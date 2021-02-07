Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Phil Foden gets on the ball for Manchester City (EPA)

Liverpool are hosting Manchester City at Anfield this afternoon in a battle between the reigning Premier League champions and the current league leaders. City come into the game two points clear of second-place Manchester United with two games in hand, while Liverpool are seven points off the summit after a run of disappointing results. Defeat to Brighton last time out meant rare back-to-back defeats at home for Liverpool, and City are aiming to deepen their troubles today.

The pot was stirred in the build-up by Jurgen Klopp, who claimed Pep Guardiola's team had enjoyed a favourable schedule compared to his injury-blighted team. Liverpool remain without a number of key players including Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ahead of the visit of this rampant City side, who have their won past nine Premier League games, and it means Fabinho and Jordan Henderson line up in defence once more.

Follow all the action from the game below.

• Read more: Guardiola to confront Klopp over schedule claims

• Read more: How City and Liverpool drove each other to new heights