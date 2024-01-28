Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE! FA Cup draw updates, match stream, latest score and goals today

Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE!

It promises to be an emotional day at Anfield as Liverpool take to the pitch for the first time since Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to leave the club at the end of the season. The German coach is determined to "squeeze everything out" of this final campaign and a run to Wembley will certainly help with that.

The Premier League leaders, already through to the Carabao Cup final, are among the favourites to lift the FA Cup and welcome Championship club Norwich to Merseyside today. A team led by Klopp's best friend and former right-hand man David Wagner are pushing for promotion from the second tier but it was all the way back in 1994 when the Canaries last beat the Reds.

At half-time, the fifth-round draw for the FA Cup now takes place, pushed back following the crowd trouble that delayed the Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves. Despite winning the cup in 2022, this has been one competition Klopp has not tended to enjoy over his eight years in England - reaching the last 16 only twice. You can follow all the updates from the draw as well as how the action fares in Liverpool vs Norwich live via Standard Sport's match blog below!

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Norwich | Ben Gibson 22'

14:53 , George Flood

22 mins: Not so fast! The Canaries are level against the run of play!

Liverpool 1-0 Norwich

14:52 , George Flood

20 mins: Liverpool apply more pressure after that early breakthrough, but now Norwich are showing some attacking chops with a dangerous counter-attack and a couple of quick-fire corners.

Liverpool 1-0 Norwich

14:52 , George Flood

Here is the goal that put Liverpool in front early at Anfield...

🎯 What a ball from young James McConnell!



He's put it on a plate for Curtis Jones to nod Liverpool into an early lead#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/kulMNOQzuX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 28, 2024

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Norwich | Curtis Jones 16'

14:47 , George Flood

16 mins: Deadlock broken!

It's a lovely cross to the back post from young McConnell, whose ball is headed in past Long by an unmarked Jones.

That could be the first of many for Liverpool here. You fear a very long afternoon may be ahead for the visitors.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:46 , George Flood

12 mins: Norwich embark upon a rare foray forward down the right flank and almost pay the price for it.

Liverpool snuff out the attack and then launch a blistering counter, with a stretching Nunez just unable to turn home Jota's excellent cross to the back post.

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:43 , George Flood

10 mins: Liverpool strike the woodwork!

Jack Stacey is the latest Norwich player to be caught in possession in a dangerous area, with Nunez then firing against the base of the post from outside the box.

Feels like just a matter of time before the hosts go in front.

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:40 , George Flood

8 mins: Here come Liverpool again, Jota getting to the byline and pulling back for Nunez, who touches it off for a Gravenberch cross that narrowly evades the head of a leaping Jones inside the six-yard box.

Gakpo then miscues horribly at the back post and the ball sails high into the stands.

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:38 , George Flood

5 mins: Liverpool's first chance is for Joe Gomez, who cuts in off the left and fizzes a deflected low effort narrowly wide of the near post after the Reds press high and swarm all over that uncertain Norwich defence to quickly get possession back.

This is already looking a bit ominous for the Championship outfit. They can't get a foothold early on and are being penned back deep into their own half.

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:35 , George Flood

3 mins: An early defensive lapse opens the door for Diogo Jota, with Norwich scrambling to recover as they deal with a subsequent corner.

A dominant start from the Reds, as you might expect.

Liverpool vs Norwich

14:32 , George Flood

Klopp initially with his head bowed and hands pressed as the usual pre-match rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' belts out around Anfield.

Always a spine-tingler of course, but that one hit a little different.

Underway in the game, with both sides in their familiar home strips - all red vs yellow and green.

Sam Barrott is the referee. Who will book their spot in the FA Cup fifth round?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Norwich

14:29 , George Flood

A terrific reception for Klopp in the dugout, as you might expect on what is sure to be a highly-emotional afternoon at Anfield.

The two teams are out onto the pitch and we'll be underway shortly.

(AP)

Fifth-round draw now coming at half-time

14:19 , George Flood

ITV have confirmed that this afternoon's FA Cup fifth-round draw will now take place at HALF-TIME of today's Liverpool-Norwich tie.

That is due to the crowd trouble that forced the early Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves at The Hawthorns to be suspended.

That game has since restarted and now finished, with Wolves winning 2-0, but there is not enough time left to squeeze in the draw before the game at Anfield gets underway.

Six Norwich changes from Leeds loss

14:16 , George Flood

I make that six changes from the Norwich team that were edged out by Leeds at Elland Road in the Championship in midweek.

In come George Long, Grant Hanley, Sam McCallum, Onel Hernandez, Christin Fassnacht and Ashley Barnes.

Out go Angus Gunn, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jon Rowe, Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz.

Klopp picks strong Liverpool side

14:06 , George Flood

As for the team news at Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson are all on the Liverpool bench this afternoon.

Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez are the starting full-backs again, as they were for the Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash at Fulham on Wednesday, with Jarell Quansah still at centre-back and fellow teenager James McConnell lining up in midfield alongside Curtis Jones.

Diogo Jota is back into the attack at the expense of Luis Diaz, who is not involved.

Alisson and Ibrahima Konate also come in for Caoimhin Kelleher and captain Virgil van Dijk, who is among the substitutes along with youngsters such as Owen Beck and Bobby Clark.

(PA)

West Brom-Wolves tie set to resume after crowd trouble

13:59 , George Flood

It looks like West Brom-Wolves is due to restart imminently, so I'm guessing the draw will just be pushed back by 10 to 15 minutes or so. But we'll keep you fully updated here.

West Brom-Wolves clash suspended due to crowd trouble

13:50 , George Flood

We're not sure at this stage if the FA Cup fifth-round draw is scheduled to be delayed or not.

Crowd trouble at The Hawthorns has led to the early Black Country derby between West Brom and Wolves being suspended with eight minutes plus stoppage time still to play.

A decision is set to be made soon on whether or not the match can restart.

That game is being shown on ITV1, as is the draw and Liverpool vs Norwich.

Norwich lineup

13:44 , George Flood

Starting XI: Long, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, McCallum, Nunez, McLean, Hernandez, Gabriel Sara, Fassnacht, Barnes

Subs: Sainz, Gibbs, Idah, Sorensen, Placheta, Gunn, Giannoulis, Fisher, Ansen

Liverpool lineup

13:35 , George Flood

Starting XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, McConnell, Jones, Gravenberch, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, Beck, Alexander-Arnold

Lineups on the way

13:24 , George Flood

Just a few minutes away now from the official team news at Anfield.

Stay tuned!

Jurgen Klopp tributes

13:12 , George Flood

As expected, the Jurgen Klopp tributes have started early on what is sure to be an emotional day at Anfield.

Klopp dog, anyone?!

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(PA)

Wagner hails best friend Klopp's 'bravery' after Liverpool bombshell

12:56 , George Flood

It is a curious quirk of fate that Jurgen Klopp's first game since announcing his shock summer departure from Liverpool should come against his best friend and former protege.

Norwich boss David Wagner was full of praise for his fellow German ahead of today's FA Cup tie, insisting his decision to step down showed real "personality, character and bravery" as he called Klopp the "best manager in the world".

Wagner said: "I wasn't surprised when he told me; I was happy for him.

"I know how hard and how difficult for him this decision was and it shows a lot of personality, character and bravery to make this decision.

"But only he knows what is best for him and altogether we know how exhausting and how challenging the business can be.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"No one has more understanding for this decision as I do. If he knows it's best for him then I am happy for him.

"Our friendship developed to something more than friendship, he is like a family member.

"He will always help you out if there is something where you can lean on his shoulder, all the stuff you need in good times or less times, this is the relationship that we have. Luckily we can see each other one more time.

"For me, he is the best manager in the world."

FA Cup draw details

12:39 , George Flood

As previously mentioned, the FA Cup fifth-round draw is scheduled to take place shortly before today's fourth-round game at Anfield live on ITV1, with a start time of around 2pm GMT.

Stick with us here for full live coverage of the draw, which will see both Liverpool and Norwich made aware of what would await them in the last 16 with a victory this afternoon.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction

12:32 , George Flood

Anfield may well be expectant but it will nonetheless remain the fortress that Liverpool have made it into, with Norwich unlikely to be able to keep their supreme attack at bay.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

(REUTERS)

Norwich team news

12:28 , George Flood

Norwich's hopes of springing an FA Cup upset today and beating Liverpool for the first time in any competition since April 1994 have been hit by two key absences in attack.

American forward Josh Sargent has already played against both West Brom and Leeds this week after injury and David Wagner said he always planned to rest him for this game having prioritised the Canaries' push for the Championship play-offs.

Exciting young winger Jon Rowe is also out after breaking his hand in the 1-0 defeat by Leeds at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Norwich are also without centre-back Danny Batth on Merseyside this afternoon.

(PA)

Liverpool team news

12:21 , George Flood

Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai will both be vying to return for Liverpool today, likewise Trent Alexander-Arnold - though it could be that his comeback is against Chelsea on Wednesday night instead.

Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas are all still sidelined for the Reds, while Wataru Endo is still at the Asian Cup with Japan.

Mohamed Salah is now back at Liverpool receiving treatment for a hamstring injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Norwich

12:10 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome to Liverpool vs Norwich and FA Cup draw live coverage

12:07 , George Flood

The end of an era begins at Anfield this afternoon as Liverpool play for the first time since Jurgen Klopp's bombshell announcement that he will be leaving the club after almost nine years at the end of the season.

It is bound to be an emotional day on Merseyside as the Anfield crowd pay homage to one of their true managerial icons, with Championship play-off chasers Norwich facing the unenviable task of trying to spring a huge upset when the Reds players and fans alike are all together in an attempt to ensure that they maximise Klopp's chances of going out with as many trophies as possible.

It is perhaps fitting that today's opposition are led by David Wagner, Klopp's best friend and former right-hand man at Borussia Dortmund who is trying to steer Norwich back into the Premier League this season.

Kick-off today is at 2:30pm GMT, so follow all the latest team news, Klopp tributes and live updates, plus full coverage of the FA Cup fifth-round draw that is coming up shortly before the game.