time, it’s just a while ago and we cannot come here and tomorrow I show the movie of that game and it’s enough motivation for the game, that makes no sense.

“We have so many reasons that we give our absolute everything tomorrow night and this might be one reason but not the reason.”

Champions League final 2022: Marcelo on nerves

16:10 , Michael Jones

Real Madrid’s captain says he gets nervous the night before playing important games such as the Champions League final but explains how the professionalism of the Madrid squad focuses the mind in time for kick off. He said:

We know what it is to play a final, to play for this club. Nerves kick in a bit the night before the game, but we were all in the right mindset for this match right from the second we qualified for it.”

The great irony of Champions League’s clash of titans

16:06 , Michael Jones

When Mohamed Salah insisted he wanted Real Madrid in the Champions League final, it wasn’t just about revenge, or even himself. It reflected the view of a fair few people within Liverpool, but also the top levels of European football.

A grand showdown with Manchester City would have represented the zenith of modern football, bringing an era of rivalry to a peak, but it also would have peaked in terms of emotional intensity and Premier League domination. Jurgen Klopp’s players would have been ready, of course, but a third all-English final in four years would likely have been subject to the sort of stifling tension most one-country finals generally suffer from.

It similarly would have left the rest of Europe again feeling shut out.

There is little of that with Madrid. There isn’t quite the same sense of suffocation, since it feels someway different to be facing a big European club.

The great irony of Champions League’s clash of titans

Champions League final 2022: Fans arrive in Paris

16:00 , Michael Jones

Supporters from both Spain and England continue to arrive in Paris ahead of tonight’s big game. The weather is perfect for them to enjoy themselves and celebrate the achievements of both Liverpool (two domestic cups) and Real Madrid (La Liga winners) this season.

But, there is still one trophy left to claim. Will it be heading to Madrid or to Liverpool?

(Getty Images)

(AP)

(PA)

From tears to beers: How Liverpool found defiance amid despondency of Champions League final defeat

15:55 , Michael Jones

It was the morning after the Champions League final and Liverpool found the trophy in a European Cup-winning captain’s bathroom. Or they pretended they did, anyhow, because the silverware actually belonged to Real Madrid.

Nor had Steven Gerrard left a replica of the Champions League trophy in his old home, either, as much as a vase that Jurgen Klopp’s assistant decided resembled it. But, amid the despondency of defeat in 2018, after the tears of returning to Merseyside, they sought solace in taking pictures with a vase and drunkenly singing songs with the frontman of a German rock group whose name translates as “the dead trousers.”

But a dream had died, rather than an item of clothing. “It started as one of the worst nights in my life,” Klopp recalled. It included being beaten by Real, with Loris Karius horribly at fault for two goals and Mohamed Salah’s shoulder dislocated by Sergio Ramos.

The story behind Klopp’s drunk song of defiance in wake of Kyiv final defeat

Champions League final: Who are favourites?

15:50 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have seemingly cruised to the final of this competition, winning every game in the group stages and every tie from the knockouts will comfortably leads.

But, Jurgen Klopp remained hesistant about calling his team the favourites to lift the trophy this year saying: "I don’t know - I don’t have an easy answer.

“If you look at the history of the clubs and the way Real Madrid celebrate those comebacks, then I would say it’s them because of the experience.

"I want us to be on the same level in these kind of things. I want us to be completely ourselves in this game - if we are on the top of our game, we are difficult to play."

