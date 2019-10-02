Mohamed Salah scored the winner after Salzburg came back from a three goal deficit - REX

Of all the teams in Europe, you would expect Liverpool to know a game is never won at three-nil.

Jurgen Klopp’s side demonstrated they are as adept at squandering such an advantage as overturn it as Anfield delivered another Champions League feast for the senses. This was almost at Liverpool’s expense, Salzburg imitating the script from Klopp’s recovery in last year’s semi-final against Barcelona.

Fortunately, Mohamed Salah was in the kind of mood to stop the Austrians believing in miracles, striking the winner as Liverpool regained their earlier poise.

The Austrians were 3-0 down after 38 minutes, seemingly en route to embarrassment on Merseyside. Twenty-two minutes later they were level, admirably benefiting what can only be described as unusual arrogance from the European champions who sacrificed their usual endeavour to mimic the Harlem Globetrotters.

A price was paid as Hee-Chan Hwang and Takumi Minamino especially found more spaces in Liverpool’s defence than anyone has located since Virgil Van Dijk’s signing.

Liverpool emerged from a ragged spell either side of half-time to regain and keep the advantage. They must still take heed from the warning.

The serene, at times mesmerising start from Liverpool offered no clue as to the mayhem to come.

It was the kind of Anfield evening where rather than sell a matchday programme, they could have handed out an event itinerary. At times it felt like a stadium of guests as much as spectators, invited to settle into their seats for the usual formalities.

The proceedings would start with a scattering of Roberto Firmino backheels, an assortment of Sadio Mane give-and-goes and enough Andy Robertson sprints to make Dina Asher-Smith look on in envy.

Further customary Anfield experiences such as the Mohamed Salah goal, effortless Virgil Van Dijk shrug of an attacker and Fabinho midfield masterclass would follow.

Nobody will ever use the description for Klopp’s side, but as they strolled to a three goal lead after 36 minutes, it felt like a glimpse into what it must have been like in The Bernabeu during the first Galactico era. On occasion it could seem too much, as if they were starting to play to the gallery rather than always pick the right pass. Yet it started to come off so often, there was nothing The Kop could do but applaud, albeit with less hysteria on the last European night in this arena.

This was never going to replicate Barcelona’s visit in May. There needs to me more jeopardy at stake for that, even if Klopp took no chances with his line-up.

Indeed, there are moments when Anfield treads a fine line during the early group games between legendary venue and tourist attraction, as many visitors holding mobile phone camera and directing them towards the scarves as joining in the songs.

Liverpool’s players contributed the sense of theatre.

Erling Haaland scored his side's equaliser Credit: OFFSIDE

They led after nine minutes, the Mane and Firmino combination a predictable source as the former Salzburg striker took advantage of the first of many perfectly weighted passes from the Brazilian.

Goal two might have had Klopp weeping in contentment as the epitome of all his football represents, full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson the furthest up the pitch to finish another exceptional move.

That the Scottish left back finished on the edge of the six yard box - receiving the right back’s cross - summed up the adventure.

When Salah added the third with an assist from goalkeeper Cican Stankovic, the Austrians must have sensed humiliation.

To their credit, they persisted with an idealistic formation which, although looking like the footballing equivalent of a suicide note when being ripped apart in defence, also caused problems to the hosts.

Although the hat-trick hero of the last round of group games, Erling Braut Haaland, started on the bench, there was enough pace in Hee-Chan Hwang and Takumi Minamino to ensure Van Dijk and Joe Gomez could not play with the cigars out.

As Liverpool’s dominance invited unnecessary sloppiness, Salzburg took advantage to reduce the deficit before half-time, Hee-Chan Hwang cleverly evading Van Dijk’s desperate last gasp attempt to block.

The Liverpool scoreboard read 3-3. If Salzburg coach Jesse March was in optimistic mood, he may have reminded his players that coming back from three down is not as rare as it seems in these parts.

There was another major scare for Liverpool early in the second half, Adrian’s error cleared directly to Patson Dako. Fortunately for the stand-in keeper it bounced wide. Complacency had set in.

The improbable looked likely when Dominik Szobosziai crossed for Minamino to volley Salzburg’s second.

That was the cue for Haaland’s introduction, Marsch sensing his players could add their names to Anfield folklore.

The effect was to rouse the crowd, which until then had felt like it was watching an exhibition match.

But the comeback was complete when Haaland tapped in after an hour, Minamino the provider. Liverpool stunned as coach Marsh dashed down the touchline, booked for the celebration. This time it was the Austrians’ involved in premature self-adulation.

Klopp’s consolation was there was plenty of time to re-focus and make changes, his replacing of Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum an indication of where he lay much of the blame for a drop in intensity level.

Salah restored the lead on 68 minutes. It was not going to stop the Austrians coming but Liverpool held on for a crucial win, more riveting than anyone could have imagined.

Who said the group stages are boring?

10:09PM

Crouchy loves Robertson

"Andy Robertson's performance offensively and defensively in the first half was the best I've seen."

He is genuinely amazing in this Liverpool team. If only Scotland could get the same out of him!

9:51PM

Peter Crouch says

Mental. Absolutely mental. The second half I didn't even know where to begin!

9:50PM

FULL TIME

Brilliant fun. Football is great to watch sometimes.

9:47PM

90 mins+2 - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

Naby Keita, who like Mane used to play for Salzburg, is about to come on vs Salzburg. Haaland is still threatening to do something special every time Salzburg get up the pitch but now Liverpool are in the opposite box and Mane's attempted header to Firmino ends up with the goalie.

9:44PM

89 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

Fabinho is booked for a tactical foul to prevent a counter-attack and Salzburg have a free-kick about 40 yards from goal. Nothing comes of it.

9:42PM

87 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

Milner's a great player to bring on in these sorts of games, just plugging gaps wherever they appear. Robertson drifts infield and he drops to left-back. It's just a little thing but that helps Liverpool keep their shape, which is incredibly important.

9:40PM

84 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

I think... I thiiiiiiink... Liverpool will be able to see this one out. Adrian is taking his time with free-kicks etc, there's no great rush to surge forward and leave themselves exposed. It's sensible.

9:37PM

81 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

Onguene has been great tonight, thoroughly impressed.

9:33PM

78 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

Liverpool have some sort of control of the match now and have stopped it being so fun. How dare they. Sensible game management at cost to our entertainment?

Although as I type that Firmino has a shot blocked and Milner tries a power drive from 25 yards that looks like it might beat the goalie (off a deflection). Corner.

9:31PM

75 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

9:29PM

73 mins - Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

9:24PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

SALAH SCORES!

Liverpool 4 Salzburg 3

Love watching games like this. Salah sneaks in behind the back line after a lucky scoop from Fabinho and a smart header by Firmino to finish past the goalkeeper.

9:24PM

69 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 3

Van Dijk is currently attacking up the right wing. Liverpool set to all-out-attack at the moment.

9:23PM

68 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 3

Liverpool shape

This is meant to be a back four and a three. Gomez had to step out to put pressure on the man on the ball but that left a massive gap and the defence had to reorganise once the midfield finally got back into something resembling a midfield. The second phase of the move Gomez was slow to react to the offside line and played Haaland in for the tap-in.

9:20PM

65 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 3

Wijnaldum comes off, Origi goes on. That'll be a slight change in shape, to something like a 4-2-1-3. Liverpool try to attack but Salzburg have all the momentum.

9:16PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!

HAALAND HAS SCORED! AMAZING!

Liverpool 3 Salzburg 3

Wow wow wow! Gomez is out of position AGAIN and Liverpool's defence struggle to get back into shape in the crucial seconds they need to. Haaland lurks behind Gomez and taps in from a square ball across the six yard box.

9:15PM

61 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 2

It's a little tactical and a lot intensity, but Salzburg have really earned their way back into this one. Gomez probably needs to be subbed off because he's making all sorts of mistakes, defensive positioning, misreading aerial balls. He's a really talented player but tonight isn't going well.

And Salzburg are in again! The ball is stolen from a midfielder, Januzovic is played into space inside the box and shoots... or rather, waits, then shoots and the chance is gone. The linesman has his flag up but replays show that was wrong. No corner then. VAR doesn't interfere with corner decisions, it appears.

9:13PM

58 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 2

And now Erling Haaland is on. Salzburg going for this!

Hwang Hee-Chan now involved in five goals in two CL games (2 goals, 3 assists).

9:11PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!

THE COMEBACK REALLY IS ON!

Liverpool 3 Salzburg 2

What a hit. Minamino LAUNCHES a finish into the top corner as Salzburg find space behind Alexander-Arnold. The midfield are missing, the defence are out of shape and that's a great goal.

9:11PM

55 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

Mane is ridiculous. He runs in behind the defence, turns his man into the box, cuts inside and sets up Wijnaldum for a shot he should really bury inside the area... wide.

9:09PM

53 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

More ropey defending by Liverpool as Salzburg stay narrow but fill the space either side of the full-backs and a nicely worked move results in a shot at goal that's just wide. Steve McManaman says Liverpool need to wake up.

9:07PM

51 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

Adrian gets away with taking a bit long on the ball, just doing his best to remind everyone that he is definitely not Alisson. No huge chances yet and Anfield does seem a little more chilled out than the first half.

9:02PM

48 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

I wonder how revved up Liverpool will be in this second half. One more goal would kill off Salzburg but there's a game against Leicester on the weekend that they'll want to be rested for.

9:01PM

KICK OFF 2

We're back!

8:54PM

High praise

8:48PM

Salzburg's shape

salzburg shape

Like I said before, it's hard to work out exact shapes without being at the match but Salzburg's is like a 2-2-2-2 with a couple of extra wide players. Their job seems to be chasing Andy Robertson and filling in a back four but as you can see above, the whole thing is very narrow and focused through the centre. Liverpool are making the pitch quite big and that leaves room to attack through the bit of the pitch Salzburg want to.

8:46PM

HALF TIME

And that's it. Some lovely stuff in that half - Liverpool as good going forward as I've ever seen them. Gomez has been off tonight though and one loose brick is enough to ruin a game of Jenga!

8:44PM

44 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

Salzburg are in a 3-5-2 now, which looks like a 5-2-1-2 out of possession with a fairly high starting block. They want to attack through the centre of the pitch when they can.

Actually, this shape keeps changing all the time. Hard to follow on a TV but it's different to anything I've seen in the Premier League this year vs Liverpool.

8:41PM

42 mins - Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

I like that Salzburg are still really pressing high in this game. They seem to have noticed Gomez is the weak link and are getting in behind him where possible.

8:39PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!!

THE COMEBACK IS ON!

Liverpool 3 Salzburg 1

Gomez is having a bit of a mare, as if he didn't watch any of the video clips the coaching staff gave him on this team. He's caught too high, Van Dijk has to dive in to cover for him and is then skinned by a smart turn and Hee Chan smashes the ball top corner.

8:36PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!

Pray. For. Salzburg.

Liverpool 3 Salzburg 0

Salah gets on the scoresheet and doesn't even celebrate too much because I think he knows this scoreline won't stop at 3-0. Mane crosses in, Firmino heads down, Stankovic pushes the ball to the penalty spot rather than wide and Salah is there to boot the rebound in.

8:35PM

35 mins - Liverpool 2 Salzburg 0

Mwepu headers wide from a free-kick but was offside so technically he didn't head wide at all. Liverpool go up the other end and Salzburg drop really deep. Looks like the fun open section of the game is done.

8:32PM

33 mins - Liverpool 2 Salzburg 0

An odd silence falls over Anfield as Minamino is threaded in one v one and shoots at goal! Adrian is equal to the shot and puts it behind for a corner.

1 - Andrew Robertson is the first Scotsman to score for Liverpool in UEFA European competition since Gary McAllister scored against Alavés in the 2001 UEFA Cup final. Tartan. pic.twitter.com/ZlN1BjVozM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 2, 2019

8:30PM

31 mins - Liverpool 2 Salzburg 0

SALAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH has missed a one v one. A long ball over the top from Fabinho finds Salah onside but he goes for a driven volley and smashes the shot wide. The Salzburg manager has already decided to change things up and has Minamino carrying a piece of paper around with tactical instructions. I'd imagine that's a change to 3-5-2 or even a 5-4-1.

8:27PM

28 mins - Liverpool 2 Salzburg 0

Salzburg look a little punch drunk here. Liverpool finding space between the lines, through-balls that shouldn't be on, constantly driving with the ball... it's so intense and considering we're not even half an hour in, imagine how galling it must be to be in the opposite XI tonight.

8:24PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

That's another beautiful Liverpool goal. Nothing Salzburg can really do about this!

Liverpool 2 Salzburg 0

Robertso starts the move, plays a one-two and ends up inside the six yard box as the striker. Alexander-Arnold spots him and plays a cross he can't miss from. Great goal.

8:20PM

22 mins - Liverpool 1 Salzburg 0

Stankovic catches an Alexander-Arnold corner and wants to start a counter but wisely decides to slow things down and gives his teammates a chance to get back in shape. They're going to spend a lot of time without the ball tonight.

75.9 per cent possession to Liverpool so far.

8:18PM

19 mins - Liverpool 1 Salzburg 0

Hee Chan is quick and Gomez has already looked a little worried about him on a couple of occasions so far. Salzburg have a chance to attack as Liverpool are caught a little high up the pitch but Robertson does superbly to outmuscle a forward and win the ball back.

8:15PM

16 mins - Liverpool 1 Salzburg 0

Mane is the third Liverpool player to score 15 CL goals, after Steven Gerrard (21) and Mohamed Salah (15).

8:14PM

15 mins - Liverpool 1 Salzburg 0

Liverpool in the final third again, moving the ball quickly with plenty of running. It's not tip-tap passes but sprints with possession.

8:12PM

12 mins - Liverpool 1 Salzburg 0

Liverpool are attacking with so much pace and energy, it must be terrifying to defend against. You think you've got a decent shape and then out of nowhere Robertson runs past your right shoulder.

8:09PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!

That is absolutely brilliant from Sadio Mane. Superb.

Liverpool 1 Salzburg 0

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Mane takes on the full-back, jinks his way past with a clever drop shoulder, links a one-two with Firmino and rolls the finish past the goalkeeper into the far corner.

8:07PM

8 mins - Liverpool 0 Salzburg 0

Huge miss by Firmino! Salzburg try to move up the pitch, Henderson makes a tackle and an early pass into the area is juuuuuust intercepted by Onguene with a sliding effort, dinking the ball onto Firmino's boot and ruining his effort to control it when one v one with the goalkeeper.

8:06PM

6 mins - Liverpool 0 Salzburg 0

Salah tries to link the one-two with Firmino but Salzburg's defence stay tight and Onguene does enough to see the ball behind for a corner. That comes to nothing but more sustained pressure.

8:03PM

4 mins - Liverpool 0 Salzburg 0

MINAMINOOOOOOOO shoots just wide. A mistake by Gomez, the Salzburg wide player breaks onto it and shifts the ball onto his right foot, launching one from 25 yards. That was actually a decent chance in terms of what you usually get against Liverpool.

8:02PM

2 mins - Liverpool 0 Salzburg 0

Liverpool are already in at goal after 36 seconds as they pour through the centre of the pitch. Robertson's control lets him down and the move is broken up - something the Liverpool left-back has been guilty of a few times this season.

8:00PM

KICK OFF

Salzburg get the game started.

7:57PM

Here come the players

BT Sport hasn't done a 'let's watch YNWA' bit, which makes a lovely change. Now it's time for the Champions League theme song.

7:46PM

Jurgen Klopp pre-match words

I realised today it was five months since last home game in Champions League. We love the atmosphere, it's very special. A lot of things happened in between. I'm really looking forward to the game, the boys are looking forward to it, here we are against a strong opponent that most people don't really know.

Biggest challenge tonight?

Their kind of defending. Organised, really brave, they press high, if not they have a really good midfield press. There are ways to overplay, through the lines, over the lines, you have to be brave and play football. That's all theory, we'll have to see what actually works.

7:34PM

How will RB Salzburg

Usually a 3-5-2, apparently Salzburg are considering a 4-4-2 this evening, something that Michael Owen thinks will delight Liverpool's strikers. I'm not sure the shape matters and actually, playing four across the midfield would give them numerical advantage against Liverpool's three... but that does then limit the amount of width Salzburg have in possession and it will be tiring constantly stretching then contracting.

With two forwards Salzburg can get the ball forward quickly and get bodies forward to help out, keeping a back four and central two in place to deal with any Liverpool counters. For me Clive, 442 makes sense.

7:22PM

View from the changing room

You'd think they'd make the away dressing room as awful as possible, wouldn't you? I bet there are some clever psychological things going on there. Non-removable paintings of people looking sad, calm music, neutral colours etc.

7:00PM

Hello!

It's Liverpool vs RB Salzburg, that team with Alfe Inge Haaland's son in it. You know the one, he's really good.

Unfortunately he's also really unwell which is why he's only made it onto the bench for tonight's game. Sad faces all round indeed because I for one was really looking forward to watching him against a defence I've seen a lot of.

Speaking of that defence, it's exactly as you'd expect. So is the entire team actually. Wijnaldum, Henderson and Fabinho are the midfield, the usual three are upfront, A-A and Robbo are the full-backs and a couple of big lads marshal the centre of defence.

Adrian is in goal. Will it matter? Will he busy at all? Champions League matches often throw up surprises but you'd think under The Famous Anfield Lights Klopp's team should be just fine. What we do know for sure is BT Sport will absolutely cut to a wide shot of the Anfield crowd singing that Liverpool song from a musical and remark about how special it is. And it is. It's lovely. But don't do it every time, please. You'll ruin it. It's like when there's a song you discover and it's got a hook you need to listen to again and again but then you listen so many times that eventually you lose the love for it. It's just a song with flaws and choruses like any other.

Anyway, here are the teams:

Onguene is a very decent defender and only 21 - one to watch out for - but other than that I've not seen a huge amount of this Salzburg team. I've read that they're meant to be good and have seen some bits on Wyscout but from that research, I'd predict a fairly easy Liverpool win.

I am always wrong. Stay with us for all the action!