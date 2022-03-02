Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Liverpool are looking to continue their domestic cup success this season and will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they welcome Norwich City to Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday winning a nail-biting penalty shootout 11-10 after Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his spot kick sailing over the crossbar. That victory earned Liverpool a first domestic cup under Klopp and they will be hungry to add to that tally.

Since he took charge of the Reds, Klopp’s side have only reached the fifth round of the FA Cup twice, this year included, and they have never made it further under the German manager. However, Liverpool have already beaten Norwich three times across all competitions this season – twice in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup – but have never beaten the same team four times in a single campaign across the domestic competitions.

Norwich, meanwhile, will try to cause an FA Cup upset when they travel to Anfield tonight in the hopes of carrying that momentum into their Premier League relegation battle. Three consecutive defeats - against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Southampton - puts them bottom of the table and Dean Smith will be hoping that success in this competition leads Norwich back to winning ways in the league. Follow all the live action, team news, and analysis from Liverpool vs Norwich below:

Liverpool vs Norwich

GOAL! 77’ - A rocket from Rupp gives Norwich a chance with 15 minutes to go

GOAL! 39’ - Minamino adds a second to his tally with a sweet strike following a Liverpool corner

GOAL! 27’ - Minamino sends Liverpool in front from close range

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, Jota, Minamino

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, Rupp, Lees-Melou. Placheta, Rashica, Pukki

Liverpool 2 - 1 Norwich

21:54 , Michael Jones

80 mins: That goal has just sent some nerves around Anfield. There’s 10 minutes to play and Norwich are right back in the game. Liverpool had just slackened their tempo and the visitors took advantage. In response Jurgen Klopp has told Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to get ready.

James Milner swings a corner into the box for Liverpool but Norwich defend it well.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 1 Norwich (Rupp, 77’)⚽️

21:50 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Where did that come from?! Josh Sargent starts the move by winning the ball in midfield and carrying it into the Liverpool final third. He passes it up to Lukas Rupp who has a dart from outside the box and drills a rocket past Alisson to give Norwich some hope!

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:47 , Michael Jones

72 mins: A long ball comes up the pitch for Norwich and John Lowe chases it down. He comes shoulder-to-shoulder with Ibrahima Konate who shows his strength to hold off the forward and win free kick inside his own box. Good defending from the Liverpool centre-back.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:43 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Chance! Liverpool just can’t find this third goal to kill off the game. Minamino brings the ball into the right side of the box and lays it off to Harvey Elliott who makes an overlapping run. He hangs the ball over to the back post where Diogo Jota is left with a free header but nods it over the crossbar!

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:40 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Kieran Dowell and Billy Gilmour have also come on for Norwich with Dean Smith having swapped out his entire forward line. Teemu Pukki and Milot Rashica have both gone off, probably to give them a rest for the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:37 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Chance! Substitute John Lowe drives the ball down the inside left channel before sliding it wide to Giannoulis on the edge of the box. The defender delivers a fine cross into the area and picks out Josh Sargent who throws himself at the ball and heads it wide of the far post.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:34 , Michael Jones

60 mins: An hour gone at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp makes another change. 19-year-old Tyler Morton comes on to replace Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Over at St. Mary’s Southampton have beaten West Ham 3-1 to book their place in the last eight.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:31 , Michael Jones

57 mins: Close! The home side are knocking on the door. Norwich have been very poor at clearing the ball from corners. The set piece comes into the box and is won by Sam Byram who heads the ball to the edge of his own area. It drops to a Liverpool shirt before being given to Minamino. He lifts a cross into the six-yard box where Jota attempts to win the header only to see the ball drop over the back of his head and bounce out of play.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:28 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Chance! Liverpool almost get themselves a third through Diogo Jota. He brings the ball into the box from the left wing and shimmies his way around the Norwich right-back before carrying on his run. He opens up an angle to the far corner and lets fly but Ben Gibson blocks it! There’s a loud appeal for handball as the shot strikes Gibson on the arm but nothing comes of it from the referee or VAR.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:24 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Chance! The ball comes over the top and is beautifully brought down by Diogo Jota who slips a pass inside to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He rolls the ball onto his right-foot and strikes a low effort onto the outside of the near post!

