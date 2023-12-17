Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Van Dijk goes close

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon in what is one of the top flight’s most anticipated fixtures every season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team started the week top of the table and will hold onto that spot should the beat the Red Devils at Anfield in Sunday’s late kick off. The manager decided to rest most of his first-choice starters for the Europa League loss to Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday so they should be fit and ready to face Erik ten Hag’s struggling side.

United suffered their own midweek defeat as Bayern Munich proved triumphant at Old Trafford. Their 1-0 loss resulted in an early exit from European competition so Ten Hag will need to prioritise his domestic fixtures from now on. Collecting three points against Liverpool would be a great way to silence the doubters but that is going to be a tough ask.

The Reds are unbeaten across their last 10 league matches and are in such form that has carried them to the top of the table. Can United upset their rhythm today?

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:

Liverpool vs Manchester United live

Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

Liverpool are unbeaten in 10 league games, United lost to Bournemouth last time out

‘28 - SAVE! Van Dijk forces good save from Onana (LIV 0-0 MNU)

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool FC 0 - 0 Manchester United FC

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:30 , Ben Fleming

While United have done well to curtail Liverpool’s attacking threat, they certainly haven’t created much of their own.

Hojlund had just four touches in the entire half, with Ten Hag’s side having just one touch in Liverpool’s box in the first 45 minutes, their joint-fewest touches in an opposition’s box in the first half of a Premier League game Opta has on record (since 2008-09).

Manchester United bus damaged by Liverpool fans before Anfield clash

17:27 , Ben Fleming

A slight incident before the game as Liverpool condemned actions that caused damage to the Manchester United team bus as it arrived at Anfield ahead of their Premier League match on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag‘s side made the short journey across the M62 to Liverpool and the coach took on damage as it approached the stadium.

Manchester United took two coaches of players and staff to Liverpool, who started the weekend at the summit of the Premier League.

The vehicle at the front reportedly took damage to a window of the upper deck of the bus that was partly smashed by a bottle thrown, with videos circulating on social media showing the footage.

Read more below:

Manchester United bus damaged by Liverpool fans before Anfield clash

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:24 , Ben Fleming

No goals at the break:

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:19 , Ben Fleming

Well, that was hardly a classic of a first 45 minutes and goalless it remains at the break.

Liverpool flew out of the traps in the opening ten or so minutes but United dug in and weathered the storm. The game’s best chance came from a corner, with Van Dijk forcing a smart save from Onana but otherwise, there has been little to shout about.

A real lack of quality from both sides that really took the home fans by surprise who have been lacking in voice for much of that first period. Some thinking to do for Klopp and his side at the break.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:19 , Ben Fleming

45+3 mins: It’s a wasted cross in from Dalot flies out for a goal-kick and that is that for the first half.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:18 , Ben Fleming

45+2 mins: A late yellow card for Endo as he is high into a tackle on Amrabat. A final chance for United to send men up for the free-kick.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:16 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Nunez picks up the ball just inside the area but United do very well to prevent a clear effort on goal as his eventual shot is blocked clear.

Just two minutes of added time, then, to end this first half.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:13 , Ben Fleming

42 mins: Salah picks up a central position and receives the ball on the edge of the United box, but Onana gets down well to his left to stop the Egyptian’s low effort.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:07 , Ben Fleming

36 mins: The ball falls to Gravenberch from the free-kick but his effort is deflected wide by Mainoo. From the corner, Konate rises well but heads over from a good position.

Liverpool have looked most threatening from set-pieces so far in this encounter.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:06 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Amrabat brings down Diaz at the second time of asking but the cynical foul brings a yellow card from the ref’s pocket. Both United’s holding midfielders are now on a warning...

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

17:04 , Ben Fleming

33 mins: Liverpool have had the territory, with 46 per cent of the action played in the Manchester United third over the last 15 minutes. But they’ve struggled to create much - it has to be said - and the home crowd are growing a bit restless.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:59 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: SAVE! The first big chance of the game as Van Dijk rises highest from a corner to thump a header on target. It’s straight at Onana but still requires a smart, reflex save from the United keeper to tip it over the bar.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:57 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: United have done a superb job of disrupting Liverpool’s attempts to play out of the back but there’s a yellow now for Mainoo after he’s late into a challenge on Endo in the middle of the park.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:52 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: We’re nearly at the halfway stage of this half and United must be very happy with how things are. They’ve been under the cosh but it’s still 0-0 and they’ve somewhat silenced this home crowd.

Nunez is the first into the book after a blatant shoulder barge on Evans.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:50 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: A first real sighting of goal for Salah in this game but his curled effort is blocked well by Shaw as United defend yet another corner. That’s six already.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:47 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: That’s much better from Trent. Liverpool turn the ball over high up the pitch and Alexander-Arnold’s clipped cross finds Nunez at the far post. The Uruguayan directs it back across goal but Diaz fumbles his lines and can’t force the ball home. United, in the end, clear it behind.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:46 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: The ball finds Alexander-Arnold out on the right but his overhit cross flies out for a goal-kick. It’s been a quiet start for the England right-back and it’s a slightly subdued atmosphere inside Anfield at the minute.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:42 , Ben Fleming

11 mins: Forward Liverpool come now but it’s a similar result for Szoboszlai’s effort on the edge of United’s box as the ball flies into the stands off the Hungarian midfielder’s boot.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:41 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: A first real sight of goal for the visitors now but Garnacho sends his effort well wide from the edge of the box.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:39 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: It’s still all Liverpool so far who have had 77 per cent possession. United’s makeshift midfield three have struggled to get on the ball at all in these first ten minutes.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:36 , Ben Fleming

5 mins: The ball falls to Salah at the back post from the corner and the Egyptian tries to loop it back to the other post. Nunez slides it but the ball is overhit and drifts out for a goal-kick.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:35 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: Szoboszlai pokes a low ball into the box but Evans is there to clear it out for a corner, with Nunez waiting to pounce beyond him.

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:33 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: It’s all Liverpool in the early periods as a free-kick from the right almost breaks free inside the box. Amrabat gets it clear on this occasion.

KICK-OFF! Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

The home side get us started and they start quickly as Tsimikas forces an early corner.

Out come the players

16:29 , Ben Fleming

Liverpool’s new stand has finally been opened so this game will see the biggest attendance in Anfield’s history. What a day for it and those out on the pitch in Red will be hoping to send those fans home happy.

The home side are the heavy favourites but football is never that simple. What have United got up their sleeve? Let’s find out...

Kick-off coming up shortly

16:22 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got under ten minutes to go now and the atmosphere is feverish inside Anfield right now. A huge 90 minutes coming up for both sides - who will prevail?

Erik ten Hag returns to scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save Manchester United job

16:18 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has not subjected Manchester United’s squad to a video nasty. Or not this particular one, anyway. Ten Hag can show his players clips from previous games; he used footage from their win over Chelsea to prepare for Bayern Munich.

Revisiting March’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield, however, is not on his agenda. “I don’t think it’s the right thing [to do],” the United manager said. “Last year, it was the past. What we can change is the future.”

Both the past and the future have a pertinence, however, as Ten Hag returns to the scene of United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. Nine months ago, he had a team in ripe form, one that had won a trophy a week earlier.

He had a fit Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but both will miss the rematch. He had Bruno Fernandes available, but now his captain is suspended. He had Marcus Rashford in such form that the forward went to Merseyside with 17 goals in his previous 20 games; now he has not scored in open play for more than three months. Then he faced a Liverpool team eight points behind United.

And still his side lost 7-0.

A final chance to read Richard Jolly’s preview for today’s crunch fixture:

Erik ten Hag returns to the scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save his job

Liverpool vs Manchester United

16:13 , Ben Fleming

Not only must they face their demons from a nightmare 7-0 defeat last time out, Manchester United will have to overcome their horrendous record at Anfield if they are to triumph today.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League home games against Manchester United (W4 D3), winning the last two by an aggregate score of 11-0.

Ominous signs...

Mo Salah’s time to shine?

