Liverpool raced into the lead at Anfield: Getty

Champions League football returns to Anfield for the first time since Liverpool lifted their sixth European title with RB Salzburg next for Jurgen Klopp’s side after defeat against Napoli in their opening Group E match.

Salzburg face Liverpool for the first time in their short history and are riding high in Europe's elite competition after beating Genk 6-2 in their first group match, 19-year-old forward Erling Braut Haaland scored a hat-trick two weeks ago and will be one of a number of key players Liverpool need to be wary of.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The European Champions remain without goalkeeper Alisson, and Joel Matip is also missing out through injury with Joe Gomez set to take his place alongside Vigril Van Dijk.

Match preview:

When is it?

Kick-off is at 8pm.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and BT Sport Ultimate, and can be streamed online via the BT app.

Prediction

Liverpool will be desperate to get their defence of the Champions League properly up and running, and Jurgen Klopp’s side have such confidence at the moment that you could easily see them putting three or four past this Salzburg team.

The Austrians are dangerous going forward, and might well score, but Liverpool should have too much for them. A 4-2 home win.