Liverpool vs Manchester United player ratings: Bruno Fernandes shows no leadership in defeat

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes reacts after they concede their sixth goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool - AFP/Paul Ellis

Liverpool put seven goals past Manchester United as they condemned their great rivals to the joint-worst defeat in their history.

Braces from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo were supplemented by a late Roberto Firmino strike as Liverpool produced a stunning second-half barrage.

Telegraph Sport assesses the best performers at Anfield.

Liverpool

Alisson 6

Lucky to escape with another piece of poor footwork, under pressure from Fernandes, but otherwise his handling was sound.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 7

Defender had little defending to do, in the second half, and was a key attacking force as usual.

Ibrahima Konaté 7

Solid enough, though a few gaps appeared at times in the first half, and almost joined the scoring fun with a header that narrowly missed.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Was pulled out of position on a couple of occasions in the first half but was never troubled once the goals started flying in and dealt with the little trouble he had to without fuss.

Andy Robertson 8

Brilliant for the opening goal assist and almost scored himself with a shot from inside the box but it was on his right foot.

Jordan Henderson 8

Brilliant break led to the Salah goal and superb cross for the fifth -summed up an experienced performance that stopped United’s forward players making an impact.

Fabinho 7

Good scrap with Weghorst and others in midfield but booked for a foul on Rashford after Varane claimed he had earlier elbowed him. Played with good discipline after that.

Harvey Elliott 7

Showed he deserved his selection with a display in which he rarely put a foot wrong or wasted a pass.

Mohamed Salah 10

Gave Shaw a hard time, not least in helping carve out the killer second goal. Never stopped running and chased every cause. Vintage display and thoroughly deserved his goals.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's fifth goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on March 05, 2023 in Liverpool, England - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Cody Gakpo 9

Had Liverpool’s first shot on target and blasted it into the United net and was even better for his second. In the week Roberto Firmino announced he is on his way out of Anfield, his heir apparent stepped up.

Darwin Núñez 9

Quiet first half but was one of the sparks behind the second half explosion. Intelligent play for his first goal and a handful for the whole period.

Substitutes 8

Curtis Jones for Elliott 85 mins

James Milner for Fabinho 79 mins

Stefan Bajcetic for Henderson 78 mins

Roberto Firmino for Gakpo 79 mins

Diogo Jota for Nunez 78 mins

Manchester United

David de Gea 5

Not glaringly at fault for any of the goals but barely made a save elsewhere. Not great with the ball at his feet.

Diogo Dalot 4

Selected ahead of Wan-Bissaka and patchy use of the ball. Caught out by Robertson for the Liverpool opener and went downhill from there.

Raphaël Varane 4

Mister Cool was anything but as Liverpool destroyed United in the second half. One of several defenders who had a chance to clear the second goal as it unfurled.

Lisandro Martínez 4

Streetwise as usual in the first half but lost his composure after the break as United collapsed. Was booked as United were over-run.

Luke Shaw 3

Laid a great chance on for Rashford but the crucial second and third goals came down his flank and went to pieces. Could have got sent off for a tussle with Nunez.

Dejected Luke Shaw and Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United after Liverpool scored a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Casemiro 4

Seemed to be struggling early with an injury and nowhere near as influential as he has been. Mis-timed his run and clearly offside in heading in a disallowed first half “goal.”

Fred 6

Good first half work was undone when Robertson’s pass inside him set up the goal. For once, looked better than Casemiro but subbed as United chased the game.

Antony 4

Poor end product a lot of the time and booked early in the second half as his frustration mounted. Disappeared after the break.

Bruno Fernandes 4

Came close to a spectacular opener, with a diving header, but made no attacking impact on the game either side of that and showed no leadership.

Marcus Rashford 4

Up front through the middle, missed United’s best first half chance, firing Shaw’s cross straight at Alisson. Work-rate still beyond reproach.

Wout Weghorst 5

Playing the deeper number 10 role and hardly had a chance to improve on his poor goalscoring record. Missed a late first half chance but was offside anyway.

Substitutes 4

Scott McTominay for Fred 58 mins

Alejandro Garnacho for Weghorst 58 mins

Marcel Sabitzer for Casemiro 77 mins

Tyrell Malacia for Martinez 77 mins

Anthony Elanga for Rashford 85 mins