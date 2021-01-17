Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

(Getty)

Champions Liverpool host rivals Manchester United today with the Premier League’s top spot on the line at Anfield.

Twenty-time title-winners United enter the highly-anticipated fixture in first place with 36 points, while 19-time champions Liverpool are third – three points behind the Red Devils with a superior goal difference. The last time the two teams met, Jurgen Klopp’s players were 2-0 winners at Anfield, but United have momentum and will fancy their chances here; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won four of their last five in the top flight, while Liverpool lost last time out after two straight draws.

With the midway point of the Premier League season fast approaching, a victory could prove pivotal in the title race – especially if United are able to pick up the win and extend their lead over Liverpool to six points. Leicester, however, should not be overlooked as they sit in second place as things stand, just one point behind United after an extra game played. The Foxes defeated Southampton 2-0 on Saturday evening to overtake Klopp’s team in the standings.

You can follow all the build-up, team news, live action and post-match reaction from the mouthwatering Premier League meeting right here.