16:08 , Ben Fleming

The Egyptian likes playing against United. In fact, Salah has scored 12 goals in 12 games against Manchester United for Liverpool; the most goals he’s scored against an opponent for the club, and the most goals any Liverpool player has ever scored against the Red Devils.

Will he add to that tally today?

(EPA)

Liverpool vs Newcastle

16:04 , Ben Fleming

Just under half an hour to go now and the stage is set. We should be in for a cracker today in Merseyside...

Donny van de Beek confirmed for another loan spell away from Old Trafford in January

15:59 , Ben Fleming

He’s back on the bench today but it looks like it’s nearly the end of the road for Donny van de Beek at United after he agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January.

The Netherlands international will move to the Bundesliga club, providing he passes a medical, and Frankfurt will have an option to buy him in the summer.

Van de Beek, who has 18 months left on his United contract, has only made 62 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek confirmed for another loan spell away from Old Trafford in January

Jurgen Klopp reveals the ‘truth’ behind Liverpool’s vulnerability during rebuild

15:52 , Ben Fleming

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the chances that Liverpool will thrash Manchester United 7-0 again by branding it a “once in a lifetime” result and a “freak”.

Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever victory against United in a rivalry that dates back to the 19th century when Erik ten Hag’s team visited Anfield in March. And an injury-hit United, who have lost 12 games in all competitions and been knocked out of Europe, go to Anfield again on Sunday to face Klopp’s league leaders.

But the Liverpool manager is adamant there will not be a similar scoreline, saying: “The 7-0, it was a freak result that happens once in a lifetime.

“If you take it all out of consideration and just play a football game against the historical rival of Liverpool at home at Anfield and that itself must make it a special game and that’s what I want to see from us, a special game. Really understand the situation and give your all: that’s all I need.”

Jurgen Klopp reveals the ‘truth’ behind Liverpool’s vulnerability

Erik ten Hag believes depleted Manchester United can defy the odds at Liverpool

15:45 , Ben Fleming

United have several injuries and suspensions to deal with today, with Maguire and Fernandes the latest to be unavailable for this clash. However, Ten Hag still maintained a positive attitude in his pre-match press conference and believes his side can defy the odds.

“They are playing good, no doubt,” Ten Hag said of Liverpool, who began the weekend top of the Premier League – 10 points ahead of their sixth-placed visitors.

“But we have had some tough games in the last period, as Bayern is also a very tough team. We have seen that we can go head-to-head with them and that is our challenge for Sunday as well.”

“We are preparing the team in the best way we can. We are confident we can put out a team who can win there.”

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news

15:37 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool have unexpectedly made nine changes from their youth-filled side that was beaten in Belgium on Thursday.

Only Waturu Endo and Ibrahima Konate have kept their place, while Jurgen Klopp has kept faith with Darwin Nunez as he starts in the front three.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag makes two changes, but Marcus Rashford remains on the bench.

Harry Maguire, who was injured during the Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich was replaced by Jonny Evans, and 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo has been selected in place of Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news

15:31 , Ben Fleming

The teams are in!

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

How we line-up to take on Manchester United 📋🔴#LIVMUN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2023

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Antony, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

🚨 Presenting your United starting XI for today's trip to Anfield 👇#MUFC || #LIVMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 17, 2023

Liverpool vs Manchester United - team news coming shortly

15:26 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got just under five minutes until today’s team news comes out. A few injuries - especially in the United camp - to deal with but we’re no expecting any huge surprises. A reminder of how we think both teams will line up:

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag responds amid Manchester United sack rumours and Graham Potter links

15:21 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has insisted he is not worried he will lose his job as Manchester United manager.

Former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been tipped to succeed Ten Hag while the imminent investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos will bring a different power structure at Old Trafford.

United have lost 12 games this season, including their last two, and crashed out of the Champions League with just four points.

But Ten Hag brushed aside talk of the sack. “I am not concerned about that,” he said.

He has enjoyed the backing of the current regime, including football director John Murtough, and said: “I feel that and they tell it but actually that is fine and that is OK but I am focusing on the process, to make this team play better, make the individuals better and that is my concern.”

(PA Wire)

Alisson: ‘I would try to set my teammates on fire’ if Liverpool lost 7-0

15:12 , Ben Fleming

Alisson Becker was spotting the similarities when others might have cited the differences between arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League and perhaps the most criticised. “I went through something similar to what he is living,” he reflected.”

Coming from an Italian club to England, to a big club, for a lot of money.” His own £65m fee, then a world record for a goalkeeper, is rarely mentioned these days, a product of his own excellence; he made swapping Serie A for England look easy, winning the Champions League in his first season and the Premier League in his second.

Andre Onana’s £43m price, however, has been mentioned more amid his torrid start to life at Manchester United. They will be 100 yards apart on Sunday, opposites in more than just the fact it is Liverpool against Manchester United.

Read Richard Jolly’s interview with Liverpool keeper Alisson ahead of today’s match:

Alisson: ‘I would try to set my teammates on fire’ if Liverpool lost 7-0

Jurgen Klopp creates Liverpool 2.0 to expose Man Utd’s enduring problem

15:03 , Ben Fleming

For Manchester United, Sunday will be going back to where it all started to go wrong. Or, at least, where this latest phase started to go wrong. Erik ten Hag’s players were shaken when they returned to the Anfield dressing room after last season’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.

There is now a feeling that that result might have had more of an effect than people realised at the time. It was almost worse that it came so soon after the supposed launchpad moment of that Carabao Cup victory against Newcastle. The extent of the humiliation eroded a lot of the confidence and conviction that had been built during the cup run.

That, of course, doesn’t mean the players lost faith in Ten Hag or anything of the sort, but the sense of progress had been severely stunted. It is conspicuous that United have barely had a convincing performance since, although there are obvious many other reasons for that. The United squad was stretched even in the build-up to that final. It all caved in against exactly the wrong opposition.

Jurgen Klopp creates Liverpool 2.0 to expose Man Utd’s enduring problem

Erik ten Hag returns to scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save Manchester United job

14:54 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag has not subjected Manchester United’s squad to a video nasty. Or not this particular one, anyway. Ten Hag can show his players clips from previous games; he used footage from their win over Chelsea to prepare for Bayern Munich.

Revisiting March’s 7-0 thrashing at Anfield, however, is not on his agenda. “I don’t think it’s the right thing [to do],” the United manager said. “Last year, it was the past. What we can change is the future.”

Both the past and the future have a pertinence, however, as Ten Hag returns to the scene of United’s heaviest ever defeat to Liverpool. Nine months ago, he had a team in ripe form, one that had won a trophy a week earlier.

He had a fit Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but both will miss the rematch. He had Bruno Fernandes available, but now his captain is suspended. He had Marcus Rashford in such form that the forward went to Merseyside with 17 goals in his previous 20 games; now he has not scored in open play for more than three months. Then he faced a Liverpool team eight points behind United.

And still his side lost 7-0.

Erik ten Hag returns to the scene of his greatest humiliation aiming to save his job

Liverpool vs Manchester United - predicted line-ups

14:45 , Ben Fleming

We’ve still got about 45 minutes until we have the confirmed starting XI’s for today’s game but here is how we think both sides might line up:

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Evans, Varane, Shaw; Mainoo, Amrabat; Rashford, McTominay, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - early team news

14:40 , Ben Fleming

A long Liverpool injury list includes Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson, but the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s first XI should be recalled after being spared the Thursday night trip to Belgium. Joe Gomez impressed at right back against Crystal Palace and could start, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to move into midfield.

Manchester United will be without Bruno Fernandes, with their captain suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the Premier League season against Bournemouth. Marcus Rashford could return from illness but Anthony Martial is set to again be absent, and Harry Maguire’s midweek groin injury may well rule him out. Luke Shaw could yet feature, though.

Liverpool vs Manchester United - key things to know

14:35 , Ben Fleming

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 17 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon!

13:04 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s crunch fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp’s side are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table after three straight league wins and will hope to put more ground between themselves and defending champions Manchester City, who drew against Crystal Palace yesterday.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and sit and will be looking to avoid what would already be their eighth league defeat of the season. Erik ten Hag’s side lost 7-0 in this fixture last season. What will today bring about?

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction!