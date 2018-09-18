Liverpool vs PSG tactics: How Europe's most prolific strike trios compare

Liverpool and PSG were the most prolific teams in the Champions League last season - how do their strike trios compare? - Kerry Squires

The Champions League is back! And already we have our first global superstar fixture in Liverpool vs PSG.

Forget the money spent, the history, the ambition - the real reason this game is a sure-fire hit is owed to one commodity: goals. And in Liverpool and PSG, this game matches up the two most lethal strike-forces in European football.

In the red corner is Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. In the blue is Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

But how do the two prolific trios differ in approach?

Player positions

Last season PSG predominantly lined up in a 4-3-3 with their star strike trio of Neymar-Cavani-Mbappe leading the charge. Liverpool looked no different on paper, fielding Mane-Firmino-Salah as the forwards tasked with scoring goals, reaching the final of the competition with some thrilling performances.

Tactically, the teams are remarkably similar. Both pairs of three stay narrow and attack through the centre, overlapped by advanced full-backs providing the team's width.

There are subtle differences in the playing styles of the individuals involved.

Sadio Mane touchmap for Liverpool 5 Roma 2, 2017/18 Credit: OPTA

Mane starts wide left but mostly runs with the ball through the middle (or left half-spaces) alongside Firmino, while Mbappe does the same thing on the opposite wing for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe touchmap for PSG 7 Celtic 1, 2017/18 Credit: OPTA

Both have incredible acceleration and pace allowing them to zip round the outside of a defender, drive to the line and pull a cross into the area, but equally, prefer to attack the goal themselves, hence the central touch positions.

For Salah, read Neymar. Salah drifts from a wide position to roam around the final third, turning up wherever he determines to be the danger area, attempting to shoot on his left foot.

Mo Salah touchmap for Liverpool 5 Roma 2, 2017/18 Credit: OPTA

Neymar starts wide left and does similar with his right, though is more inclined to keep the ball wide, stretch the pitch and bring others into play. His time at Barcelona doing this is certainly relevant.

Neymar touchmap for PSG 7 Celtic 1, 2017/18 Credit: OPTA

More of PSG's play goes directly through Neymar than Liverpool's does through Salah, with the Brazilian often dropping deep to pick up the ball and carry his team forward.

The biggest difference between the two strike teams is in their central forward. Firmino performs a vital role for Liverpool, acting as both goal poacher and crucial link. Often he will drop from the nine position into the 10 space, playing as a 'false-nine' and allowing Mane and Salah space to attack from their starting positions.

Roberto Firmino touchmap for Liverpool 5 Roma 2, 2017/18 Credit: OPTA

He can then make runs from a slightly deeper starting point, making it harder for defenders to pick him up as he times his movement to get on the end of crosses, and to get himself in positions where he can thread a killer pass into key areas.

Cavani is a more traditional striker. A goal-poaching, advanced forward, he leads the line and occupies the centre-backs, adept at finding tiny bits of space in the penalty area. He offers far less to his teammates as a link but has an uncanny, and rare ability to create chances to score by simply being in the right place at the right time.

Cavani touchmap for PSG 7 Celtic 1, 2017/18 Credit: OPTA

Cavani's movement off the ball is what sets him apart from other elite forwards, and his tendency to patrol an area around the penalty spot is what differentiates him from Firmino particularly in this example.

Teamwork is key

In the knock-out stages of last season's Champions League, Firmino provided four assists for Salah and two for Mane, while Salah provided two assists for Mane and two for Firmino. In the group stage Firmino made two assists for a strike partner, and Salah made one.

By comparison, Mbappe made two assists for Cavani in the group stage and Cavani provided two to Mbappe in the knock-outs. That's it. They played more games in the competition than PSG but Liverpool share the love more often.

So far this season Liverpool's forwards haven't quite reached boiling point, with Jurgen Klopp pointing out that on a few occasions so far a desire to score has prevented an easy pass setting up a teammate for an easier finish. The 2-1 win over Spurs had a few examples of this as Mane and Salah went for glory. When it works they score, when it doesn't they look selfish.

Neymar's reputation as a selfish player is undone by statistics. He made 55.7 passes per 90 minutes in the Champions League - 20.8 more than Firmino, who made 34.9. Admittedly, Neymar also completed 7.3 dribbles per game, significantly more than Mane on 3.6, but this owes heavily to Neymar's want to be involved more often and Liverpool tending to shift the ball into the strikers more quickly than PSG.

Sharing creative responsbility

PSG rely more heavily on Neymar for inspiration than Liverpool do Salah, but the key to getting the most out of this stunning array of attacking talent is having a solid supporting foundation.

Liverpool's balanced midfield, new reliable goalkeeper and commanding defence means they are a better team this season than last and this stability facilitates expression higher up the pitch - players can afford to make mistakes creating chances if there's a safety net.

Under Thomas Tuchel, PSG have favoured that same 4-3-3 as last season, but can switch things up and have already employed a 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 shape in Ligue 1. Neymar has operated as a 10 in the latter two of these formations, giving him even more freedom to roam and take charge of games from central positions, making it wonderfully difficult for opposition defences to figure out how to mark him. They usually kick him.

Angel Di Maria provides width on that left flank if Neymar is a 10, and Julian Draxler is another option as an inside forward to further cater for it. There's also more energy in the PSG midfield this season with Marquinhos replacing the retired Thiago Motta in a new midfield role (he's usually a centre-back) alongside one of Adrien Rabiot or Marco Veratti.

In short, PSG have options - and a similar strength team to Liverpool - with an ambitious, forward-thinking coach. There should be goals in both matchups between these two sides and you'd think it certain the front three(s) of both will be responsible for some much enjoyed entertainment.