Liverpool vs Norwich: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool take on Championship side Norwich in the FA Cup today.

As Premier League leaders and recently-confirmed Carabao Cup finalists, Jurgen Klopp's side are in stunning form and last tasted defeat domestically in September. Having announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, the Reds look in a great position to send Klopp off with a trophy.

Their unbeaten run over Norwich extends way back to 1994, when Jeremy Goss struck the only goal of a rare Anfield victory for the Canaries.

More recently, David Wagner's side have won three of their last four matches as they look to reassert themselves in the Championship play-off picture.

This game will come moments after the draw for the FA Cup fifth round, so each team will know their opponents in advance - should they be the one to come out on top.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Norwich is scheduled for a 2:30pm GMT kick-off today on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Liverpool have already enjoyed major cup success this week (REUTERS)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Norwich

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1:55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action today via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Norwich team news

Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai are expected to make the squad for Liverpool after injury absences but Trent Alexander-Arnold is still a doubt.

Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are all unavailable, along with Wataru Endo who is at the Asian Cup with Japan.

Josh Sargent and Jon Rowe are two key attacking absentees for Norwich, who are also without Danny Batth as Grant Hanley prepares for a potential return in defence.

Jon Rowe will play no part for Norwich at Anfield in the fourth round (PA)

Liverpool vs Norwich prediction

Anfield may well be expectant but it will nonetheless remain the fortress that Liverpool have made it into, with Norwich unlikely to be able to keep their supreme attack at bay.

Liverpool to win, 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Canaries have not won this fixture since 1994, losing 16 of the 18 meetings since then.

Liverpool wins: 41

Norwich wins: 14

Draws: 15

Liverpool vs Norwich match odds

Liverpool to win: 1/8

Norwich to win: 16/1

Draw: 8/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).