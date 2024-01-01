Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Kieran Trippier misses out

There’s only one New Year’s Day match in the Premier League this year as Liverpool host Newcastle in a tricky encounter as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are currently level with second place Aston Villa but victory over Eddie Howe’s team would send them three points clear of their nearest rivals. That would also create a five point buffer over reigning champions Manchester City who look to be getting back to their dominating best after a one-sided win over Sheffield United.

In what is shaping up to be an extremely close title race, difficult matches such as these are must wins for to those looking to claim the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and there’s no room for error from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

For their part, Newcastle are hoping to get back to the good form they started this season with as they aim to jump closer the European places. Victory at Anfield would put them into seventh, above Manchester United, and leave them right in the mix to challenge for the top four.

Follow all the action from Anfield below, plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League looking to extend their lead at the top

Newcastle hope to move closer to the European spots

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Joelinton, Isak, Gordon

2’ CLOSE! - Alexander-Arnold’s shot is deflected wide

20:06 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Joe Gomez wins the ball back in the middle of the pitch as Newcastle attempt to pass their way out of danger. Liverpool win a free kick over on the left wing but it’s lofted straight into the arms of Martin Dubravka.

20:03 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Close! Liverpool’s start to this match has been superb. They force Newcastle to defend deep before slipping Luis Diaz into the box.

His cutback bounces around and comes to Dominik Szobozslai who squares it across to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back takes a low curling shot but sees it deflect wide of the far post.

20:01 , Mike Jones

The rain is pounding down at Anfield as the ball gets rolling. Liverpool kick off the match and work the ball to Ibrahima Konate who boots the ball over to the left side of the pitch.

Newcastle defend the opening pass but the Reds work it across to Mo Salah. He drives at Dan Burn before slotting a pass over to Wataru Endo.

The midfielder attempts to control the ball inside the ba#ox but he’s hurried and Newcastle work it away.

19:56 , Mike Jones

Here come the teams.

Dan Burn leads out Newcastle in the absence of Kieran Trippier who misses the match due to injury. Virgil van Dijk captains Liverpool who are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Which way will this one go?

Pre-match thoughts from Eddie Howe

19:54 , Mike Jones

“In the last game, they both [Trippier and Wilson] picked up injuries. I don’t think they’re too serious. Our schedule was that we were playing every three days. It was a really difficult month and we’ve had to protect the players that we’ve got.

“Manchester United were good defensively. We can try and take tips from that. The atmosphere will be red hot here at Anfield.

“We weren’t able to train normally with the schedule we had. It was an incredibly tough month because we didn’t have the ability to rotate the squad. We have to look to the future and today is a big test for us. Hopefully, we can start to well.”

Virgil van Dijk didn’t watch football over Christmas

19:50 , Mike Jones

Liverpool’s captain says he prepared for tonight’s match by not watching any football over the festive period, instead choosing to enjoy the time with his family.

Asked if he paid any attention to Liverpool’s title rivals during this time, Van Dijk said: “Not at all. I didn’t even watch football. I was spending time with my family. We’ve been away so much recently.

“We’ve had a couple of days to spend with our families before we focus on another big game on New Year’s Day.

“I don’t speak about winning the league at this point. I don’t think anyone in this team will do that because we know from experience that anything can happen.

“What we are striving for is consistency and just winning the game ahead of us, which has been key to our success previously.”

19:45 , Mike Jones

Liverpool-born Anthony Gordon’s next Premier League appearance will be his 100th.

The last Newcastle player to score the opening Premier League goal of a calendar year was Alan Shearer in a 3-0 home win against Leeds United on 1 January 1997.

19:40 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in 11 Premier League appearances versus teams managed by Eddie Howe.

(Getty Images)

19:35 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s solitary Premier League away win of 2023-24 was 8-0 at Sheffield United, who are the only side in the division with a worse record on the road.

They have lost four successive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since a run of five from December 2020 to January 2021 under Steve Bruce.

19:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool can lose their opening league match in consecutive years for the first time since 1953 and 1954. Their solitary defeat in the last 30 Premier League fixtures came away to Spurs in September. They’ve won 19 and drawn 10 in that time.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will deal with Mohamed Salah’s absence during African Cup of Nations

19:25 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp has assured fans that Liverpool will deal with the absence of Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations. Top goal scorer Salah could miss at least seven of Liverpool’s games when the tournament kicks off in January.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool Will Find Solution In Mohamed Salah’s Absence

19:20 , Mike Jones

Newcastle have taken five points from their last five New Year’s Day league matches, with their only win during that sequence coming at Stoke City in 2018.

Eddie Howe’s side have suffered eight league defeats at the halfway mark of this season, in contrast to just one at the same stage last year.

19:15 , Mike Jones

This is Liverpool’s first New Year’s Day fixture since a 2-1 victory at Burnley in 2018, and their first at home since drawing 2-2 with Leicester City in 2015.

They dropped points in their opening league game in each of the previous three years, losing at Southampton in 2021 and Brentford in 2023, either side of a 2-2 draw at Chelsea in 2022.

19:10 , Mike Jones

All three previous New Year’s Day league meetings between these clubs were top-flight home matches for Newcastle, who won two and drew the other.

Will they avoid defeat at Anfield tonight?

Liverpool vs Newcastle team changes

19:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side that won 2-0 at Burnley on Boxing Day. Ibrahima Konate returns in central defence replacing Jarell Quansah while Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones slot in midfield ahead of Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch.

Luis Diaz comes in for Cody Gakpo, meaning Darwin Nunez will likely play centrally. Alexis Mac Allister is back on the bench after a six-game lay-off.

Eddie Howe opts to make two changes to the Newcastle team that were beaten 3-1 by Nottingham Forest last time out. Kieran Trippier isn’t involved at all with Miguel Almiron dropping to the bench as Tino Livramento and Joelinton come in.

Jamaal Lascelles starts on the bench.

Liverpool vs Newcastle line-ups

19:01 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐



Here's how we line up for #LIVNEW tonight 🔴

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Joelinton, Isak, Gordon

18:55 , Mike Jones

Newcastle are winless in 27 away matches versus Liverpool in all competitions (drawn five, lost 22).

They last won at Anfield in the League Cup fourth round in November 1995, while their only Premier League victory there came in April 1994.

18:50 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in all 14 league games against Newcastle since a 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park in December 2015, two months into Jurgen Klopp’s reign.

Newcastle must be ‘near perfect’ to end miserable Anfield record, says Eddie Howe

18:45 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe has told Newcastle United they need to be “near perfect” if they are to address their dreadful record at Liverpool.

The Magpies will run out at Anfield on Monday evening having not won there in the Premier League since April 1994, when Rob Lee and Andy Cole were their goalscorers, and having lost their last five home and away against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Newcastle came close to ending that run last season when they led through Alexander Isak’s debut goal with 29 minutes remaining, before Roberto Firmino’s equaliser set up substitute Fabio Carvalho to snatch victory for Liverpool in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

Eddie Howe says Newcastle must be ‘near perfect’ to end miserable Anfield record

Howe vs Klopp?

18:40 , Mike Jones

Will tonight’s match be a tactical battle between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe? In part yes, but Howe isn’t focusing on that.

He said: “I don’t think it’s me against Jurgen Klopp, it’s Liverpool against Newcastle and that’s how we have to look at this game.

“As I said earlier, we have to be very, very good in every aspect of our game because if there’s a weakness in your structure or in your set-up, then they will find it. They’ve got quality players.

“It’s always a great experience to go to Anfield, it’s always a brilliant arena to play in. For us, we learnt some painful lessons last year. Hopefully we can use that experience to good effect this time.”

Newcastle need to be ‘near-perfect’ says Howe

18:35 , Mike Jones

Eddie Howe knows that Newcastle have come through a difficult period and now have to take on the Premier League leaders at Anfield.

“There’ve been a couple of painful games against Liverpool, for sure - the game last season at Anfield was particularly tough for us.” said Howe of the recent history between the two teams.

“This season wasn’t any easier. I think the positive thing in both of those games is we performed really well and were competitive, and gave Liverpool a really good game.

“I think, for us, we need to be near-perfect in this game. I think this is a really tough game for us. They’ve performed really well at home especially, they’re consistent, a really good team. So for us, the challenge is that we need to re-find our best form and we need to be mentally very strong.”

Jurgen Klopp on facing Newcastle and what’s to come in 2024

18:30 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke about tonight’s match against Newcastle and explained how he sees Liverpool’s current situation as Premier League leaders.

“Look, Newcastle did incredibly well and, OK, it’s unlucky you have that amount of injuries but then on top of that, you play international football, which they didn’t play now 50 times in a row.” he said, “So the whole system has to get used to that – I mean the system of the players.

“It’s completely different – if you have a normal training week or if you have pretty much only recovery and then have to go again for a big, big, big game. Premier League games are all big, Champions League games are all big. So that’s us a little bit. It was, for sure, a little bit of a problem but they still do really well and in all the games they lost they had really good spells.

“The games I saw – and the analysis only starts now really – they had really good spells, they have a really good idea. But at one point Eddie [Howe] had to play too often the same line-up, definitely, that’s clear with all these games. And the boys did incredibly well – I think he’s said that as well. You have to really give credit to the players for the effort they have put in. But it was pretty much the same line-up for a long, long time and then the guys who play all the time get tired and the guys who come back have no rhythm. We had that situation plenty of times.

“But now they have five, six days – like we have – between the games and that will help both teams, definitely. We played five games in 13 days – it’s absolutely insane as well. We somehow came through that but now it’s about using that extra recovery time because we are still in all cup competitions.

“That means we have a busy January as well, other teams probably have a lesser-busy January, which is then helpful, and we all have to get through that as well. From February on, we all have the same schedule again and then we will see.”

Joe Gomez set for overdue Liverpool milestone after overcoming adversity

18:25 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp said Joe Gomez had never asked to leave Liverpool and said the club’s longest-serving player is “absolutely at home” at Anfield.

Gomez is set to bring up 200 Liverpool appearances in January after a time on Merseyside that has been interrupted by serious injuries and spells on the bench. Klopp admitted the defender had a difficult campaign last year and, partly due to injuries, he had only started 25 league games in the three seasons before this one.

But the 26-year-old has excelled in three positions so far this season and, in the absence of the injured Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, is Klopp’s first-choice left-back for the next few weeks.

Joe Gomez set for overdue Liverpool milestone after overcoming adversity

Liverpool vs Newcastle prediction

18:20 , Mike Jones

Liverpool will face a tough test against a resurging Newcastle side looking to get in contention of the Champions League spots.

Consistent performances and the Anfield crowd will spur on Jurgen Klopp’s men and ensure they edge a well fought contest and keep hiold of their place at the top of the league.

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle.

Liverpool vs Newcastle predicted line-ups

18:15 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Early team news

18:10 , Mike Jones

Newcastle’s Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes are unavailable for Newcastle and continue their rehabilitation from respective injuires though no immediate return dates are known.

Jamaal Lascelles doesn’t have a serious knock according to Eddie Howe but is a doubt for the match. Joelinton should feature after coming off the bench against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.

Jurgen Klopp provided updates on Alexis Mac Allister, who is close to returning to team training, Andy Robertson, who is not, Thiago Alcantara, who may be fit for a January return, and Stefan Bajectic, who is being monitored by the medical team to see when he can return.

Mac Allister has the best chance of featuring against Newcastle, probably off the bench.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle

18:05 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Newcastle will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 1 January at Anfield.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT, and can be streamed also via the Sky Go app.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

18:00 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Liverpool host Newcastle at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s men start the New Year as the Premier League leaders and can open up a three point lead on second placed Aston Villa if they defeat the Magpies tonight.

The Reds are unbeaten in 12 league games and secured a professional 2-0 win over Burnley in their last outing. They are confident at home but face a testing clash with Newcastle this evening.

Eddie Howe’s squad are slowly finding their form again as players recover from injury and return to the starting line-up. However, they’ve lost their last two matches - against Luton and Nottingham Forest - so are in desperate need of picking up three points today.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the evening so stick with us.