Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool need a win and all three points to remain in what is shaping up to be a four-team Premier League title race, at least three months into the season, when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

The Reds (20 points) sit six points behind leaders Tottenham (26) and four back of 2nd-place Arsenal (24), with Manchester City (21) and Liverpool still to play in matchweek 10. Jurgen Klopp's side got back to winning ways a week ago, beating Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on the heels of their controversial defeat to Tottenham and a back-and-forth 2-2 draw with Brighton. Liverpool then went on to hammer Ligue 1 side Toulouse 5-1 in Europa League action on Thursday, with five different players scoring goals in the game. Liverpool's last home loss came exactly one year ago Sunday, Oct. 29 (to Leeds), the only blemish in their last 46 Premier League home games.

As for Forest, the shine from a promising start to the campaign (two wins from their first four games) has faded a bit as Steve Cooper's side finds itself winless in five. The Tricky Trees have, however, managed to keep picking up points along the way, with four draws during that stretch. Nottingham Forest took those points against Burnley, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Luton Town — four sides they would hope to be beating by now, in order to move miles away from the relegation early in the season. Sunday begins a difficult stretch of fixtures, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton coming up in succession.

How to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Sunday (Oct. 29)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Liverpool, injury news

OUT: Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Curtis Jones (suspension), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Stefan Bajcetic (calf)

Focus on Nottingham Forest, injury news

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (hamstring), Divock Origi (hip), Gonzalo Montiel (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Nuno Tavares (groin), Danilo (thigh), Anthony Elanga (illness), Felipe (knee)

