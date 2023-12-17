Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news as Rashford on the bench but Mainoo starts

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is one of the top flight’s most anticipated fixtures every season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team started the week top of the table and will hold onto that spot should the beat the Red Devils at Anfield in Sunday’s late kick off. The manager decided to rest most of his first-choice starters for the Europa League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday so they should be fit and ready to face Erik ten Hag’s struggling side.

United suffered their own midweek defeat as Bayern Munich proved triumphant at Old Trafford. Their 1-0 loss resulted in an early exit from European competition so Ten Hag will need to prioritise his domestic fixtures from now on. Collecting three points against Liverpool would be a great way to silence the doubters but that is going to be a tough ask.

The Reds are unbeaten across their last 10 league matches and are in such form that has carried them to the top of the table. Can United upset their rhythm today?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool FC - Manchester United FC

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news

15:31 , Ben Fleming

The teams are in!

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

15:37 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool have unexpectedly made nine changes from their youth-filled side that was beaten in Belgium on Thursday.

Only Waturu Endo and Ibrahima Konate have kept their place, while Jurgen Klopp has kept faith with Darwin Nunez as he starts in the front three.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag makes two changes, but Marcus Rashford remains on the bench.

Harry Maguire, who was injured during the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich was replaced by Jonny Evans, and 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been selected in place of Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news coming shortly

15:26 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got just under five minutes until today’s team news comes out. A few injuries - especially in the United camp - to deal with but we’re no expecting any huge surprises. A reminder of how we think both teams will line up:

Erik ten Hag responds amid Manchester United sack rumours and Graham Potter links

15:21 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is not worried he will lose his job as Manchester United manager.

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been tipped to succeed Ten Hag while the imminent investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos will bring a different power structure at Old Trafford.

United have lost 12 games this season, including their last two, and crashed out of the Champions League with just four points.

But Ten Hag brushed aside talk of the sack. “I am not concerned about that,” he said.

He has enjoyed the backing of the current regime, including football director John Murtough, and said: “I feel that and they tell it but actually that is fine and that is OK but I am focusing on the process, to make this team play better, make the individuals better and that is my concern.”

(PA Wire)

Alisson: ‘I would try to set my teammates on fire’ if Liverpool lost 7-0

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Alisson Becker was spotting the similarities when others might have cited the differences between arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and perhaps the most criticised. “I went through something similar to what he is living,” he reflected.”

Coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money.” His own £65m fee, then a world record for a goalkeeper, is rarely mentioned these days, a product of his own excellence; he made swapping Serie A for England look easy, winning the Champions League in his first season and the Premier League in his second.

Andre Onana’s £43m price, however, has been mentioned more amid his torrid start to life at Manchester United. They will be 100 yards apart on Sunday, opposites in more than just the fact it is Liverpool against Manchester United.

Read Richard Jolly’s interview with Liverpool keeper Alisson ahead of today’s match:

Alisson: ‘I would try to set my teammates on fire’ if Liverpool lost 7-0

Jurgen Klopp creates Liverpool 2.0 to expose Man Utd’s enduring problem

15:03 , Ben Fleming

For Manchester United, Sunday will be going back to where it all started to go wrong. Or, at least, where this latest phase started to go wrong. Erik ten Hag’s players were shaken when they returned to the Anfield dressing room after last season’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

There is now a feeling that that result might have had more of an effect than people realised at the time. It was almost worse that it came so soon after the supposed launchpad moment of that Carabao Cup victory against Newcastle. The extent of the humiliation eroded a lot of the confidence and conviction that had been built during the cup run.

That, of course, doesn’t mean the players lost faith in Ten Hag or anything of the sort, but the sense of progress had been severely stunted. It is conspicuous that United have barely had a convincing performance since, although there are obvious many other reasons for that. The United squad was stretched even in the build-up to that final. It all caved in against exactly the wrong opposition.

Jurgen Klopp creates Liverpool 2.0 to expose Man Utd’s enduring problem

Erik ten Hag returns to scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save Manchester United job

14:54 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has not subjected Manchester United’s squad to a video nasty. Or not this particular one, anyway. Ten Hag can show his players clips from previous games; he used footage from their win over Chelsea to prepare for Bayern Munich.

Revisiting March’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield, however, is not on his agenda. “I don’t think it’s the right thing [to do],” the United manager said. “Last year, it was the past. What we can change is the future.”

Both the past and the future have a pertinence, however, as Ten Hag returns to the scene of United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. Nine months ago, he had a team in ripe form, one that had won a trophy a week earlier.

He had a fit Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but both will miss the rematch. He had Bruno Fernandes available, but now his captain is suspended. He had Marcus Rashford in such form that the forward went to Merseyside with 17 goals in his previous 20 games; now he has not scored in open play for more than three months. Then he faced a Liverpool team eight points behind United.

And still his side lost 7-0.

Erik ten Hag returns to the scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save his job

Liverpool vs Manchester United - predicted line-ups

14:45 , Ben Fleming

We’ve still got about 45 minutes until we have the confirmed starting XI’s for today’s game but here is how we think both sides might line up:

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - early team news

14:40 , Ben Fleming

A long Liverpool injury list includes Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson, but the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s first XI should be recalled after being spared the Thursday night trip to Belgium. Joe Gomez impressed at right back against Crystal Palace and could start, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes, with their captain suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the Premier League season against Bournemouth. Marcus Rashford could return from illness but Anthony Martial is set to again be absent, and Harry Maguire’s midweek groin injury may well rule him out. Luke Shaw could yet feature, though.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - key things to know

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 17 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Good afternoon!

13:04 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s crunch fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after three straight league wins and will hope to put more ground between themselves and defending champions Manchester City, who drew against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and sit and will be looking to avoid what would already be their eighth league defeat of the season. Erik ten Hag’s side lost 7-0 in this fixture last season. What will today bring about?

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction!