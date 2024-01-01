Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Newcastle - LIVE!

Liverpool can move clear at the top of the Premier League as they host Newcastle at Anfield tonight. Jurgen Klopp's side have started 2024 ahead at the summit of the table on goal difference, but can move three points clear of Aston Villa and five ahead of Arsenal and Man City with victory here.

It has been a fairly quiet festive period for Liverpool, who have not been in action since easing past Burnley on Boxing Day, but they face a busier January than most, with a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham to come in between FA Cup and Premier League fixtures. Alexis Mac Allister is pushing to return tonight, while Mohamed Salah will feature for the final time before he flies off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle are in real need of a positive result on the road, having won just once away from home in the League this season. That came back in September and the Magpies sit ninth in the table, falling off the pace in the race for European qualification. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below!

Liverpool vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Anfield

How to watch: Sky Sports

Liverpool team news: Mac Allister in contention

Newcastle team news: Joelinton available

Standard Sport prediction: Liverpool win

History on Liverpool's side

18:43 , Matt Verri

These sides have already met this season, back in August.

Liverpool were a goal down and a man down at St James' Park... but Darwin Nunez struck twice late on to snatch an unlikely victory.

Newcastle have not beaten Liverpool since 2015 - their last League win at Anfield came in 1994.

Klopp: Newcastle have been unlucky

18:34 , Matt Verri

Jurgen Klopp is sympathetic towards Newcastle's struggle for form and the club's ongoing crisis, believing their return to the Champions League has played a key factor.

“Newcastle have a lot of injuries but they played European football now which they haven’t done fifty times in a row," Klopp said.

So it is just recovery and then go again. It is an adjustment and it has been a bit of a problem. I am too long in the business. I know anything can happen.

“Newcastle did incredibly well. It is unlucky they have that number of injuries. They had good spells in the games they lost.

“They have a really good idea but Eddie Howe had to play the same line-up too often. The guys who play all the time are tired and the guys who come back have no rhythm – we had that situation plenty of times.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Lovely night in Liverpool...

18:25 , Matt Verri

Not exactly perfect weather for fans making their way to Anfield tonight.

The scene is set in L4 👊#LIVNEW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2024

Newcastle struggling on the road

18:20 , Matt Verri

Just the one win for Newcastle away from home in the Premier League this season.

That was a fairly decent one - 8-0 against Sheffield United in September.

Since then, it's been two draws and four consecutive defeats. Work to do.

(REUTERS)

Some transfer news for you...

18:10 , Matt Verri

Settle in... and get excited Liverpool fans. Maybe.

Kylian Mbappe is now free to discuss a move with clubs around Europe, as he enters the final six months of his PSG deal.

The Ligue 1 side are still holding out hope of agreeing a contract extension, but Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign Mbappe on a free transfer in the summer.

However, Le Parisien claim that the Frenchman would be open to joining Liverpool, who are seen as the big threat to Real getting their man.

(REUTERS)

Stage is set!

18:03 , Matt Verri

Anfield hosting the first Premier League action of 2024!

Ready for the first chapter in 2024 🏟️#LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/6zjO55synZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2024

Standard Sport prediction

17:56 , Matt Verri

Newcastle have been so poor away from home that Liverpool must be licking their lips.

Arsenal have slipped up over the last week when presented with the chance to move clear at the top - don't expect Liverpool to do the same.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Newcastle team news

17:47 , Matt Verri

Newcastle’s injury crisis has eased of late, with Sven Botman and Joelinton now available.

But they remain without a host of players, including Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Nick Pope.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

17:40 , Matt Verri

Liverpool could have Alexis Mac Allister back in the squad for tonight's visit of Newcastle.

The midfielder has been missing since the 2-0 win at Sheffield United on December 6 and remains a doubt.

Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday: "We will see what he can do today - if he can step into team training or not. The decision is not done yet, it's pretty early [in the day] and the doctor is not here. So, we will see.

"If Macca could be back for Newcastle, that would be outstanding."

It is not all good news, however, with left-back Andy Robertson's recovery from a dislocated shoulder likely to keep him out now for the whole of January.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

(REUTERS)

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle

17:36 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight's game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Newcastle!

The first Premier League match of 2024 and it's a big one for both sides. Liverpool can go three points clear at the top, while Newcastle need to find a way to end their woeful record away from home.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from Anfield.