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:23 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Josh Sargent has had an immediate impact for Norwich getting up the pitch and having an early shot at goal. There’s more desire to press forward from the visitors and Sargent puts Joe Gomez under pressure in his own box. He tries to get rid of the ball and chips it over to Rashica who floats a cross back into the area and ends up sending it straight to Alisson in goal.

Second half: Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:19 , Michael Jones

Kick off: There’s a couple of changes to make note of at half-time. Norwich’s Josh Sargent is on the replace Przemyslaw Placheta who took that heavy tumble into the advertising boards just at the end of the first half and Curtis Jones has been replaced with Harvey Elliott for Liverpool.

The Reds get the ball back rolling at Anfield. They’re 45 minutes away from a place in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:15 , Michael Jones

A brace from Takumi Minamino has given Liverpool a commanding lead against Norwich in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Can they go on and win this game in the second half? It seems highly likely.

Luton vs Chelsea

21:09 , Michael Jones

The game at Kenilworth Road is heading quickly to its conclusion. Chelsea have just taken the lead for the first time in the game thanks to Romelu Lukaku! Can they close it out?

Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Half-time: Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:04 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Almost a commentators curse. Joe Gomez gives the ball away deep in his own half and Norwich work it over to Milot Rashica on the left wing. He cuts inside the box and fires a right-footed shot at goal but pulls it wide of the left-hand post!

Przemyslaw Placheta is played down the right wing and tussles with Kostas Tsimikas before clattering into the advertising boards as the whistle goes for half-time.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:01 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two added minutes to play at the end of the first half. Jurgen Klopp will be more than pleased with what he’s seen so far, especially after making 10 changes to the starting line-up. Norwich have barely had a chance on goal.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich

21:00 , Michael Jones

42 mins: There’s still a long way to go in this game but Norwich will have to drastically up the tempo if they want to get into the next round. It’s all too easy out there for Liverpool who are bossing the midfield and knocking the ball around at will.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 0 Norwich (Minamino, 39’)⚽️

20:54 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Oh my. A Liverpool corner is whipped in from the left side and gets flicked on by Ben Gibson. The ball drops to Takumi Minamino on the right side of the area and he brings it under control before lacing a powerful right footed shot onto the inside of the near post and into the back of the net! Tim Krul had no chance and Liverpool double their lead!

Liverpool 1 - 0 Norwich

20:53 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Jota weaves away from a tackle in the middle of the pitch and carries the ball into the Norwich final third. He slots the ball over to Tsimikas who floats a cross into the area but sees it cleared by Ben Gibson who leaps in front of Divock Origi to win the header.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Norwich

20:52 , Michael Jones

33 mins: In other two FA Cup games tonight, Timo Werner has brought Chelsea back on level terms at Luton and West Ham have equalised against Southampton through Michail Antonio.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Norwich

20:49 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Milot Rashica nicks the ball off Curtis Jones and looks to set up a counter attack with a driving run into midfield. He’s clipped by a back-tracking Diogo Jota though who collects a yellow card for the tackle.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Norwich

20:47 , Michael Jones

30 mins: This is going to be difficult for Norwich now. There’s a feeling that they will have to score next or else Liverpool could run away with the game. They are dominating the ball and forcing Norwich deep into their own half.

Norwich are trying to hold a rigid defensive shape and make it difficult for Liverpool to play through them. Dimitrios Giannoulis heads a corner backout of the box but it’s quickly recovered by Liverpool. Norwich need some time on the ball here.

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 0 Norwich (Minamino, 27’)⚽️

20:42 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Lovely goal from Liverpool! The Reds pass the ball across the pitch and give it to Curtis Jones in the final third. He sends it wide to Kostas Tsimikas who chips a cross into the box and picks out Divock Origi. Diogo Jota makes a run to the six-yard box to draw away a defender allowing Origi to knock the ball across to Takumi Minamino who blasts a right-footed effort past Tim Krul to put Liverpool in front!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:40 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Pierre Lees-Melou dinks the ball down the left wing and and gives the ball to the recovered Rashica. He attempts to cross the ball but has his pass blocked by Milner and just as he recovers the rebound the offside flag goes up against him and the Norwich attack breaks down.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:38 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Norwich defend the corner but Milot Rashica takes a knock and stays down as the visitors clear their lines. He needs a bit of treatment from the physios but looks okay to play on. Dean Smith has a worried look on his face though.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:35 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Close! Another James Milner cross comes curling over to the opposite side of the penalty area where Kostas Tsimikas meets it on the volley. He hits his left-footed effort straight at goal but can’t beat the first defender and wins a corner for Liverpool The home side piling the pressure on Norwich once again.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:31 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Chance! Przemyslaw Placheta brings down the ball from a goal kick and shakes of a Liverpool defender with a nice turn to wards goal. He drives the ball foward as Milot Rashica makes a run inside from the opposite wing to provide an option. Placheta instead slips it into Teemu Pukki who drives a low shot across the box and sends it just wide of the back post!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:29 , Michael Jones

12 mins: James Milner seems very happy to get forward and whip crosses into the box. He’s done it three or four times already as Norwich drop deep to defend.

Liverpool win another corner that is swung out to Minamino. He slides the ball into the box for Jones who carries it to the byline and cuts a teasing pass into the six-yard box that Norwich boot behind.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:25 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Chance! Jones makes a run into the left side of the box and receives the ball. He’s got three defenders around him but checks to the right and opens up enough space for a curling shot at goal. He strikes it well and skims the top of the crossbar before heading out of play.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:23 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Curtis Jones passes the ball up to Diogo Jota to send him into the left side of the box. Jota can’t create an angle to shoot and knocks it back to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. He works the ball over to the right wing where James Milner has pushed up the pitch. He slips a short pass into the box and Takumi Minamino wins Liverpool a corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:19 , Michael Jones

3 mins: James Milner, playing at right-back for Liverpool tonight, flicks a pass down the right side but knocks it straight into the box for Tim Krul to scoop up.

Norwich work the ball into the middle of the pitch and Lukas Rupp attempts a through ball for Teemu Pukki to chase but overhits his pass and Alisson tidies up for the Reds.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Norwich

20:17 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Norwich get the match underway at Anfield with a long ball down the right side but it’s won in the air and cleared by Kostas Tsimikas.

Liverpool vs Norwich

20:15 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. It’s the first time Liverpool are playing back at Anfield since winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday. The fans are in full voice as the players head out onto the pitch.

Liverpool have never made it past the fifth round under Jurgen Klopp. Can they do so tonight?

Liverpool vs Norwich

20:09 , Michael Jones

In the two other FA Cup matches this evening Luton are beating Chelsea 2-1 at half-time and Romain Perraud has drilled a rocket into the back of the net to put Southampton in front against West Ham. They’re leading that one 1-0 with around 15 minutes to go in the first half.

Liverpool vs Norwich

20:05 , Michael Jones

Roberto Firmino has been involved in three goals in his last three appearances for Liverpool in the FA Cup - one goal and two assists – more than he had in his first eight outings in the competition – one goal, one assist.

Liverpool vs Norwich

20:01 , Michael Jones

This is only the second time under Jurgen Klopp Liverpool have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup – also doing so in 2019-20 when they lost to Chelsea. The Red last reached the quarter-final stage in the 2014-15 season before being beaten by Aston Villa in the semis.

Liverpool vs Norwich

19:57 , Michael Jones

Norwich City have been eliminated at the fifth round of the FA Cup in four of the last five seasons they have reached this stage. Although they did beat Spurs in their most recent fifth round match doing so in the 2019-20 season.

Liverpool vs Norwich

19:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool and Norwich last met in the FA Cup 1989-90, when holders Liverpool beat the Canaries after a replay in the fourth round. Steve Nicol, John Barnes, and Peter Beardsley all scored to secure a 3-1 win for the Reds.

Liverpool vs Norwich

19:49 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have already beaten Norwich three times in all competitions this season, twice in the Premier League and once in the League Cup. They’ve never beaten a team four times in a single season across the league, League Cup and FA Cup.

Liverpool vs Norwich: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘incredible impact’ of neuroscience experts after Liverpool’s record cup win

19:45 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes state-of-the-art neuroscience helped his team win the Carabao Cup and will continue to play a part as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

A record ninth League Cup was secured at Wembley after a goalless 120 minutes was resolved with an 11-10 penalty shoot-out victory.

Klopp engaged the services of German company neuro11 a couple of years ago to implement its mental-strength training methods within his squad.

Jurgen Klopp hails neuroscience experts after Liverpool’s record cup win

Liverpool vs Norwich: Klopp in Thiago’s injury

19:42 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara was named in the starting XI for the Carabao Cup final but pulled up during the wamr-up with a hamstring problem and couldn’t play the game. He was visibly distressed on the sidelines with tears filling his eyes from the realisation that he could play no part to help Liverpool lift the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about the incident and applauded Thiago’s commitment to help the team saying:

It was a very emotional moment. We were all surprised; I came in the dressing room, I watched the whole warming up and didn’t see anything, then we came in, he is on the [treatment] bed and the physios tell me he feels something in the hamstring, which is not good. “Then we had to make the decision he could not start. In this moment when you are that close to playing a final… for the one player who probably won the most silverware in the whole squad, or as much as the whole squad together, showing then this kind of emotion, I didn’t like that he didn’t feel that good, but the desire to play a final I liked a lot."

Liverpool vs Norwich: Smith on facing Liverpool

19:38 , Michael Jones

Tonight’s game is the second time Norwich have travelled to Anfield in two weeks. The Canaries came here in the Premier League and despite scoring first suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Reds.

Dean Smith spoke about facing Liverpool again but in a knockout tie and said:

It’s as tough as it gets. Liverpool away at Anfield. I was quite pleased to see them go to extra-time on Sunday. We also know an awful lot about Liverpool having only played them 10 days ago, "Unfortunately we didn’t follow up the performance at Southampton. The Liverpool performance was a big step in the right direction of what we want to be seen as and our identity as a team playing well against one of the top teams in the world."

Liverpool vs Norwich

19:34 , Michael Jones

Over at Kenilworth Road, Luton have taken an early lead against Chelsea. Reece Burke rises to meet the ball as it gets whipped in from a corner. He gets to it at the near post and perfectly flicks in the header towards the far corner sending it home via the woodwork.

Follow live coverage of Luton vs Chelsea, plus reaction to tonight’s breaking news, below:

Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Liverpool vs Norwich: Jurgen Klopp’s human touch delivers again as Caoimhin Kelleher becomes Liverpool’s Carabao Cup hero

19:30 , Michael Jones

“Even in professional football there should be space for some sentiment. I am two things, a professional manager and a human being, and the human being won.”

Jurgen Klopp was digging into his much-debated decision to overlook Alisson, in his opinion the world’s best goalkeeper, and start Caoimhin Kelleher against Chelsea in the League Cup final.

But his explanation also served as a wonderful wrap of his Liverpool spell, and wider still, his entire career in the dugout.

Jurgen Klopp’s human touch delivers as Caoimhin Kelleher becomes Liverpool’s cup hero

Liverpool vs Norwich: Team changes

19:24 , Michael Jones

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, said he was going to make some changes to the Liverpool starting XI and only Jordan Henderson keeps his place from the team that started the Carabao Cup final. James Milner starts the game at right-back and Joe Gomez comes in to partner Ibrahima Konate in defence. Diogo Jota leads the line.

Dean Smith also swaps out a bunch of players from Norwich’s last Premier League game. Tim Krul is given the nod in goal with Ben Gibson the only survivor in a new look back four. Mathias Normann keeps his place in midfield with Milot Rashica and Teemu Pukki joined in the forward line by Przemyslaw Placheta.

Liverpool vs Norwich: Line-ups

19:18 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, Jota, Minamino

Norwich XI: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Gibson, Giannoulis, Normann, Rupp, Lees-Melou. Placheta, Rashica, Pukki

Liverpool vs Norwich: Klopp on winning quadruple

19:09 , Michael Jones

Following Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp was asked whether his side could win an unprecedented four trophies this season as they are still competing in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Klopp was quick to shut down any such notions saying that he wasn’t "even close to thinking about crazy stuff" like that. He added:

No team has ever won it in the history of British football. It’s not that we are even close to it, “We have won the Carabao Cup, we are behind City in the league and now we have Norwich in the FA Cup after playing 120 minutes on Sunday. And then we play West Ham [in the Premier League]. “The fun part for you is that you can count the points, but we have to play the games”

Southampton vs West Ham

19:03 , Michael Jones

Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven FA Cup matches at St Mary’s, with five wins and two draws, though were eliminated from one of those ties via a penalty shootout.

The Saints are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 1904-05 & 1905-06.

This will be the third meeting of the season between Southampton and West Ham, with Saints remaining unbeaten in the two Premier League fixtures between the sides - one win, one draw.

Prior to their 3-2 away win on Boxing Day, Southampton were winless in eight matches with the Hammers - two wins, six defeats.

Liverpool vs Norwich: Smith talks Ukraine

18:58 , Michael Jones

The war in Ukraine has been touched on by most managers in their press conferences over the last week and Norwich boss, Dean Smith, was no exception.

Football governing bodies FIFA and UEFA have banned all Russian teams from participating in their competitions and other restrictions are being placed on Russian athlete across different sports.

When asked if sport was doing all it could to help with the situation in Ukraine, Smith replied:

It’s doing what it can. All our thoughts, best wishes and prayers go out to the civilians and the country of Ukraine. It’s something we thought none of us would see and sport is doing what we can at the moment. "Everybody is concerned with what’s happening. We have to live day by day and get on with our jobs but our sympathies are there for everybody in Ukraine."

Liverpool vs Norwich: Routes to fifth round

18:53 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have scored seven goals in their two FA Cup ties this year. They first hosted Shrewsbury in January and after going behind in the first half responded with four goals, including a last-minute penalty from Fabinho to run out comfortable winners. In their next game, against Cardiff, the Championship side held the Reds out until the 53rd minute when Diogo Jota broke the deadlock. Liverpool took the initiative and netted twice more before a consolation goal for Ribin Colwill went in with 10 minutes to play.

Norwich have made it to the fifth round with two 1-0 victories. They first travelled to Charlton where Milot Rashica scored in the 79th minute to put the Canaries into the fourth round. There they met Wolves at Molineux in a fairly even match. The home side dominated possession, but Norwich created more chances and look the lead right on the stroke of half-time thanks to Kenny McLean. They then held out in the second half to set up a trip to Anfield tonight.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures: Which games are on TV this week and how to watch them

18:49 , Michael Jones

The FA Cup fifth round takes place this week and the dream of a Wembley appearance will move ever closer for the winners, who will book their place in the quarter-finals.

All eight ties are live on TV - across the BBC and ITV - and the feast of football will include nine Premier League sides, six Championship teams as well as Boreham Wood flying the non-league flag after their brilliant win over Bournemouth in the previous round.

Which FA Cup games are on TV this week and how to watch them

Liverpool vs Norwich: Recent results

18:45 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten since the start of the year – a run of 13 games – across all competitions. They’ve scored 10 goals in their last three Premier League games including six against Leeds a week ago. More recently the Reds won the Carabao Cup final on Sunday after a goalless draw with Chelsea over 120 minutes took the game to a penalty shootout. 22 spot kicks were taken before Liverpool were finally declared the winners after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blasted his effort over the crossbar.

Norwich have not won since they defeated Wolves in the last round of the FA Cup. They’ve played four Premier League matches, draw once – 1-1 against Crystal Palace – and lost their last three games including one to Liverpool at Anfield in the league. Dean Smith’s men took the lead in that game but a double substitution from Jurgen Klopp just after the hour mark saw Sadio Mane and Mo Salah score within three minutes of each other before Luis Diaz netted Liverpool’s third 10 minutes from the end to give them a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Liverpool vs Norwich: Henderson delighted for Kelleher

18:41 , Michael Jones

More from Jordan Henderson now who singled out Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for his influential display in the League Cup final.

Pre-match there had been calls for Kelleher to be replaced with Alisson for the final despite the 23-year-old having played in most of the previous games but Jurgen Klopp trusted his number two and was rewarded when Kelleher netted the winning penalty.

Henderson wrote:

I mention trust because I think it was the crucial factor. From the gaffer trusting Caoimhin Kelleher to us trusting one another when the game went to penalties, every bit of faith paid off. It was the same with the fans, who never once wavered and helped push us over the line by keeping on believing in us and backing us all the way. “It was a club win because everyone played his or her part, but I would like to single out Caoimhin and not just because he was the match-winning hero either. I think the way he has conducted himself since being given the opportunity to start regularly in the Carabao Cup is an example to all young professionals and all squad players. He literally couldn’t have done any better. “He deserves much of the credit for this of course, but a share must also go to the other ’keepers at Liverpool, particularly Alisson, who is never anything other than generous and supportive of his teammates, because they have created a competitive culture which helps bring out the best in all of them. “The same goes for the manager and the coaching staff for believing in Caoimhin and giving him chances to develop and prove himself. So too the coaches at the Academy who brought him along, investing time, effort and energy into his progress until he was good enough to take the next step. “It really is a brilliant story and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer lad. Seeing him with the trophy at Wembley was a massive highlight for all of us, right up there with the lads dancing to Dua Lipa with our fans. Those scenes will live with me forever.”

Southampton vs West Ham: Recent cup runs

18:37 , Michael Jones

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s men reached the semi-final stage of this competition in the 2020-21 season but were knocked out when they lost to eventual winners Leicester City.West Ham also reached the fifth round of the competition last season, but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford to deny them a quarter-final place. Can they go one better this year?

Southampton vs West Ham: Line-ups

18:34 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Cabellero, Perraud, Valery, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Long, A. Armstrong.

Only James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters remain in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s starting line-up from the team that faced Norwich in the Premier League last time out.

West Ham XI: Areola, Dawson, Zouma, Diop, Johnson, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Lanzini, Antonio

Two changes for David Moyes’ Hammers. Alphonse Areola replaces Lukasz Fabianksi in goal and Issa Diop joins the back three in place of Aaron Cresswell.

FA Cup fifth round: Roman Abramovich confirms intention to sell Chelsea

18:25 , Michael Jones

Roman Abramovich has confirmed his intention to sell Chelsea Football Club.

In a statement released by Chelsea, Abramovich said: “I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

“As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners.”

Roman Abramovich confirms intention to sell Chelsea

FA Cup fifth round: Liverpool vs Norwich

18:22 , Michael Jones

For Liverpool this week is all about the domestic cups. They defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and tonight take on Norwich for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, wrote all about the Reds successful trip to Wembley in this evening’s matchday programme saying:

There’s only one place for me to start and that’s Wembley. As a club and as a group of players we don’t like to dwell on past victories because the challenge is always to secure new ones, but there are also times when you have to make an exception and this is definitely one of them. “Where to begin, though? How do you put into words what happened? I’m no wordsmith and there will be plenty who will say it and write it much better than I ever could, but for me everything that took place from start to finish captured Liverpool Football Club at its very best. “There were moments when we suffered. Periods of the game when Chelsea were on top and we had to roll with the punches. At times, our football could have been better and at others we felt the kind of stresses that only come when two top sides are giving as good as they get with the stakes as high as they can be. “That’s what makes the outcome so special, though. Cups aren’t given out, they have to be earned and on Sunday every single player in red – those who got onto the pitch and those who didn’t – every member of the backroom staff and every supporter did their bit. If ever a victory was earned by togetherness and trust, it was this one.”

FA Cup fifth round: Liverpool vs Norwich

18:15 , Michael Jones

Injuries and absentees:

Norwich’s Brandon Williams and Max Aarons both picked up knocks in training and are likely to miss tonight’s game. Ozan Kabak is struggling with a shoulder problem and is a doubt whilst Andre Omobamidele and Adam Idah are long-term absentees.

Grant Hanley is suspended for the fixture.

Liverpool are without Thiago Alcantara who suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up to the Carabao Cup final and Roberto Firmino is also a doubt having missed the last three matches due to a muscle issue.

Caoimhin Kelleher has started in both of Liverpool’s FA Cup game sthis season but sits out tonight after his heroics on Sunday with Alisson Becker coming back in goal.

FA Cup fifth round: Southampton vs West Ham

18:11 , Michael Jones

David Moyes says that Southampton are in great form and will prove to be testing opponents this evening as his West Ham side like to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals. He said:

I think Southampton’s recent form has been very good, they were excellent against Tottenham the other week. I think they are in a good vein of form.”

FA Cup fifth round: Southampton vs West Ham

18:07 , Michael Jones

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenuttl admits he has found it hard to focus on football given the events in Ukraine over the past week and says his players have all been affected by the news. In his pre-game press conference yesterday he said:

Nobody around is not talking about it because it affects us all. It is a catastrophe what happens there. The players are affected, we have Lyanco’s sister who was in Ukraine who made it now back to Brazil. “You can see what it does with players and with everybody. I have been really struggling to concentrate on my job, to concentrate on the meticulous football in the moment and this is what I struggle with. “The only good thing is you have two or three hours during a game where you aren’t thinking about it but the rest of the day is affected by worrying about children, women, people dying in a needless war.”

FA Cup fifth round: Southampton vs West Ham

18:03 , Michael Jones

Southampton have no new injury concerns but they remain without Alex McCarthy, Nathan Tella and Lyanco.

West Ham are without Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku who are all unavailable for selection.

FA Cup fifth round: Luton vs Chelsea

17:59 , Michael Jones

There’s a lot of noise around Chelsea Football Club at the minute as their Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, is thinking of selling the club unsuccessfully attempting to hand the “stewardship and care” of Chelsea over to the club’s charitable foundation trustees.

Manager Thomas Tuchel fielded questions about Abramovich’s ties to Vladimir Putin in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and on the pitch the Blues are trying to recover from their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

For all the coverage concering their game against Luton, click right here:

Luton vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

FA Cup fifth round: Three matches taking place tonight

17:52 , Michael Jones

There are three FA Cup fifth round matches taking place this evening with Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham all in action.

Chelsea are the first up as they travel to Championship club Luton Town for a 7:15pm kick off before the all Premier League clash of Southampton vs West Ham gets underway 15 minutes later.

Another all Premier League affair then sees Liverpool welcome Norwich for the late kick off at 8:15pm with Jurgen Klopp’s men looking to build on their triumph in the League Cup and progress to the last eight at the expense of Dean Smith’s Canaries.

Dean Smith questions scheduling of Norwich’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool

Tuesday 1 March 2022 17:01 , Michael Jones

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side’s midweek FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is “too late” for visiting fans.

The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days on Wednesday to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.

Smith is unhappy with a number of aspects of his side’s upcoming fixtures, both for supporters and his squad.

Dean Smith questions scheduling of Norwich’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool